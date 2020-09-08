 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   There's no good place to pass out drunk and loaded with coke, but "cop's back porch" has to be among the worst   (cbc.ca) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Criminal law, Crime, Canada, duty Shelburne RCMP officer, Drug addiction, Crack cocaine  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why I prefer Pepsi
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mixing In crack is not how I remember making a rum and coke.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect: The pig didn't have a farking warrant!
Judge: He doesn't need a warrant to search his own property dumbass.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're a cop as well in which case it's probably one of the best...
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People on coke don't pass out, they break in and refinish your hardwood floors while you're gone.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm luvin every minute of it........
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that tour in the NS tourism brochure. I didn't realize it was a cultural tour.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Milos Hattrick: [Fark user image image 480x360]


No one wants to admit they smoked the hash driveway and ate 9 cans of ravioli
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell passes put on coke?

Either you forgot you had coke on you or you didn't do any.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where do you think he bought the coke?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unless of course you ARE the cop.
Then, carry on, sir.

/didn't read TFA
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There are not enough CSBs on this site these days. So I will briefly share one about one of my grocery store co-workers when I was in high school.

Marty had been hanging with friends. On his way home he stopped and randomly broke into the mayor's house. No one was home but when the mayor and his family returned home they found John passed out sitting on a toilet. A few months later Marty went out with the mayor's daughter a handful of times.
 
almejita
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coke is for girlzzzz..
real men do meth.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.