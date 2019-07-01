 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Pro-tip: Hiking when the temp is 115 degrees is not only stupid, it's fatal
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People will never stop thinking they can kick Mother Nature's ass.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in Santa Monica and used to go hiking there a lot.  A few years ago a guy in front of me snapped his ankle so we called 911.  They send a helo, we flag him down, paramedic is lowered on the hoist, guy is treated and taken via helo to the hospital.  While all this was all going down, the paramedic told me that during busy weekends they just have the medevac helos doing loop patrols around the Santa Monica/Topanga/Malibu mountains.  So many people get hurt it's just faster and easier to keep the patrol going.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've hiked in 119 degree weather. It hurts to breath when in that kind of heat. My water, cold at the start, was too hot to drink after the halfway point. I wore long sleeves and was sweating so hard it was like rain. My hands, not covered, were bone dry. That was a no joke hike. Don't do it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Skip the hike, have some tea instead...

Tea In The Sahara
Youtube iQJaVILgl2M
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can do it.
Not without water.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Riverside, CA, where the high on Saturday and Sunday was 117, so I'm getting a kick out of....[passes out from dehydration]
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. farking dumbass.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's 115 degrees, I'm not even walking out front to the mail box.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're just trying to steal my freedom. I'm going to go hiking TWICE just to spite you.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's possible. People run across Death Valley in the middle of the summer. Crazy people. Hiking in that kind of heat can be done, but leave it to fit people who are carrying a lot of water and know what they're doing. No, not just reasonably fit. All three. Fit. Lots of water. Know WTF you're doing.

I remember reading the warning signs on the south rim of the Grand Canyon telling people not to try to hike to the river and back in one day. The signs included the story of a young marathon runner who went hiking there, got lost, and died. She'd headed out with a little water and an apple, and the Canyon can get really farking hot. Yeah, don't do that.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Skip the hike, have some tea instead...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iQJaVILg​l2M]


Great album.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I became a bit parched reading the article.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checking in from Arizona...

Yeah. Don't do that. You'll die. High temperatures are nothing to fark with. Even with water. You need a shiatload of water AND a source of electrolytes or you will die of heat stroke, dehydration, and/or water toxicity (hyponatremia).

Even those of us who know what we're doing and have survived such stupid shiat in the past are not safe.

Temperatures like that will kill you. That's no joke. And any lifelong desert dweller can tell you stories.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son and I took a hike last Friday. It wasn't quite 115, but it did hit 100.

Despite the dire warnings at the trailhead, we saw a lot of hikers wearing shorts, a towel, flip flops, and a quart of water or maybe a small cooler. And frequently a bluetooth speaker. They were all coming down the trail at noon, where we had hit the trail before 8 am. It's a wonder more of them don't die.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hike was totally worth it
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nobody else is hurt, and no major property damage results, I can forgive stupid if it's fatal.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I live in Santa Monica and used to go hiking there a lot.  A few years ago a guy in front of me snapped his ankle so we called 911.  They send a helo, we flag him down, paramedic is lowered on the hoist, guy is treated and taken via helo to the hospital.  While all this was all going down, the paramedic told me that during busy weekends they just have the medevac helos doing loop patrols around the Santa Monica/Topanga/Malibu mountains.  So many people get hurt it's just faster and easier to keep the patrol going.


They do that in the San Gabriel Mtns too.  I often see the helicopter flying over my house in the evening on its way back to its home base.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: My son and I took a hike last Friday. It wasn't quite 115, but it did hit 100.

Despite the dire warnings at the trailhead, we saw a lot of hikers wearing shorts, a towel, flip flops, and a quart of water or maybe a small cooler. And frequently a bluetooth speaker. They were all coming down the trail at noon, where we had hit the trail before 8 am. It's a wonder more of them don't die.

[Fark user image 688x918]

/hike was totally worth it


Thanks for the pick, after the covid problem is properly addressed you should check out the Big south fork Ky / Ten border, I think you'd dig it.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: I mean, it's possible. People run across Death Valley in the middle of the summer. Crazy people. Hiking in that kind of heat can be done, but leave it to fit people who are carrying a lot of water and know what they're doing. No, not just reasonably fit. All three. Fit. Lots of water. Know WTF you're doing.

