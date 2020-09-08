 Skip to content
(Slate)   One of the world's leading counterinsurgency experts says US is in state of "incipient insurgency", which is far more fun to say than to experience   (slate.com) divider line
syrynxx
1 hour ago  
What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"
 
meat0918
1 hour ago  
What, like guys from one state driving to another state to take over locations or attack the residents of that state.

//Wish these assholes would stay out of Oregon.
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  
Incipient-Could happen, especially if we stay on the trajectory we are on now.

Will it? Time will tell.
 
radarlove
1 hour ago  
Bowen
1 hour ago  

syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"


It's unthinkable!

Skail
1 hour ago  
"Okay, so, what comes after incipient?"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"


It means, "Armed chucklefarks that think America should be run like Nazi Germany but with shiattier beer and hot dogs are liable to engage in large scale half-ass violence that will none the less kill some poor bastards that didn't remotely deserve it.  Then they'll die.  Screaming."
 
neongoats
1 hour ago  
Maybe right wingers should stop creating and activating terrorist cells.

Right wingers: saw the debacles that were Iraq and Afghanistan and said "those terrorist guys sure got it going on, let's become more and more like them!"

And now they're y'all Qaeda.
 
Weird Hal
1 hour ago  
trump* supporters, Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, 3%ers, Boogaloo etc. are star spangled seditionists and Putin's fifth columns.  I won't shed a tear when they meet their fates but I will piss on their graves.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: trump* supporters, Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, 3%ers, Boogaloo etc. are star spangled seditionists and Putin's fifth columns.  I won't shed a tear when they meet their fates but I will piss on their graves.


That's the insipid insurgency.
 
MechaPyx
1 hour ago  

neongoats: Maybe right wingers should stop creating and activating terrorist cells.

Right wingers: saw the debacles that were Iraq and Afghanistan and said "those terrorist guys sure got it going on, let's become more and more like them!"

And now they're y'all Qaeda.


Bin Laden would damn proud of what we've become.  =P
 
radarlove
1 hour ago  

Skail: [sunshinetomorrow.files.wordpress.com image 584x328]

"Okay, so, what comes after incipient?"


"...in progress?"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
1 hour ago  

Skail: [sunshinetomorrow.files.wordpress.com image 584x328]

"Okay, so, what comes after incipient?"


In progress
 
ImpendingCynic
1 hour ago  
Which is particularly dangerous, because Donnie would stand by and let it happen as long as they promise to build a huge statue of him.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Thats some bullshiat. The only insurgents are in dc destroying the country from the inside. They are state terrorists.
 
Naido
1 hour ago  
No big deal, y'all.  The last 2 times I had one I was in and out of the hospital on the same day.  And I ain't super tough or nothin
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Today's politics and social tensions are dominated by three fears: fear of other social groups, fear that those other groups are encroaching on one's territory, and fear that the state no longer has the ability to protect the people.

Fears that fox news and the GOP are pushing every single day.

Free hate speech needs to be illegal in the US. Farking nazis in politics and medias need to be sent to prison. Fark their rights to be assholes.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Skail: [sunshinetomorrow.files.wordpress.com image 584x328]

"Okay, so, what comes after incipient?"

In progress


This whole exchange is what I came to this thread for. I knew Fark would not disappoint.
 
cryinoutloud
1 hour ago  
the insipid insurgency, maybe.
 
GrinzGrimly
1 hour ago  

meat0918: What, like guys from one state driving to another state to take over locations or attack the residents of that state.

//Wish these assholes would stay out of Oregon.


Driving from another state? That's crazy! That 10 whole minutes he spent in the car really tells us something.

No mention of CHAZ in this article. Seems like it would have come up.
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  
When you have the President and major media outlets saying "yes, commit terrorist acts please" it's no surprise that terrorism will rise.
 
SFSailor
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Free hate speech needs to be illegal in the US. Farking nazis in politics and medias need to be sent to prison. Fark their rights to be assholes.


Not illegal... but people need to be held accountable and liable for the consequences of the actions instigated by their speech.

And we *desperately* need to decouple "clicks" from "profit", if we're not going to tie liability to publishing hate speech.
 
