 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Welp, here come the zombies   (thehill.com) divider line
67
    More: News, Pharmaceutical industry, Donald Trump, Vaccine, Vaccination, Clinical trial, Clinical research, ClinicalTrials.gov, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

2729 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October. This is a major setback and could be the end of the road for this vaccine candidate. The researchers will need to figure out what happened and why.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gamepolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have seen this, anyone that dies from whatever after getting the vaccine will live forever after they die and come back as a zombies to eat brains. By special luck Trump is immune because his brains are rotten and zombies do not want them. He thinks of them as his new base and wins another 4 years.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse
readcomiconline.toView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BITE ME FIRST!

/username checks out
 
NYCNative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the conspiracy theories from Trumpanzees that explain away what is pretty common in vaccine trials is actually a plot to cost Trump the election, that millions of doses of the stuff is already sitting in a warehouse, guaranteed to save the world, but Q is forcing the drug companies to let it sit there until the second week of November.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now my anti-vax numbnut friends have new fodder for their Facebook screeds.

They're good people otherwise.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3am Rage Tweets from the White House master bathroom to follow shortly
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it a 5 hour erection.....we could talk about that...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
P

greentea1985: Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October.


Ok, but dogs still can't look up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole zombies trope is getting a bit overcooked. Time for goblins instead...

Goblin - Suspiria Theme - 1977
Youtube pins1y0XAa0
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamepolice: [Fark user image image 425x181]


Now I'm doomed... you're the game police, pretend they are black and you'll be fine.

/too soon?
 
olddancingmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriate I just watched "Train to Busan."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they fast or slow zombies?

This article does not have the requisite planning information.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least shambling around feasting on the brains of the living would get me out of the house more...
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October. This is a major setback and could be the end of the road for this vaccine candidate. The researchers will need to figure out what happened and why.


Pretty much. Hopefully this won't be but yeah there was no way the data was coming before December at the earliest.
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you're having trouble paying for your zombification, AstraZenica can help!
 
Mabman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pleasing Taste, Some Monsterism
Youtube u2Jq_xT6DAg
As long as it's only *some* monsterism, we'll be fine...
 
MegaLib
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October. This is a major setback and could be the end of the road for this vaccine candidate. The researchers will need to figure out what happened and why.


Wasn't this the premise of "I am legend"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Good, I'm thirsty.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Well, shiat.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gooch: Great, now my anti-vax numbnut friends have new fodder for their Facebook screeds.

They're good people otherwise.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lotta zombies everywhere these days. Even here.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do you really think GOD would let a disease run rampant that makes Trump look like a feeble minded fool? That's insane. So of course we should drink bleach or do whatever cure is presented by this failed reality TV star. Because we're too smart to listen to liberal science that wants testing and results or whatever.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"potentially unexplained illness"

Can it currently be explained? No?  Then it's unexplained.  No potentially about it.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

not enough beer: greentea1985: Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October. This is a major setback and could be the end of the road for this vaccine candidate. The researchers will need to figure out what happened and why.

Pretty much. Hopefully this won't be but yeah there was no way the data was coming before December at the earliest.


Yes. It could be just something as simple as someone got an unrelated infection and hospitalization, or it could be a serious problem. Admittedly, of the candidates moving towards phase III, this is the one I would have picked to wash out in the phase III trials. It's a brand new technology that has only been used in experimental vaccines before, and has never been used in an actual approved vaccine. The zombie jokes are apt because the technology is an adenovirus genetically engineered to express proteins from COVID-19.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Target Builder: [Fark user image 425x240]


Well, how's the wife holding up?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, so you're telling me all this ammo stockpiling we've been doing wasn't for the possible pending civil war, it was for the pending zombie apocalypse?

Or will we have to multitask?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Minor setback
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

olddancingmonkey: Appropriate I just watched "Train to Busan."


Well, that depends: are the COVID-vaccine zombies going to be slow zombies or fast zombies?

/great movie
//if you like Korean zombies, also check out Kingdom
 
links136
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"potentially unexplained illness" is the new UFO
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MegaLib: greentea1985: Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October. This is a major setback and could be the end of the road for this vaccine candidate. The researchers will need to figure out what happened and why.

Wasn't this the premise of "I am legend"


The Will Smith movie version, yes. A cure for cancer goes wrong. In the original Matheson book, it's a virus of some sort.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LET'S GET THIS APOCALYPSE GOING! better a shout of defiance than a whimper
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Cronenbergian" to become a protected class.
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If this zombifies people, give it to the Trumpers first. Who would notice?

/obvious
//runs
///THREE SLASHIES FOR THE ZOMBIES
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was this the vaccine in the later stages of a phase 3 or 4 trial, and it was set to come out sometime hopefully in early 2021? Or was it the one that Trump says will come out in November?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Captain_Sunshine: If this zombifies people, give it to the Trumpers first. Who would notice?

/obvious
//runs
///THREE SLASHIES FOR THE ZOMBIES


Sadly it would probably be all our health care workers teachers, military and any other Frontline workers,

Makes sense for  zombie apocalypse
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would also like to point out that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require extraordinarily cold shipping and storage (-94F). Logistics is going to be a nightmare.

https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufact​u​ring/pfizer-moderna-s-covid-19-shot-ro​llouts-could-be-ice-as-analysts-questi​on-cold
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MegaLib: greentea1985: Yes. This is why it was laughable when Trump made the claim that we would have a vaccine by late October. This is a major setback and could be the end of the road for this vaccine candidate. The researchers will need to figure out what happened and why.

Wasn't this the premise of "I am legend"


Sort of. They developed an active immune system that went rogue.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I would also like to point out that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require extraordinarily cold shipping and storage (-94F). Logistics is going to be a nightmare.

https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufactu​ring/pfizer-moderna-s-covid-19-shot-ro​llouts-could-be-ice-as-analysts-questi​on-cold


With the low holding temps I'm not sure I would trust an inoculation if I were 50th in line.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: olddancingmonkey: Appropriate I just watched "Train to Busan."

Well, that depends: are the COVID-vaccine zombies going to be slow zombies or fast zombies?

/great movie
//if you like Korean zombies, also check out Kingdom


Yep I liked Kingdom. Really good fungus zombies
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I would also like to point out that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require extraordinarily cold shipping and storage (-94F). Logistics is going to be a nightmare.

https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufactu​ring/pfizer-moderna-s-covid-19-shot-ro​llouts-could-be-ice-as-analysts-questi​on-cold


Sometimes in Wisconsin it gets -75 below, so I guess do the vaccines outside?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This isnt a get skinny/diet vaccine.

/shouldnt be obscure
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Captain_Sunshine: If this zombifies people, give it to the Trumpers first. Who would notice?

/obvious
//runs
///THREE SLASHIES FOR THE ZOMBIES

Sadly it would probably be all our health care workers teachers, military and any other Frontline workers,

Makes sense for  zombie apocalypse


The military, maybe. There was some fracas over making them take an anthrax preventative way back in 2002. Don't remember all the details. For the rest, I don't think there will be significant buy-in until the study and screening are rock-solid. Doctors and nurses especially, even with the pressure for better protection for them.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I have seen this, anyone that dies from whatever after getting the vaccine will live forever after they die and come back as a zombies to eat brains. By special luck Trump is immune because his brains are rotten and zombies do not want them. He thinks of them as his new base and wins another 4 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.