I remember reading the warning signs on the south rim of the Grand Canyon telling people not to try to hike to the river and back in one day. The signs included the story of a young marathon runner who went hiking there, got lost, and died. She'd headed out with a little water and an apple, and the Canyon can get really farking hot. Yeah, don't do that.


The canyon can be really treacherous. The rim is high altitude, so it can be 80 degrees at the rim and 110 down inside. Couple that with the first half of the hike being the easy part (down hill), and it's easy to get in trouble if you're not careful.

Here's one of those signs at the top of canyon. I took this picture the last time I was there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I decided to take a short hike on a hot day a couple years ago.  3.7 miles round trip, 1300 feet elevation gain, 99 degrees at the trailhead.  It was forested and shady, so I assumed it would be easy.  I brought 2 liters of water, which were gone before I hit the summit, and was exhausted by the time I got back to the bottom.  115 seems like hiking through hell.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that this is allowed, but we don't have suicide booths?  No one has to be rescued from suicide booths; that's the point.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: My son and I took a hike last Friday. It wasn't quite 115, but it did hit 100.

Despite the dire warnings at the trailhead, we saw a lot of hikers wearing shorts, a towel, flip flops, and a quart of water or maybe a small cooler. And frequently a bluetooth speaker. They were all coming down the trail at noon, where we had hit the trail before 8 am. It's a wonder more of them don't die.

[Fark user image 688x918]

/hike was totally worth it


I suppose some people think, "I'm only hiking a few miles. I don't need 1.5 gallon of water!" They're not planning for "what if you get lost?" or "what if you sprain an ankle?" and are stuck out in the heat much longer than anticipated. Obviously if it's 70 degrees and you run out of water, you're much more likely to get help before it's an issue than if it's 115 out.

/fark that
// hiked in some deserts but not in the farking summer
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: I mean, it's possible. People run across Death Valley in the middle of the summer. Crazy people. Hiking in that kind of heat can be done, but leave it to fit people who are carrying a lot of water and know what they're doing. No, not just reasonably fit. All three. Fit. Lots of water. Know WTF you're doing.


Here's the not-so-fun-story of a German couple and two children (11 years old and 4 years old; each adult was the parent of one of the children) who rented a farking Plymouth Voyager minivan in 1996, took a "shortcut" on what once was a jeep trail in Death Valley but was basically nothing by the time they took it, drove on three flat tires for two miles, abandoned the minivan, and tried to make it on foot (in July) to a kinda-sorta nearby military base but died due to heat stroke and/or dehydration halfway there.  The minivan wasn't discovered until that October and their bones weren't discovered until 2009.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_V​a​lley_Germans
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wily Wombat: The canyon can be really treacherous. The rim is high altitude, so it can be 80 degrees at the rim and 110 down inside. Couple that with the first half of the hike being the easy part (down hill), and it's easy to get in trouble if you're not careful.

Here's one of those signs at the top of canyon. I took this picture the last time I was there.


Nice touch with the vomit. I avoided summer time. I think when I was there it was 60ish on the rim and a bit over 80 down past Indian Garden. I didn't go to the river though. I knew I wasn't in good enough shape. Longest day hike was out to the end of that plateau where you can see the trail winding across it from up on the rim (googled... ah, the aptly named Plateau Point).
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should taunt trumpers to go hike in death valley during summer with only a small bottle of water and say only liberals are able to do it like real men.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City of Phoenix considered a ban on hikers in the Mountain Preserve when the temperature is over 110 degrees. They got tired of rescuing tourists. It didn't happen but they did ban dogs when it's over 100 degrees. No complaints from dogs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May Kyuss play at your funeral desert wanderer. I've done some misguided hiking before and thankful to be alive. I'll never get over Chilkoot Trail
Kyuss - Thumb
Youtube OO5uaBq0UuA
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: My son and I took a hike last Friday. It wasn't quite 115, but it did hit 100.

Despite the dire warnings at the trailhead, we saw a lot of hikers wearing shorts, a towel, flip flops, and a quart of water or maybe a small cooler. And frequently a bluetooth speaker. They were all coming down the trail at noon, where we had hit the trail before 8 am. It's a wonder more of them don't die.