Laobaojun
1 hour ago  
Are insurgencies always this disorganized?
Because all these amateurs and attention whores don't seem to have a clue about what they actually want.

It is like trying to negotiate with a frikkin' 13 year old.  They want "different".  "No, not like that!" "No, not like that either!" "Definitely not like that!"

"....why doesn't the government take us seriously?"
 
MrScruffles
1 hour ago  
I am one of those millions of new gun owners.  I and the people I was with at the store to purchase a firearm were all quiet until a Trumper came walking by talking about how covid-19 was a ploy to reduce the ammunition supply, that democrats would pay on election day, and that he preferred rifles to "reach out and touch someone" as if to say he regularly goes shooting people.  We collectively told him to get real.  He was speechless and clearly surprised, then left.  I don't think he expected us to counter his rantings and I suspect he thought we were "one of him" because clearly any liberal is against guns and out to get them, but that could just be speculation as a result of my observations.  I've noticed these particular rantings regarding Sleepy Joe and damn democrats trying to confiscate "our" guns among my conservative colleagues where they're not really talking to anyone or trying to have an actual convsersation, more just whining about it and nodding their head in agreement.  It's weird how it happens unprovoked as well, like, people will be busy doing their stuff and out of nowhere it'll come up.  It's almost as if it's not even a sentence they're processing, as if it's a comma separating one moment of their work from the next.  I guess that's what indoctrination is.  You start doing things you're not even realizing you're doing.
 
RottenEggs
1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: trump* supporters, Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, 3%ers, Boogaloo etc. are star spangled seditionists and Putin's fifth columns.  I won't shed a tear when they meet their fates but I will piss on their graves.


Or the Chinese puppets .
 
Daedalus27
1 hour ago  
This is going to be bad.  Because of the large absentee ballots there is a real possibility that Trump wins election night, but as ballots are counted Biden pulls ahead in critical states in the days and weeks after.  Or, reverse that.  Either way, the legitimacy of the election is questioned and protests/riots/armed insurgencies break out.  At that point, China launches its invasion of Taiwan, North Korea may do something, and Russia takes over Belarus and potentially more Ukraine.  At that point, what does the US/Allies do in response, if anything?
 
winedrinkingman
1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"

It means, "Armed chucklefarks that think America should be run like Nazi Germany but with shiattier beer and hot dogs are liable to engage in large scale half-ass violence that will none the less kill some poor bastards that didn't remotely deserve it.  Then they'll die.  Screaming."


How is that any different than now?
 
Danger Avoid Death
56 minutes ago  
When you put a divorced-from-reality nut job in the White House, it just emboldens the other divorced-from-reality nut jobs to crawl out from under the rocks they'd been living under. That's been our new normal since Nov. 4, 2016. And it's going to get worse before it gets better in trying to get these nutjobs to crawl back under their rocks. Four more years of this madness and this country is well and truly farking doomed.
 
aungen
56 minutes ago  

SFSailor: lolmao500: Free hate speech needs to be illegal in the US. Farking nazis in politics and medias need to be sent to prison. Fark their rights to be assholes.

Not illegal... but people need to be held accountable and liable for the consequences of the actions instigated by their speech.

And we *desperately* need to decouple "clicks" from "profit", if we're not going to tie liability to publishing hate speech.


Please do this.

What does it take? Maybe mouse factories have a disturbing series of accidents, then communication-blocking Virus destroys all current ones?  Would the interneat asplode?
 
DarnoKonrad
55 minutes ago  
Let's say Biden wins, is he going to deal with these motherfarkers?  The future is bleak.
 
Linux_Yes
54 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: neongoats: Maybe right wingers should stop creating and activating terrorist cells.

Right wingers: saw the debacles that were Iraq and Afghanistan and said "those terrorist guys sure got it going on, let's become more and more like them!"

And now they're y'all Qaeda.

Bin Laden would damn proud of what we've become.  =P


He knew a little terrorism goes a long way. he knew how easily murcans can be fooled.  a run amuck capitalist system + a little terrorism and you have the Divided States of Murca.
 
UNC_Samurai
54 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: meat0918: What, like guys from one state driving to another state to take over locations or attack the residents of that state.

