(Denver Post)   New mental health response team formed in Denver that sends a paramedic plus a mental health expert to 911 calls instead of police. To date, the van has taken more than 350 calls without once having to call in police backup   (denverpost.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the radical left America Joe Biden wants.

So vote Trump or you'll have this kind of chaos all over the country.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you're going to tell me that they never shot anyone either.  Pfft.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a program that needs to be piloted in other places as well. I'd be curious to see a thorough cost/savings analysis, too, as I suspect these interventions are often a lot cheaper overall than ambulance rides, jail cells, court costs, and wrongful death lawsuits. Even if this type of program doesn't fully "pay for itself," the payoff in public goodwill alone may be more than worth it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Next you're going to tell me that they never shot anyone either.  Pfft.


350 missed opportunities for people to respect their auhtoritaaaah
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: enry: Next you're going to tell me that they never shot anyone either.  Pfft.

350 missed opportunities for people to respect their auhtoritaaaah


Or boost for profit prisons.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we assume that means they haven't shot anybody, either?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: Sounds like a program that needs to be piloted in other places as well. I'd be curious to see a thorough cost/savings analysis, too, as I suspect these interventions are often a lot cheaper overall than ambulance rides, jail cells, court costs, and wrongful death lawsuits. Even if this type of program doesn't fully "pay for itself," the payoff in public goodwill alone may be more than worth it.


wow you mean treat it as a public health issue?  how will blue shield justify this to the shareholders (pbut)?
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they at least have the decency to send them in an armored troop transport?  We can't have all that military hardware sitting around unused.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have defund the police to do this? How many cops had to be fired due to budget cuts?

Won't someone think about the police??
 
Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: Sounds like a program that needs to be piloted in other places as well. I'd be curious to see a thorough cost/savings analysis, too, as I suspect these interventions are often a lot cheaper overall than ambulance rides, jail cells, court costs, and wrongful death lawsuits. Even if this type of program doesn't fully "pay for itself," the payoff in public goodwill alone may be more than worth it.


This. This. So much this.

Most people don't care that it is more effective. It delivers at least the same results and costs less.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am outraged OUTRAGED that the government is treating people with basic human dignity instead of as an opportunity for police to exert their unquestionable authority via physical beatings and escalating basic interactions into prison time for minorities.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how many paid vacations that is costing officers? Why do they hate our police?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome.  Now do that sh*t in Utah.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​20/sep/08/linden-cameron-police-shooti​ng-boy-autism-utah
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman, who was unhoused, was overwhelmed and scared


The word is "homeless".

Carlin had a point about softening language.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Can we assume that means they haven't shot anybody, either?


350 visits from a paramedic and no injections? Sounds unlike to me.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snark here.  If this is what defunding the police means in practice, by all means, go for it.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. It's almost like if you don't come looking for shjt, you don't find shjt.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coloman: Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.


They probably have, but paramedics are grown adults who are still able to do their jobs regardless.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*This* is pretty much what I think of when I hear "Defund the Police." It will be interesting to see if it has long-term benefits. Maybe money wise it's a wash. We spend more on mental and physical support, but we pay out fewer force claims and settlements. And the cost in human tragedy is lower, which I can get behind.

This kind of thing probably wouldn't have saved George Floyd; we need other solutions for that. But maybe the 13 year old autistic kid in Utah wouldn't be in a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coloman: Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.


This is Denver, not the Jersey Shore.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coloman: Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.


Turns out there are steps before "just shoot them"

Who knew
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg. It works! Well, of course it does. And what cops don't realize with the reforms we are screaming for, is that these reforms actually make their job less stressful and gives them less things to juggle.
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just un'murican!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: This is the radical left America Joe Biden wants.

So vote Trump or you'll have this kind of chaos all over the country.


This is, in fact, the kind of "chaos" I want all over the country. Imagine all the cops we could fire.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coloman: Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.


You don't have to call the police every time someone takes a swing at you.  It's possible to de-escalate a situation rather than escalate it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: Sounds like a program that needs to be piloted in other places as well. I'd be curious to see a thorough cost/savings analysis, too, as I suspect these interventions are often a lot cheaper overall than ambulance rides, jail cells, court costs, and wrongful death lawsuits. Even if this type of program doesn't fully "pay for itself," the payoff in public goodwill alone may be more than worth it.


I suspect that the Police will like this too. They can concentrate on their main function of dealing with genuine criminal behavior, instead of having to act as armed social workers.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Omg. It works! Well, of course it does. And what cops don't realize with the reforms we are screaming for, is that these reforms actually make their job less stressful and gives them less things to juggle.


The next problem to tackle will be bored cops escalating calls.

/already an issue when 3 cars roll up as "backup" for a 'failure to signal a turn while being black'.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is really great, as said above, I'd love to see this get expanded to other areas.

I didn't read through the entire article, but are they at least screening calls? All I saw was about the lady crying in an alley.

Gotta skim articles while at work.

This frees up cops to deal with actual crime, like cali-rolling a stop sign.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH cops aren't needed on calls for overdosing on edibles.
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is usually a better choice than sending the cops to murder him.

And by usually I mean always.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Coloman: Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.


Do you think that the solution to gun violence is more gun control or more mental health support?

