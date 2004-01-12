 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   SUVs took over, ruined the world   (motherjones.com) divider line
78
posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 5:50 PM



78 Comments
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't help that somebody bailed out the auto industry, and still brag about it to this day.

The entire operation should have been retrained to do something else, something that doesn't fark up the planet.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Golly, how did that happen?

Fed Tax Break Encourages SUV Purchases  Oct. 1, 2003
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember that time that gas prices dipped slightly, so places started offering swell deals on SUVs? Remember when it happened again? And again?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Exactly! And that's why I chose my earth-friendly F-350 instead.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
SUVs took off because CAFE regulation exempted light trucks.

So, carmakers created the SUV, which was a light truck. Then, they put their marketing departments to work.

Now, everyone's driving a creation that's worse than a station wagon or a minivan in pretty much every way.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh.  I see someone's mad I'm right.

Again.
 
ezerezerezer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Worst part of this is the domino effect. More people switching to SUVs pushes others to switch to SUVs for safety purposes (I.e. to protect their passengers against the drivers of other SUVs), and thus sedan's are not longer considered safe
 
zeroman987
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SUVs took off because CAFE regulation exempted light trucks.

So, carmakers created the SUV, which was a light truck. Then, they put their marketing departments to work.

Now, everyone's driving a creation that's worse than a station wagon or a minivan in pretty much every way.


Minivans are amazing.

Lots of cargo space, easy to get in and out of, plenty of space to sit.

SUVs are complete garbage - barely any more room than a sedan.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People keep saying I need to get an SUV now that I have a kid. I don't get it. They don't really do much that my hatchback can't.

I can see wanting a van for the extra seating or cargo room. Don't even bother telling me about 3 row SUVs. That's out. Not happening.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Exactly! And that's why I chose my earth-friendly F-350 instead.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what I drive (well not that exact one). Am I the monster destroying the earth?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When my Bronco II finally wore out I didn't exactly have many other choices that would fit my lifestyle aside from a fullsize SUV.

/had only a 5 mile roundtrip commute back then
//weekend getaways were nice year round
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I need my giant 4wd pickup with toolboxes so i can haul all my tools and materials around. What i'd love to have would be my college car, a datsun 200 sx. It had a 5 speed, got great mileage, handled mountain roads amazingly well, and was basically indestructible and cheap to run...
 
farker99
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Duh. The Government said trucks have no CAFE standards and cars do.
SUV's are trucks.
Automakers said: Let's build trucks
Cars lose because the government was being "Helpful".
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A mammoth, and growing, cause of the climate crisis has crept up almost unnoticed around us.

Unnoticed? People have been noticing and complaining for decades.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I just found out Virginia is encouraging you to buy gas-guzzlers as the Demonrat-controlled General Assembly levied an extra $40 on yearly registrations for vehicles that get 25 mpg or better.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've owned two SUVs (a CR-V and a Lexus NX), a minivan (Honda Odyssey), and 4 sedans (Sentra, Mazda Protege, Leaf, Mazda 3), and two hatches (Impreza wagon, Honda Fit).

When all is said and done, I'd probably get the Odyssey again. It's fast, spacious, comfortable, and can haul a ton.

While I prefer driving the NX over the Mazda 3 (the two vehicles I own now), I'd give up either for a new Odyssey if it would fit in my garage better.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Golly, how did that happen?

Fed Tax Break Encourages SUV Purchases  Oct. 1, 2003


Plus, they were considered trucks for awhile, so things like airbags were required in later model years than in passenger cars.

Plus plus, there is a seperate, and higher, MPG standard for SUVs/pickups, and the gas guzzler tax doesn't apply at all.

All that being said, modern SUVs, especially in crossover/CUV form, get much better mileage and pollute a lot less than the same sized vehicles 10 or 15 years ago.  This is mostly a historical problem circa 1990-2005.

Look at the first bullet point in the farking article to show how much of a weaksauce problem this is these days:

In the US, SUVs emit 14 percent more carbon dioxide than small passenger cars on average, a wider disparity than in the European Union but smaller than China.

