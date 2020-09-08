 Skip to content
Death Race 2020, 'cause why not?
40
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want one sanctioned Cannonball Run during all of this, just to see if somebody could do a sub-24.  Otherwise, these assholes should slow their roll, especially those from NYC and New Jersey.  I-80 through Pennsylvania is not your own personal Talladega.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah.
MAD MAX-Death of The Nightrider
Youtube sOi1l_Dkl-A
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like 4 door family sedans can go 187mph then require riding in the back of a locked limo and living in a hotel rather than in a mansion with a forgotten price.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your modern car detects you going over 120 mph around other living people in a public area, it should spontaneously combust inside.

I'm sure that wouldn't cause an accident.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If your modern car detects you going over 120 mph around other living people in a public area, it should spontaneously combust inside.

I'm sure that wouldn't cause an accident.


So,...every car should be a Chrysler?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The most likely explanation is drivers taking advantage of more open roads because of the pandemic cops busy shooting DWB's

FTFT
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why I fly. There's a significantly smaller number of idiots flying planes than idiots driving cars.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I live about half a mile from I-90/94 in Chicago and most nights I can hear one or two cars gunning their engines.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got pulled over on 69 near Coldwater going 87 last Friday. No ticket.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: fusillade762: If your modern car detects you going over 120 mph around other living people in a public area, it should spontaneously combust inside.

I'm sure that wouldn't cause an accident.

So,...every car should be a Chrysler?


I was driving behind a PT Cruiser several years ago on the Silas Deane Highway in CT That was dripping fire. I was able to flash my lights and wave at the guy until he stopped. Thankfully it didn't explode, though he "wondered what that smell was."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The highest ticketed speed was 147 mph in the Cincinnati area."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: The most likely explanation is drivers taking advantage of more open roads because of the pandemic cops busy shooting DWB's

FTFT


That's death racist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe this is Good? Don't want to die in a car crash? Stay home f++k face!
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
e90post.comView Full Size
It's the sticker on the left that's important to me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: This is why I fly. There's a significantly smaller number of idiots flying planes than idiots driving cars.


My experience has been mixed.

/darwin seems more arbitrary with flyers
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Just watched Bananas. He was in that, too.
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's not like 4 door family sedans can go 187mph then require riding in the back of a locked limo and living in a hotel rather than in a mansion with a forgotten price.


185 mph
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: [e90post.com image 850x453]It's the sticker on the left that's important to me.


You obviously care about tires.

Remember this Ford/Firestone controversy? 271 fatalities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firesto​n​e_and_Ford_tire_controversy
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: This is why I fly. There's a significantly smaller number of idiots flying planes than idiots driving cars.


Sounds like there's a lot of idiots flying cars, too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "The highest ticketed speed was 147 mph in the Cincinnati area."

[Fark user image 259x194]


I've been driving like different McConaughey recently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: [e90post.com image 850x453]It's the sticker on the left that's important to me.


Sitting in the backseat with an air compressor and then hanging out the window while inflating the tires to the correct pressure while the car is going exactly 100 mph is a hard way to make a living. Hanging onto the hood to get the front tires is even more difficult.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: gameshowhost: "The highest ticketed speed was 147 mph in the Cincinnati area."

[Fark user image 259x194]

I've been driving like different McConaughey recently.

[Fark user image 640x360]


Those were the funniest commercials ever, but not meant to be funny.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]


And he killed his own pit crew for making fun of him. One of my favorite scenes from the movie.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: inglixthemad: This is why I fly. There's a significantly smaller number of idiots flying planes than idiots driving cars.

My experience has been mixed.

/darwin seems more arbitrary with flyers


Right. But while the odds of another pilot taking you out are not zero, they are realllllly small. Usually the effects of idiotic decisions are localized to the pilot and passengers only.

Like they say, the most dangerous part of flying is the drive to the airport.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: [e90post.com image 850x453]It's the sticker on the left that's important to me.


BMW 3 series?
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Just watched Bananas. He was in that, too.


I don't think I have ever seen Bananas.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]

And he killed his own pit crew for making fun of him. One of my favorite scenes from the movie.


That's right, they get points for every kill.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]

And he killed his own pit crew for making fun of him. One of my favorite scenes from the movie.


No love for the hand grenade?
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: [e90post.com image 850x453]It's the sticker on the left that's important to me.


Yea, your 2021 sedan may be able to sustain 150mph, but it's tires probably can't.

Unless you've gone out and spent a couple large on each tire, they won't.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: I live about half a mile from I-90/94 in Chicago and most nights I can hear one or two cars gunning their engines.


Made it from 59 to Congress in 25 minutes once.

/yes, very stupid
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Just watched Bananas. He was in that, too.


Stallone was in Bananas?  I don't remember that.

Stallone en "Bananas".
Youtube blOUfHFaNvs

In my defense I don't think I knew who Stallone was when I saw that movie last.
And I don't even remember that scene.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: maxandgrinch: It's not like 4 door family sedans can go 187mph then require riding in the back of a locked limo and living in a hotel rather than in a mansion with a forgotten price.

185 mph


Only the Maserati...
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Oh yeah.
[YouTube video: MAD MAX-Death of The Nightrider]


Metal damage!  Brain Damage!!!

/car wars grognard
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: gameshowhost: "The highest ticketed speed was 147 mph in the Cincinnati area."

[Fark user image 259x194]

I've been driving like different McConaughey recently.

[Fark user image 640x360]

Those were the funniest commercials ever, but not meant to be funny.


The one where everyone is awed by his fancy pool shot. God that one farking made me cry.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: MBooda: DigitalDirt: Stallone was in Death Race 2000.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Just watched Bananas. He was in that, too.

Stallone was in Bananas?  I don't remember that.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/blOUfHFa​Nvs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
In my defense I don't think I knew who Stallone was when I saw that movie last.
And I don't even remember that scene.


his toadie has got to be like 5'3" ... stallone is 5'7" at most
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Remember the Ford/Firestone controversy? 271 fatalities.


This was literally why tire pressure monitors became mandatory on all vehicles.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: Oh yeah.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sOi1l_Dk​l-A?start=19]


just watched again last nite... farkin' love the whole intro

/ty for the suggestion netflix
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This summer, I've been submitting videos to those car crash channels on the 'tube.  Just trimmed down today's 2 incidents in the space of a mile.  A truck did a U-turn by driving over the median because (I assume) he didn't want to wait for the light to change.  A few turns later, some C U Next Tuesday decided to make a U-turn without looking.  She pulled off the road into a church parking lot then immediately turned back onto the road right in front of me.  If I hadn't anticipated that incredibly stupid move, I might have hit that oblivious biatch.

Get dash cams.  Front and rear.  A full HD dash cam costs $25.  There's no excuse not to have at least one.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: Yea, your 2021 sedan may be able to sustain 150mph, but it's tires probably can't.


It's a 2013 (old now, right?) and the factory tires are all season (all season!) and are good up to 186 MPH. "Y" rated.

I used to wonder about the quality of Continental tires, but damn. They work in several inches of snow on a RWD car and are super grippy in the summer.

My only complaint would be that they can't handle a really bad pothole. There's just not enough sidewall to absorb the impact.

(And the car has no spare. When you're boned, you're AAA boned.)
 