//Wish these assholes would stay out of Oregon.

Driving from another state? That's crazy! That 10 whole minutes he spent in the car really tells us something.

No mention of CHAZ in this article. Seems like it would have come up.


Naido
53 minutes ago  

SFSailor: lolmao500: Free hate speech needs to be illegal in the US. Farking nazis in politics and medias need to be sent to prison. Fark their rights to be assholes.

Not illegal... but people need to be held accountable and liable for the consequences of the actions instigated by their speech.

And we *desperately* need to decouple "clicks" from "profit", if we're not going to tie liability to publishing hate speech.

And we *desperately* need to decouple "clicks" from "profit", if we're not going to tie liability to publishing hate speech.


Gods yes.  I think this has come to be the biggest problem with our media and the way we share information
 
valenumr
53 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This is going to be bad.  Because of the large absentee ballots there is a real possibility that Trump wins election night, but as ballots are counted Biden pulls ahead in critical states in the days and weeks after.  Or, reverse that.  Either way, the legitimacy of the election is questioned and protests/riots/armed insurgencies break out.  At that point, China launches its invasion of Taiwan, North Korea may do something, and Russia takes over Belarus and potentially more Ukraine.  At that point, what does the US/Allies do in response, if anything?


Yeah, it's going to be bad on November 4th no matter who wins. Biden's national polling is highly skewed by blue strongholds, so the election is actually much closer than people might realize.id recommend fivethirtyeight.com for good analysis. Anyhow, everything is so polarized right now that I'm guessing the country will burn no matter what happens on November 3rd. Not optimistic at all.
 
aungen
52 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: When you put a divorced-from-reality nut job in the White House, it just emboldens the other divorced-from-reality nut jobs to crawl out from under the rocks they'd been living under. That's been our new normal since Nov. 4, 2016. And it's going to get worse before it gets better in trying to get these nutjobs to crawl back under their rocks. Four more years of this madness and this country is well and truly farking doomed.


Cancel the internet and see how much of this goes back to 'sane.'  No clicks? No weirdos banding together? No clickbait?

No problem.
 
inglixthemad
51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"

It means, "Armed chucklefarks that think America should be run like Nazi Germany but with shiattier beer and hot dogs are liable to engage in large scale half-ass violence that will none the less kill some poor bastards that didn't remotely deserve it.  Then they'll die.  Screaming."


Yep. I'd funny, except for them killing some people that don't deserve that fate.
 
odinsposse
51 minutes ago  

valenumr: Daedalus27: This is going to be bad.  Because of the large absentee ballots there is a real possibility that Trump wins election night, but as ballots are counted Biden pulls ahead in critical states in the days and weeks after.  Or, reverse that.  Either way, the legitimacy of the election is questioned and protests/riots/armed insurgencies break out.  At that point, China launches its invasion of Taiwan, North Korea may do something, and Russia takes over Belarus and potentially more Ukraine.  At that point, what does the US/Allies do in response, if anything?

Yeah, it's going to be bad on November 4th no matter who wins. Biden's national polling is highly skewed by blue strongholds, so the election is actually much closer than people might realize.id recommend fivethirtyeight.com for good analysis. Anyhow, everything is so polarized right now that I'm guessing the country will burn no matter what happens on November 3rd. Not optimistic at all.


There's going to be violence no matter what. But if Biden wins it will be militia thugs vs. cops. If Trump wins it will be militia thugs and cops vs. everyone else.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
51 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"

It means, "Armed chucklefarks that think America should be run like Nazi Germany but with shiattier beer and hot dogs are liable to engage in large scale half-ass violence that will none the less kill some poor bastards that didn't remotely deserve it.  Then they'll die.  Screaming."

How is that any different than now?


We'll get rid of a whole damn lot of them all at once, mostly.
 
Mock26
50 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: trump* supporters, Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, 3%ers, Boogaloo etc. are star spangled seditionists and Putin's fifth columns.  I won't shed a tear when they meet their fates but I will piss on their graves.


