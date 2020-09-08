 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   It's been so hot in Arizona this summer that the cacti are falling over. And they weigh two tons, so you'd better get out of the way   (12news.com) divider line
17
    More: Weird, Normal distribution, Precipitation, last act, normal stuff, English-language films, Brian Whitfill, little water, Jeff Beck  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And here to comment, a cactus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not to take away from the article, but the conditions leading to the demise of a saguaro probably started 5-10 years ago.  It takes them a long time to exhibit symptoms and die, although the current excessive temperatures may have been the straw that broke the saguaro's back.

I've been having a hell of a time keeping established native shrubs and trees alive in my yard.  Imagine temperatures so high, coupled with a slight wind, that literally desiccates and destroys foliage while the soil surrounding the plant is still damp. And non-native plants are just being roasted. That is what I've been dealing with.  It sucks, but at least we are somewhat used to these temperatures.  I feel so sorry for CA enduring temps higher than we usually have in SoAZ.

/but climate change is a hoax...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The wildcat is pissed that you've taken his perch away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

xanthippe: Not to take away from the article, but the conditions leading to the demise of a saguaro probably started 5-10 years ago.  It takes them a long time to exhibit symptoms and die, although the current excessive temperatures may have been the straw that broke the saguaro's back.

I've been having a hell of a time keeping established native shrubs and trees alive in my yard.  Imagine temperatures so high, coupled with a slight wind, that literally desiccates and destroys foliage while the soil surrounding the plant is still damp. And non-native plants are just being roasted. That is what I've been dealing with.  It sucks, but at least we are somewhat used to these temperatures.  I feel so sorry for CA enduring temps higher than we usually have in SoAZ.

/but climate change is a hoax...


We've got a storm coming through right now, bringing down temps to 32 tonight. Yesterday it was 90/68. This is that fastest transition to winter that I can remember.

/have to pick apples tomorrow, the sugars are being locked into the fruit tonight.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Come to think of it, I haven't seen Spike in a Peanuts strip in a while.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: xanthippe: Not to take away from the article, but the conditions leading to the demise of a saguaro probably started 5-10 years ago.  It takes them a long time to exhibit symptoms and die, although the current excessive temperatures may have been the straw that broke the saguaro's back.

I've been having a hell of a time keeping established native shrubs and trees alive in my yard.  Imagine temperatures so high, coupled with a slight wind, that literally desiccates and destroys foliage while the soil surrounding the plant is still damp. And non-native plants are just being roasted. That is what I've been dealing with.  It sucks, but at least we are somewhat used to these temperatures.  I feel so sorry for CA enduring temps higher than we usually have in SoAZ.

/but climate change is a hoax...

We've got a storm coming through right now, bringing down temps to 32 tonight. Yesterday it was 90/68. This is that fastest transition to winter that I can remember.

/have to pick apples tomorrow, the sugars are being locked into the fruit tonight.


Wow, that might defoliate your deciduous trees.  Should be good to set fruit though.  Good luck!

I have friend in Denver and she had snow today.  100+ two days ago and now snow. She's worried about branches breaking on her deciduous trees.

I hope we get a bit of that cold front down here in SoAZ.

2020...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanthippe: ecmoRandomNumbers: xanthippe: Not to take away from the article, but the conditions leading to the demise of a saguaro probably started 5-10 years ago.  It takes them a long time to exhibit symptoms and die, although the current excessive temperatures may have been the straw that broke the saguaro's back.

I've been having a hell of a time keeping established native shrubs and trees alive in my yard.  Imagine temperatures so high, coupled with a slight wind, that literally desiccates and destroys foliage while the soil surrounding the plant is still damp. And non-native plants are just being roasted. That is what I've been dealing with.  It sucks, but at least we are somewhat used to these temperatures.  I feel so sorry for CA enduring temps higher than we usually have in SoAZ.

/but climate change is a hoax...

We've got a storm coming through right now, bringing down temps to 32 tonight. Yesterday it was 90/68. This is that fastest transition to winter that I can remember.

/have to pick apples tomorrow, the sugars are being locked into the fruit tonight.

Wow, that might defoliate your deciduous trees.  Should be good to set fruit though.  Good luck!

I have friend in Denver and she had snow today.  100+ two days ago and now snow. She's worried about branches breaking on her deciduous trees.

I hope we get a bit of that cold front down here in SoAZ.

2020...


Our peach tree's leaves turned orange literally just TODAY.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to start planting cacti in Alaska yet?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could, y'know, water them a bit.  A few gallons (by which I mean 2 or 3) once or twice a week when it's supposed to be rainy wouldn't hurt.