[Fark user image 688x918]

/hike was totally worth it


Did Fossil Creek years ago, what a great hike. Gorgeous at the bottom.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Thanks for the pick, after the covid problem is properly addressed you should check out the Big south fork Ky / Ten border, I think you'd dig it.


Thanks, that's going on the list!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: Why is it that this is allowed, but we don't have suicide booths?  No one has to be rescued from suicide booths; that's the point.


We have Dignitas.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: I mean, it's possible. People run across Death Valley in the middle of the summer. Crazy people. Hiking in that kind of heat can be done, but leave it to fit people who are carrying a lot of water and know what they're doing. No, not just reasonably fit. All three. Fit. Lots of water. Know WTF you're doing.

I remember reading the warning signs on the south rim of the Grand Canyon telling people not to try to hike to the river and back in one day. The signs included the story of a young marathon runner who went hiking there, got lost, and died. She'd headed out with a little water and an apple, and the Canyon can get really farking hot. Yeah, don't do that.


I once hiked to the bottom in a day. It was 115 at the bottom. I knew it was hot and I was miserable, but had no idea how hot it was. The Colorado was amazingly frigid. I had difficulty setting up camp. Got really lucky. Heat stroke causes confusion and other mental oddities. I had no idea what type of danger I was in.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been in a boom phase for a long time where natural selection doesn't do much, but if you make exceptionally bad choices, getting selected out is still a possibility.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjwars1: I once hiked to the bottom in a day. It was 115 at the bottom. I knew it was hot and I was miserable, but had no idea how hot it was. The Colorado was amazingly frigid. I had difficulty setting up camp. Got really lucky. Heat stroke causes confusion and other mental oddities. I had no idea what type of danger I was in.


That sounds miserable. You were camping at the bottom? Getting to the river is one thing. Obviously getting back out is quite another. At 115 degrees it sounds miserable either way though.

I think a lot of people who live in, for example, the midwest like I do, don't think of hiking as a dangerous activity. Then they're visiting an area where it absolutely can be dangerous and just don't get it. I'm happy to leave hiking in 115 degree heat to people who live in that part of the country and know what they're getting into.
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

patrick767: I mean, it's possible. People run across Death Valley in the middle of the summer. Crazy people. Hiking in that kind of heat can be done, but leave it to fit people who are carrying a lot of water and know what they're doing. No, not just reasonably fit. All three. Fit. Lots of water. Know WTF you're doing.


So much of my racing career was spent at butt-ass-middle-of-nowhere roadcourses in desert climates like Willow Springs, Buttonwillow, and Thunderhill, where triple digit temps are just what's to be expected.

Clad head to toe in armored leathers, gloves, boots, brain cooking in my helmet like a baked potato.  In an open cockpit vehicle it feels like you're racing in a convection oven.  It was easy to consume 2 to 3 gallons of water during busy practice days and still practically piss dust.  Rest as much as possible between sessions, stay in the shade, wear a cowboy hat and lots of sunscreen, constant intake of fluids and electrolytes.

If it wasn't for the racing, I'd have never set foot outside in those kinds of conditions, it was miserable.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I don't exercise - it's too unhealthy.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: This is why I don't exercise - it's too unhealthy.


A coworker hurt himself getting off the couch, screwing up his back.
He was looking for trouble being so active.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

patrick767: I think a lot of people who live in, for example, the midwest like I do, don't think of hiking as a dangerous activity. Then they're visiting an area where it absolutely can be dangerous and just don't get it. I'm happy to leave hiking in 115 degree heat to people who live in that part of the country and know what they're getting into.


I've lived in Phoenix area since 1995, moving from Chicagoland.  The first time my family came here on vacation (before we moved here), I got heat stroke on the golf course.  On the second hole.  And we were in a golf cart, not walking.  Hiking in heat is definitely possible, but the heat will take your ass out if you aren't ready for it and well-hydrated.
 
ecor1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I once went to a geology field trip end of April-ish in Death Valley/blm land adjacent. The heat wasn't in full effect, maybe 100-105 or so. Day 1 I did not pack enough water (only brought 1 qt, which I went through pretty fast). I had to borrow some from someone else. There's just no shade. If you don't have water you can't cool yourself and the sun is pretty relentless. Without water you will cook.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up in high desert mountains, rough terrain with high temperatures and a good chance of finding yourself pretty well lost if you don't know the area...