I will not piss on their graves, because that would mean actually having to find where their graves are and then actually going there to piss on them. Oh, do not get me wrong, I would enjoy pissing on their graves but I can think of a thousand others things I would rather do, such as picking out my belly button lint or staring at a blank wall all day.
 
erik-k
50 minutes ago  

Bowen: syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"

It's unthinkable!

[Fark user image 425x283]


Can you... farking... imagine a bunch of clearly mentally unstable black guys who are mindlessly pissed off at everything pointing automatic guns at police in a standoff?

And there being anything left except pink slime and bone chips?
 
Animatronik
49 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee: Incipient-Could happen, especially if we stay on the trajectory we are on now.

What exactly do you expect to happen? Do tell. Because the patience of the "counterinsurgent" public is worn pretty thin, and I think any quasi insurgency would be very short lived.
 
The Bunyip
48 minutes ago  
Hopefully we're smart enough to immediately squash any statues or monuments that people try to raise in order to commemorate the MAGAts that try something over the next 6 months.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
44 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"

It means, "Armed chucklefarks that think America should be run like Nazi Germany but with shiattier beer and hot dogs are liable to engage in large scale half-ass violence that will none the less kill some poor bastards that didn't remotely deserve it.  Then they'll die.  Screaming."

Yep. I'd funny, except for them killing some people that don't deserve that fate.


Yep, therein lies the problem.
 
Kit Fister
42 minutes ago  
If it's am insurgency against Trump and his racist asshole followers, I'm not exactly against it.
 
Huggermugger
42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: syrynxx: What the fark does that even mean.  "I'm an expert on this thing you should care about; please I haven't eaten in three days"

It means, "Armed chucklefarks that think America should be run like Nazi Germany but with shiattier beer and hot dogs are liable to engage in large scale half-ass violence that will none the less kill some poor bastards that didn't remotely deserve it.  Then they'll die.  Screaming."


We don't get taco trucks OR doner kebab.  This is a shiathole country.
 
KIA
40 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: I am one of those millions of new gun owners.  I and the people I was with at the store to purchase a firearm were all quiet until a Trumper came walking by talking about how covid-19 was a ploy to reduce the ammunition supply, that democrats would pay on election day, and that he preferred rifles to "reach out and touch someone" as if to say he regularly goes shooting people.  We collectively told him to get real.  He was speechless and clearly surprised, then left.  I don't think he expected us to counter his rantings and I suspect he thought we were "one of him" because clearly any liberal is against guns and out to get them, but that could just be speculation as a result of my observations.  I've noticed these particular rantings regarding Sleepy Joe and damn democrats trying to confiscate "our" guns among my conservative colleagues where they're not really talking to anyone or trying to have an actual convsersation, more just whining about it and nodding their head in agreement.  It's weird how it happens unprovoked as well, like, people will be busy doing their stuff and out of nowhere it'll come up.  It's almost as if it's not even a sentence they're processing, as if it's a comma separating one moment of their work from the next.  I guess that's what indoctrination is.  You start doing things you're not even realizing you're doing.


So... you're voting for Joe Biden so he can come and take your new gun or force you to turn it in at a "buyback?"

That seriously makes no sense.  I guess that proves your point about indoctrination.
 
meat0918
39 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: meat0918: What, like guys from one state driving to another state to take over locations or attack the residents of that state.

//Wish these assholes would stay out of Oregon.

Driving from another state? That's crazy! That 10 whole minutes he spent in the car really tells us something.

No mention of CHAZ in this article. Seems like it would have come up.


Colorado Proud Boy arrested in Oregon yesterday.

Those farking Malhuer pissants too.

But boohoo CHAZ!?!?!
 
odinsposse
38 minutes ago  

KIA: So... you're voting for Joe Biden so he can come and take your new gun or force you to turn it in at a "buyback?"

That seriously makes no sense.  I guess that proves your point about indoctrination.


Remember when Obama took all of our guns and then winked at our wives and they got all flustered? This is just like that.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
37 minutes ago  
We'd better not have to do this every 4 years for now on..,
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
37 minutes ago  
The main reason why these Turner Diary chucklefarks are rising is because Law Enforcement refuses to do anything about them. They're a bunch of manchild bullies who would scatter the moment they got even a tenth of the sort of treatment that BLM has had inflicted on it this Summer.
 