What about versus largepassenger cars?  Or minivans?  Many SUVs carry six or more passengers.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As an example of somebody noticing: "Big and Bad" by Malcolm Gladwell in 2004.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: tpmchris: Exactly! And that's why I chose my earth-friendly F-350 instead.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

This is what I drive (well not that exact one). Am I the monster destroying the earth?


Yes. You're a monster and we need to ban SUVs and trucks from all urban areas. After that, the each city and municipality can set a limited number of trucks and SUVs that urban residents can own.
/sick and tired of unlicensed and uninsured drivers with their SUVs and minivans driving through Oakland's narrow streets.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ezerezerezer: Worst part of this is the domino effect. More people switching to SUVs pushes others to switch to SUVs for safety purposes (I.e. to protect their passengers against the drivers of other SUVs), and thus sedan's are not longer considered safe


Almost died due to an SUV driver not watching where they were going and my fiancée lost her car to one running a red light, can confirm.

/Came here to say that, actually.
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
whidbey:
The entire operation should have been retrained to do something else, something that doesn't fark up the planet.

If you would like something that will not fark up the planet, it would need to be re-tooled into a system that kills humans as rapidly and efficiently as possible.  Ideally using the bodies as biomatter to fuel the generators that power the system.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Representative of the unwashed masses: tpmchris: Exactly! And that's why I chose my earth-friendly F-350 instead.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

This is what I drive (well not that exact one). Am I the monster destroying the earth?

Yes. You're a monster and we need to ban SUVs and trucks from all urban areas. After that, the each city and municipality can set a limited number of trucks and SUVs that urban residents can own.
/sick and tired of unlicensed and uninsured drivers with their SUVs and minivans driving through Oakland's narrow streets.


I think I'd be ok pretty much anywhere I can open the back right door from the driver seat no problem! Also small enough I have to fold down the backseat for golf clubs
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: People keep saying I need to get an SUV now that I have a kid. I don't get it. They don't really do much that my hatchback can't.

I can see wanting a van for the extra seating or cargo room. Don't even bother telling me about 3 row SUVs. That's out. Not happening.


I think you've pretty much captured it. Most SUV drivers are would-be minivan drivers in denial.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I drove a Jeep for almost 20 years, but I can't justify buying anything in 2020 that isn't full electric.
I love the new Bronco, but the fact that they didn't make an electric model is absurd.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: People keep saying I need to get an SUV now that I have a kid. I don't get it. They don't really do much that my hatchback can't.

I can see wanting a van for the extra seating or cargo room. Don't even bother telling me about 3 row SUVs. That's out. Not happening.


When we had kids we got a VW wagon. Lots of cargo room, good mileage, dependable. I wanted a mini-van because that's a useful car but the wife was a hard no. We were both a hard no on a SUV.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love my 4Runner. Room for road trips, camping, diving and beach adventures.
I reduce my carbon foot footprint by not using KY jelly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Meanwhile, I just found out Virginia is encouraging you to buy gas-guzzlers as the Demonrat-controlled General Assembly levied an extra $40 on yearly registrations for vehicles that get 25 mpg or better.


Probably still save money compared to paying the gas tax.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: fifthofzen: Golly, how did that happen?

Fed Tax Break Encourages SUV Purchases  Oct. 1, 2003

Plus, they were considered trucks for awhile, so things like airbags were required in later model years than in passenger cars.

Plus plus, there is a seperate, and higher, MPG standard for SUVs/pickups, and the gas guzzler tax doesn't apply at all.

All that being said, modern SUVs, especially in crossover/CUV form, get much better mileage and pollute a lot less than the same sized vehicles 10 or 15 years ago.  This is mostly a historical problem circa 1990-2005.

Look at the first bullet point in the farking article to show how much of a weaksauce problem this is these days:

In the US, SUVs emit 14 percent more carbon dioxide than small passenger cars on average, a wider disparity than in the European Union but smaller than China.

