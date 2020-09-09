 Skip to content
(Fosters)   Covidiots practice their Constitutional right to act like idiots   (fosters.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would just like to point out that at 91 years old, he is NOT a Boomer.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Douche bags of the world unite!

There is no constitutional right to infect other people with your disease.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In most of these cases, I get pissed at the covidiots who don't get that the masks are to protect others from you instead of the other way around.

In this case, if a 91 year old man insists on going maskless, he is clearly putting himself at far more risk than he's engendering.  Sure, he's probably an idiot, but he's made it through nine decades. Maybe he's just done being here and is ready to check out.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: In most of these cases, I get pissed at the covidiots who don't get that the masks are to protect others from you instead of the other way around.

In this case, if a 91 year old man insists on going maskless, he is clearly putting himself at far more risk than he's engendering.  Sure, he's probably an idiot, but he's made it through nine decades. Maybe he's just done being here and is ready to check out.


The problem with people who do this (not where masks because they're idiots) is they are likely to be around other like-minded people so they can (even at 91 or whatever age) spread the disease to other people - and I'm guessing he hangs with other old people.  The reasoning behind all this has nothing to do with age.

This guy made it to 91 and yet he's till a dumbass.  I believe Rupert Murdoch is 94, proving my point.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one old-ass toddler.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Undoubtedly, another vote cast for Joe Biden... and that black woman.

If I eye-rolled any further, I could give myself a CT scan.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I propose we have a law that carry's the death sentence for insisting something is a constitutional right when it isn't.  If all those people were killed our society would improve by leaps and bounds.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they get it. I hope they suffer, but DON'T die. But I hope they give it to someone they love, maybe a favorite grandchild, who dies. And I hope they know it came from them.

Actually I don't hope any of this because I am trying to remain a good person through all of this. But damnit, it's hard sometimes.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet if you pitch it just right, you could get that old coot to wear this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, he's one of those guys whose preexisting condition would kill him if he caught COVID, so no biggie.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"There's no law requiring me to wear a mask...." Goddard, 91, said after the commotion died down

.

I thought we were giving old farts a pass on the whole mask-theater thing anyway.
 
tjfly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's no way to talk about BLM protestors
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: In most of these cases, I get pissed at the covidiots who don't get that the masks are to protect others from you instead of the other way around.

In this case, if a 91 year old man insists on going maskless, he is clearly putting himself at far more risk than he's engendering.  Sure, he's probably an idiot, but he's made it through nine decades. Maybe he's just done being here and is ready to check out.


No. F that. He wasn't denied. They said he could vote outside with no mask. This is him being an asshole.
 
