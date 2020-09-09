 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Forrest Fenn, who created the famed treasure hunt for $3 million chest full of gold, dies aged 90. Subby is glad he lived long enough to see the treasure found   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or was it found/existed at all?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Or was it found/existed at all?


I'm with you on that one. It was too tidy, quiet, and conveniently timed.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fill a warehouse with $3M worth of snak cakes, muricans will find it in a week.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it WAS a bunch of bullshiat after all.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, feel bad for someone whos actions killed 5 people just because he was bored
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the treasure under the W?

Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Yup, feel bad for someone whos actions killed 5 people just because he was bored


Just because he didn't hide a treasure doesn't mean that there wasn't a chance of them stumbling across hidden treasure anyway.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He always struck me as the sort of guy who would pay people to hunt each other.
 
crinz83
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
instead of a tombstone, he's gonna be buried under a large "x"
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Forrest Fenn, author and artifacts dealer who created famed treasure hunt for unconfirmed $3 million chest full of gold, dies aged 90"

There. Fixed the article's headline.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some 350,000 joined in the hunt, leading to five tragic deaths in the wilderness

He killed 5 people with his lies. F*ck him.
 
Uriel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Found"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Some 350,000 joined in the hunt, leading to five tragic deaths in the wilderness

He killed 5 people with his lies. F*ck him.


no, he didn't. he wanted to give people a fun reason to explore the outdoors. if 5 of the those people were too stupid to head into the wilderness prepared to safely be there and then come back, but were also so greedy they rushed out and went anyway, we're better off without those people.

they died for shiat like this:

"The 58-year-old snowmobiler died before the men were located Saturday near Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border. His 65-year-old companion was rescued.

They carried candy bars and a couple of bottles of water, but at some point there was not enough snow on the ground and they pressed forward on foot.

"They were not dressed appropriately for the conditions, even for a day trip, and definitely not dressed for if something happened and they couldn't get out of there," said Lt. Chip McIntyre of the Moffat County Sheriff's Office."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/forrest-​f​enns-treasure-man-dies-looking-hidden-​treasure-rocky-mountains-utah/

a silly treasure hunt didn't kill that dude, his stupidity did.

so don't fark fenn, fark you. and fark stupid people not respecting nature.
 