What about versus largepassenger cars?  Or minivans?  Many SUVs carry six or more passengers.


A Honda Accord, which is decently-sized sedan gets 30/38 mpg. A Honda Pilot, a 3 row SUV, gets 20/27. Unless you're constantly filling up that Pilot, its a pretty big disparity. The comparison to a CR-V looks much better, but you really don't gain much space there.

This comparison illustrates that it's precisely the rise of the crossover/CUV that has narrowed the gap. SUVs are, on average, smaller than they used to be. The big ones still chug gas compared to cars.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Didn't help that somebody bailed out the auto industry, and still brag about it to this day.

The entire operation should have been retrained to do something else, something that doesn't fark up the planet.


But my stupid wife and even dumber kids are safer than all the smarty-pants pinheads in their Priuses!


Let's face it - between corona, Trump, and the environment, the morons are going to win.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fireproof: ezerezerezer: Worst part of this is the domino effect. More people switching to SUVs pushes others to switch to SUVs for safety purposes (I.e. to protect their passengers against the drivers of other SUVs), and thus sedan's are not longer considered safe

Almost died due to an SUV driver not watching where they were going and my fiancée lost her car to one running a red light, can confirm.

/Came here to say that, actually.


Other weird side note: My 2015 crossover SUV gets about the same mileage as my 2006 compact sedan did, so at least the fuel mileage is getting better over time.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live within my means and have a Toyota Camry.  I feel I am living in a world of semi's and cannot see beyond all the SUVs that surround me, right turns under red are impossible because the SUV in the left turn lane are too far forward and I cannot see traffic without pulling into the intersection
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I drove a Jeep for almost 20 years, but I can't justify buying anything in 2020 that isn't full electric.
I love the new Bronco, but the fact that they didn't make an electric model is absurd.


I had a Nissan Leaf and its 100mi limit and 17hr charge times were prohibitive to my use of the vehicle as anything but a commuter. Going out of my way, even a little bit, put me right on the edge of my daily max distance, and I'd have to carefully consider where DC chargers were to be sure I'd make it home.

With greater capacities, I don't think it would have been that bad, but the long recharge time makes it difficult for me to consider an electric vehicle again.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I drive a gray 2009 Camry which I used to describe as boring and nondescript (which is fine by me, since it's reliable and I'm not a car geek).

Except I can't say it's nondescript anymore. Regular old mid-size sedans stand out on the roads around here, where it seems like three-quarters of vehicles are boxy SUVs.  When I drop my toddler off at daycare, I often notice that my car is the only sedan in a parking lot row of like 7-8 SUVs.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't stand those things. Every time I park in a car park, no matter what time of day or night, how empty it is or how briefly I'm there, by the time I leave I will have a gigantic SUV or truck parked on either side of my little car completely blocking the view on either side.

Every time I drive at night I'll be completely blinded by the lights of one oncoming SUV after another shining at eye level.

Every time I need to turn onto a busy road one of those rolling land monsters pulls up right beside me to block my view.

OK. Not every time. But often enough. A car does not need to be the size of a house.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moike: whidbey:
The entire operation should have been retrained to do something else, something that doesn't fark up the planet.

If you would like something that will not fark up the planet, it would need to be re-tooled into a system that kills humans as rapidly and efficiently as possible.  Ideally using the bodies as biomatter to fuel the generators that power the system.


A guy who braaaaps around in circles on motorcycles for laughs would be wise to keep his mouth shut about environmentalism.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I live within my means and have a Toyota Camry.  I feel I am living in a world of semi's and cannot see beyond all the SUVs that surround me, right turns under red are impossible because the SUV in the left turn lane are too far forward and I cannot see traffic without pulling into the intersection


I have a similar problem even though I have a crossover vehicle. Being in a taller vehicle doesn't really help you see around the front of a similarly-heighted vehicle that's too far forward, though. Plus I also get asshats honking at me for not turning right on red right away.

