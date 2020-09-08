 Skip to content
(BBC) Social gatherings above SIX banned in England after steep rise in COVID cases
28
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then shalt thou count to six, no more, no less. Six shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be six. Seven shalt thou not count, neither count thou five, excepting that thou then proceed to six. Eight is right out. Once the number six, being the sixth number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of COVID towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably because seven ate nine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?


The bride and groom wear body condoms?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?


You can't see the bride for three weeks afterwards. All consummation is through glory holes.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?


One held on 2022.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice TOUCH with the Britisch TABLOID random CAPITALIZATION.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw this movie. Good luck#10 and parliament.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this were America, the fundies would be screaming about how six is the devil's number & how dare they infringe upon their God-given liberties.

The rest of us would just listen to Iron Maiden.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's check: Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived.
OK, they're legit.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

robodog: namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?

One held on 2022 2018.


FIFY. This will never truly be over. This is the new normal.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Nice TOUCH with the Britisch TABLOID random CAPITALIZATION.


I must READ to many of them. I hadn't NOTICED I'd adopted THEIR style.

/SUBBY
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: robodog: namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?

One held on 2022 2018.

FIFY. This will never truly be over. This is the new normal.


We'll have a useful vaccine with mass availability before the end of next year, the big questions are duration of effectiveness and how quickly the virus mutates (ie can the biotech companies keep up).
 
haknudsen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: thespindrifter: robodog: namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?

One held on 2022 2018.

FIFY. This will never truly be over. This is the new normal.

We'll have a useful vaccine with mass availability before the end of next year, the big questions are duration of effectiveness and how quickly the virus mutates (ie can the biotech companies keep up).


You may as well say 2 weeks.  Neither is going to happen.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you get more than six sheep in one farkspot, the noise levels exceed Occupational health standards.

/mowed squrriels this morn
//like teens they couldn't recognize 75dB signals.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank god the Duggers dont live there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Probably because seven ate nine.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Covid-secure weddings, funerals and organised team sports"

What are these?
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?

You can't see the bride for three weeks afterwards. All consummation is through glory holes.


*sigh*

Go on.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: If this were America, the fundies would be screaming about how six is the devil's number & how dare they infringe upon their God-given liberties.

The rest of us would just listen to Iron Maiden.

[Fark user image 220x220]


Get out of the '80s at long last with all your fundie-alarmism, Grandpa.

Old School Maiden fans make up the Republican base these days.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mateomaui: "Covid-secure weddings, funerals and organised team sports"

What are these?


I'm guessing the Arsenal defense counts as COVID-secure, b/c they're all so socially distant from each other and the forwards they're "marking."
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: namegoeshere: WTF is a "COVID safe wedding"?

The bride and groom wear body condoms?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here I am in Melbourne (Australia, not Florida). Been under stage 4 lockdown for going on six weeks and another two and a bit to go before we can "relax" int stage 3. Curfews, most shops closed, WFH (of course) and a maximum of one hour outdoor exercise per day. Masks mandatory unless exempt (or, for some reason, smoking). No travel except for four specific reasons and no travel beyond 5KM from your base except for "permitted work". And yes, your employer must issue you a permit. All workplaces must have a COVID-safe plan. Oh and the fine for failure to comply? $1,652, an oddly specific figure.
And am I complaining? Nope. And not just because I'm a natural basement dweller. It's for a reason. Pain with purpose. The hardest part is not being able to catch up in person with our daughters.But if we don't do this, we're going to have a brief spring break and end up back in lockdown all over again, so everybody please just STFU and let's all get through this.
 
reveal101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I heard about a couple parties with 12+ people involving people I work with this last weekend, which included outside people they did not know. (Interior BC) Both involved people all over 45, while this 35 year old who has been  basically self-quarantined outside of work since March, has been told in the media that us younger people need to stop partying.

If I get it from anyone, it's going to be the gen-xers and boomers who have been laughing in my face for months that it isn't real while telling me it's also man-made, while lamenting the fact that is youngins are flaunting the rules. This also a biker crowd, to a large extent.

I hope they take the mufflers off their ventilators so they don't sound like pussies while they're dying.

/If I lose my wife (who is immunocompromised) to these assholes I'm holding a picture up of her with the caption "Thanks" outside of work for weeks. Fire me.  I'm farking sick of these morons.
 
Boothroyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