Cacti don't wilt but they do become obviously dehydrated.  A happy cactus is pretty plump.  A drought stressed one not so much.  You'd think they'd notice the difference if their cactus has been in front of their house for 60 years.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recombobulator: You could, y'know, water them a bit.  A few gallons (by which I mean 2 or 3) once or twice a week when it's supposed to be rainy wouldn't hurt.

Cacti don't wilt but they do become obviously dehydrated.  A happy cactus is pretty plump.  A drought stressed one not so much.  You'd think they'd notice the difference if their cactus has been in front of their house for 60 years.


With the heat and work from home who leaves their house to notice.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Make sure the fan speed knob is turned to 11?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

recombobulator: You could, y'know, water them a bit.  A few gallons (by which I mean 2 or 3) once or twice a week when it's supposed to be rainy wouldn't hurt.

Cacti don't wilt but they do become obviously dehydrated.  A happy cactus is pretty plump.  A drought stressed one not so much.  You'd think they'd notice the difference if their cactus has been in front of their house for 60 years.


The heat islands of Phoenix (and now Tucson) break up the paths of monsoon moisture that come up from Mexico. It's been dry as a bone. Last winter I was living and teaching in Gilbert, AZ, and we had a few rainstorms, but most of our moisture was early morning dew. In the cities, the saguaros are in bad shape -- mostly from the heat island effect. People who've had saguaros in their yards for a few decades never really had to worry about these long-term droughts and so many consecutive 110℉+ days before the 2000s. Phoenix is f*cked for water in the future, and they need tiered billing like Tucson -- the more you use, the more it costs per gallon.
 
crinz83
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
if only my mother-in-law would fall over. she's prickly and lives in the desert, too
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: recombobulator: You could, y'know, water them a bit.  A few gallons (by which I mean 2 or 3) once or twice a week when it's supposed to be rainy wouldn't hurt.

Cacti don't wilt but they do become obviously dehydrated.  A happy cactus is pretty plump.  A drought stressed one not so much.  You'd think they'd notice the difference if their cactus has been in front of their house for 60 years.

The heat islands of Phoenix (and now Tucson) break up the paths of monsoon moisture that come up from Mexico. It's been dry as a bone. Last winter I was living and teaching in Gilbert, AZ, and we had a few rainstorms, but most of our moisture was early morning dew. In the cities, the saguaros are in bad shape -- mostly from the heat island effect. People who've had saguaros in their yards for a few decades never really had to worry about these long-term droughts and so many consecutive 110℉+ days before the 2000s. Phoenix is f*cked for water in the future, and they need tiered billing like Tucson -- the more you use, the more it costs per gallon.


Phoenix isn't farked for water.  74% of Arizona's fresh water is used for agriculture.  A per gallon fee wouldn't be a bad idea though, as long as it includes agricultural users.

https://new.azwater.gov/conservation/​a​griculture
 
Saiga410
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

recombobulator: ecmoRandomNumbers: recombobulator: You could, y'know, water them a bit.  A few gallons (by which I mean 2 or 3) once or twice a week when it's supposed to be rainy wouldn't hurt.

Cacti don't wilt but they do become obviously dehydrated.  A happy cactus is pretty plump.  A drought stressed one not so much.  You'd think they'd notice the difference if their cactus has been in front of their house for 60 years.

The heat islands of Phoenix (and now Tucson) break up the paths of monsoon moisture that come up from Mexico. It's been dry as a bone. Last winter I was living and teaching in Gilbert, AZ, and we had a few rainstorms, but most of our moisture was early morning dew. In the cities, the saguaros are in bad shape -- mostly from the heat island effect. People who've had saguaros in their yards for a few decades never really had to worry about these long-term droughts and so many consecutive 110℉+ days before the 2000s. Phoenix is f*cked for water in the future, and they need tiered billing like Tucson -- the more you use, the more it costs per gallon.

Phoenix isn't farked for water.  74% of Arizona's fresh water is used for agriculture.  A per gallon fee wouldn't be a bad idea though, as long as it includes agricultural users.

https://new.azwater.gov/conservation/a​griculture


Cotton and corn growing in piss poor caliche.  I dont get it.  It boggles me moving from the midwest where irrigation is unheard of.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanthippe: It sucks, but at least we are somewhat used to these temperatures.


Like frogs in a bathtub, you are!

No, sorry, that's the hoaxers. My bad
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.