/Plus here in the South we get the monster-sized pickup trucks
//I understood having those a little better once one pulled my fiancée's Rogue out of a ditch.
///But fark the ones that are wider than the farking lanes themselves.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uhhh, isn't because you all got fat?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I used to work at a car dealership. Big SUVs were super in-demand for winter, probably because 4 wheel drive makes you immune to the laws of physics or something.

If you want better traction in the snow, make sure you get good tires and keep them inflated. That will do more than any 2500 extra pounds of vehicle. I drive a 3300 pound front wheel drive sedan, I've never had an issue in 6-8 inches of snow.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter it's too late if you really want to make a difference don't have kids
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Representative of the unwashed masses: tpmchris: Exactly! And that's why I chose my earth-friendly F-350 instead.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

This is what I drive (well not that exact one). Am I the monster destroying the earth?

Yes. You're a monster and we need to ban SUVs and trucks from all urban areas. After that, the each city and municipality can set a limited number of trucks and SUVs that urban residents can own.
/sick and tired of unlicensed and uninsured drivers with their SUVs and minivans driving through Oakland's narrow streets.


Lol, that's a Buick Encore, it's the size of a small hatchback.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, my old Camry gets 32 mpg on average. My wife drives a new Highlander, which only gets around 21 mpg.

I try to use my car for as much of the day-to-day errands as possible, since the efficiency difference is significant.  Reserving her SUV to longer road-trips with our kids, where the extra passenger and cargo space is actually handy.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was astounded to learn that a Kia Soul is considered an SUV.

I mean, that's a subcompact 2wd hatchback and it gets great mileage. I don't understand what's "SUV" about it. Apart from looking boxy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SUVs took off because CAFE regulation exempted light trucks.

So, carmakers created the SUV, which was a light truck. Then, they put their marketing departments to work.

Now, everyone's driving a creation that's worse than a station wagon or a minivan in pretty much every way.


I have friends who swear by the damned (hell even my SO drives a craptastic crossover nightmare I HATE THAT F*CKING THING), but I see them driving them and generally they're a hassle to operate and park. Unless one is needed to earn a living I don't see why people subject themselves to that sort of punishment.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes let's all drive cars like my 1970 Cadillac de Ville with 700 cubic inches and 7-8 mpg.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: whidbey: Didn't help that somebody bailed out the auto industry, and still brag about it to this day.

The entire operation should have been retrained to do something else, something that doesn't fark up the planet.

But my stupid wife and even dumber kids are safer than all the smarty-pants pinheads in their Priuses!


Let's face it - between corona, Trump, and the environment, the morons are going to win.


They certainly seem to have the advantage these days.  Christ.
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Exactly why I choose to drive a Silverado.  I am doing my part to save the earth!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SUVs took off because CAFE regulation exempted light trucks.

So, carmakers created the SUV, which was a light truck. Then, they put their marketing departments to work.

Now, everyone's driving a creation that's worse than a station wagon or a minivan in pretty much every way.

I have friends who swear by the damned (hell even my SO drives a craptastic crossover nightmare I HATE THAT F*CKING THING), but I see them driving them and generally they're a hassle to operate and park. Unless one is needed to earn a living I don't see why people subject themselves to that sort of punishment.


Because they are convenient if you have children or dogs and unless you can't drive most of are not particularly difficult to drive or park at all?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It wasn't SUVs th t ruined the environment. It wasn't even trucks. It was auto company executives who buried fuel efficient technologies for decades in the expectation of profit as the vast majority of them are also invested in oil.
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zeroman987: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SUVs took off because CAFE regulation exempted light trucks.

So, carmakers created the SUV, which was a light truck. Then, they put their marketing departments to work.

Now, everyone's driving a creation that's worse than a station wagon or a minivan in pretty much every way.

Minivans are amazing.

Lots of cargo space, easy to get in and out of, plenty of space to sit.

SUVs are complete garbage - barely any more room than a sedan.


We're making the switch to a minivan over the next few months.  We got a dog and suddenly that mid-sized SUV is tiny.
 