Also, you can call BS, but there's already evidence of the program working so good job being wrong I guess?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the 'setup' when some disaffected cops led by Jacob Wohl call for service then assault or shoot at these people trying to make the world a better place. Maybe Wohl will have a hoodie and wear blackface. Actually, this is a given.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police union outrage in 3...2...1...
 
drayno76
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is so smart, I refuse to believe it has happened in the U.S.

I thought the US policy for mental health problems was to shoot on sight.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: Sounds like a program that needs to be piloted in other places as well. I'd be curious to see a thorough cost/savings analysis, too, as I suspect these interventions are often a lot cheaper overall than ambulance rides, jail cells, court costs, and wrongful death lawsuits. Even if this type of program doesn't fully "pay for itself," the payoff in public goodwill alone may be more than worth it.


The costs save from court proceedings and 'internal investigations' probably cover it several times over.  Of course that's secondary to my favorite benefit: Nobody got murdered.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many people have they killed in a hail of gunfire? Because several posters here keep insisting that extreme violence is the only way to deal with someone having a crisis....
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: TBH cops aren't needed on calls for overdosing on edibles.


Give them a pizza and tell them to sleep it off?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"That don't threaten public safety."

Somebody crying on the side of the road, or a person calling in on themselves for drug addiction help is a job for social workers, to be sure.

How many have police responded to in that same time frame that were public safety risks, and how many were handled without the use of force and how many with force.

This article is painting a very one-sided story about the serious issues facing the mental health crisis in the country.

I would also like to know how many times police got sent to a mental health detail where they assessed that the person was not a threat to public safety, and then called the social worker over to the scene to provide their expertise and resource referrals.
 
JohnWaynesHorse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
911- "what is your emergency"?
Caller - "my boyfriend has a knife and is trying to break into the bathroom to kill me"
911 - "OK, do you think he would respond better to a social worker or psychologist"?
Caller - "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH​Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
He's killing me"
911- "OK, I think we should send the psychologist.  How does next Tuesday at 2:00 work for you?  Hello......Hello....."
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Keyser_Soze_Death: TBH cops aren't needed on calls for overdosing on edibles.

Give them a pizza and tell them to sleep it off?


Portable media player preloaded with Off The Air.

See you in 11 minutes.

NEWNOW | Off the Air | Adult Swim
Youtube IbCZ8BrdrOY
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iToad: TabASlotB: Sounds like a program that needs to be piloted in other places as well. I'd be curious to see a thorough cost/savings analysis, too, as I suspect these interventions are often a lot cheaper overall than ambulance rides, jail cells, court costs, and wrongful death lawsuits. Even if this type of program doesn't fully "pay for itself," the payoff in public goodwill alone may be more than worth it.

I suspect that the Police will like this too. They can concentrate on their main function of dealing with genuine criminal behavior, instead of having to act as armed social workers.


I would love it. We send all our officers through a pretty intensive crisis intervention training, but it's still way inadequate for some of the more serious issues we face daily. I'd be happy to see this implemented where I work.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I would also like to know how many times police got sent to a mental health detail where they assessed that the person was not a threat to public safety, and then called the social worker over to the scene to provide their expertise and resource referrals.


I too would like to know how many leprechauns can ride a unicorn.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Coloman: Please,

You telling me so far they have never encountered a Situation where the 'treatee' takes a swing at them?
I'm calling BS.


Why not go talk to health care professionals who have had people take swing at them without them having to shoot the patient. Maybe  barking orders and demanding 100% compliance is not the best approach to calm someone either barely aware of their own actions or unable to fully control those actions. More importantly, maybe it is time to drop the notion that because someone has a gun, everything that they say and do is correct and the best way to get something done.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JohnWaynesHorse: 911- "what is your emergency"?
Caller - "my boyfriend has a knife and is trying to break into the bathroom to kill me"
911 - "OK, do you think he would respond better to a social worker or psychologist"?
Caller - "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH​Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
He's killing me"
911- "OK, I think we should send the psychologist.  How does next Tuesday at 2:00 work for you?  Hello......Hello....."


You know how I can tell you didn't read the story?
 
Free Radical
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welcome to Joe Biden's America.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JohnWaynesHorse: 911- "what is your emergency"?
Caller - "my boyfriend has a knife and is trying to break into the bathroom to kill me"
911 - "OK, do you think he would respond better to a social worker or psychologist"?
Caller - "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH​Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
He's killing me"
911- "OK, I think we should send the psychologist.  How does next Tuesday at 2:00 work for you?  Hello......Hello....."


Two things: (1) lay off the drugs; (2) can you pass along your dealer's number?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I for one am outraged OUTRAGED that the government is treating people with basic human dignity instead of as an opportunity for police to exert their unquestionable authority via physical beatings and escalating basic interactions into prison time for minorities.


Settle down Warden, the American people love violence too much to let this stand. Give it time, and they'll be begging to be locked up again once the hippie drum circles show up.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JohnWaynesHorse: 911- "what is your emergency"?
Caller - "my boyfriend has a knife and is trying to break into the bathroom to kill me"
911 - "OK, do you think he would respond better to a social worker or psychologist"?
Caller - "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH​Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
He's killing me"
911- "OK, I think we should send the psychologist.  How does next Tuesday at 2:00 work for you?  Hello......Hello....."


You should write Trump campaign ads, if they had any money left to spend on them.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.