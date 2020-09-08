 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   The administration does not comment on pending litigation, but given that any actual lawsuit has yet to materialize, I'm happy to comment on the representative's incorrect and nonsensical assertion   (kob.com) divider line
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sadly parts of SE New Mexico are a bit too Texas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ken S.: Sadly parts of SE New Mexico are a bit too Texas.


Tell me about it.  I regret moving away from the northern part of the state.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
" 'Those kids have the opportunity to have that one-one-one education, but we're not, but I think that's where the discrimination comes in play,' Gallegos said. Gallegos said he wants to take his case to a federal judge.

'I think if we can get them to look at it, we may have a win our hands,' he said.

Gallegos doesn't believe students should be forced to remain an online-only education setting despite Lea County's spike in COVID-19 cases. 'Even though the numbers are up in Lea County, again, I don't agree with the numbers, but with her numbers up, I think we're affecting them from a top-down level and I rather (being on the school board), I'd rather this be a local decision that we protect our kids to the best of our ability in our school district' he said."
-----------------------
This guy sounds exceptionally dumb. Like, dumber than the average dumb person. The 1% of dumb.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When your kid dies, it is also unfair.
 
Banacek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This guy sounds exceptionally dumb. Like, dumber than the average dumb person. The 1% of dumb.


The most depressing thing about becoming an adult is realizing just how stupid people are.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow. That press secretary just opened a can of Whoop-Ass on some Jabronie.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Even though the numbers are up in Lea County, again, I don't agree with the numbers, but with her numbers up, I think we're affecting them from a top-down level and I rather (being on the school board), I'd rather this be a local decision that we protect our kids to the best of our ability in our school district," he said.

Well, there it is.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
donnielove
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This guy sounds exceptionally dumb. Like, dumber than the average dumb person. The 1% of dumb.


What does he think "one-on-one" education means? (I'm assuming one-one-one was a typo)
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Is_This_Us: Wow. That press secretary just opened a can of Whoop-Ass on some Jabronie.

She concludes with:

I would respectfully suggest that the representative focus less on reactionary lawsuits and more on encouraging his community to take the actions that are proven to lower the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask and avoiding gathering in groups, so that the schools in his community might be able to safely reopen in the near future. -- Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

She actually went easy on Rep. Shiat-head (R.) and didn't suggest that this "look at me" stuff might be motivated by   his upcoming race for the NM Senate.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If the guy doesn't like numbers, how does he feel about maps?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image image 306x340]

If the guy doesn't like numbers, how does he feel about maps?


I'm sure he thinks they're witchcraft, which they are.
 