1.5 gallons per person is a good baseline for one day's hiking. If you're carrying 20 pounds of stuff, make 15 of it water.

No. I'm not joking. I'm trying to save your life.

"You can survive three days without water." ... Not at 110 degrees in direct sunlight after a period of moderate to high exertion leading up to you realizing you're a dumbass.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: patrick767: I mean, it's possible. People run across Death Valley in the middle of the summer. Crazy people. Hiking in that kind of heat can be done, but leave it to fit people who are carrying a lot of water and know what they're doing. No, not just reasonably fit. All three. Fit. Lots of water. Know WTF you're doing.

Here's the not-so-fun-story of a German couple and two children (11 years old and 4 years old; each adult was the parent of one of the children) who rented a farking Plymouth Voyager minivan in 1996, took a "shortcut" on what once was a jeep trail in Death Valley but was basically nothing by the time they took it, drove on three flat tires for two miles, abandoned the minivan, and tried to make it on foot (in July) to a kinda-sorta nearby military base but died due to heat stroke and/or dehydration halfway there.  The minivan wasn't discovered until that October and their bones weren't discovered until 2009.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_Va​lley_Germans


Well, that was sad
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How do you like your hikers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not even sure I've been in heat over 102 or so, I can't imagine hiking in it. (And I went walking during our 90 degree days around here this summer.)
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Temperatures like that will kill you. That's no joke. And any lifelong desert dweller can tell you stories.


there was that really farked up story from 5-6 years ago of a guy who took his stepson adn dog out, in June / July, when it was like 112 or whatever.  the dog started having heat issues, and the way I recall the story was our Father Of the Year carried the dog back to the car (where the i guess had ice or whatever, only dad knows why) and left the kid , who was about 12-13, on the hike.

Well, the kid farking died.  Game farking over.

the authorities as I recall considered criminal charges on dad for child abuse, neglect, whatever, but i don't recall if he was charged.

but just astonishing.  and the stepdad taking his stepson on a desert hike in the heart of summer, that's just a good look.  makes you wonder.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even with enough water, it's easy to get yourself in trouble if you don't replenish electrolytes.

In dry heat you can literally sweat away gallons without ever feeling damp, but you'll notice your clothes start crusting up with salt. Drink enough water to stay hydrated and you throw your salt balance dangerously out of whack.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: I got heat stroke on the golf course. On the second hole. And we were in a golf cart, not walking. Hiking in heat is definitely possible, but the heat will take your ass out if you aren't ready for it and well-hydrated.


2 years ago a friend and I went out early one August morning, the day after a pretty heavy monsoon rain.  So it was (a) pretty damn hot by 9AM and (b) humid as hell.

on the 9th, I was like, "man, this is kicking my ass."  at the turn i bought 2 waters and a gatorade and chugged the gatorade.  we got through the 10th and i think on the 11th, I just completely, just, BAM.  "Hey man, I'm really sorry but....I can't go anymore.  I am so sorry."  "No problem, i tis pretty rough.  we'll just go home ,no worries.

it was about a 30 minute drive and halfway home he's like, 'uhh....you want me to call your wife?  Are you ok?"  "I'm fine."   "Ok, man.  Just let me know if you need me to call anybody."

we get home, i take an ice cold shower, hydrate a ton, and take a 4-5 hour nap.  I wake up to 3-4 texts:  "just checking in", "you ok?  is [wife] home?"

i write back, "i feel 100%.  thanks. just needed to rest."

he calls me and says, "dude, I'm not gonna lie.  You looked like shiat.  I was scared, bro.  I was thinking of taking you to an Urgent Care.  You looked awful."
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Family waits for prosecutors one year after child's death
Youtube 2a0xyIhp-M8

rickythepenguin: Well, the kid farking died. Game farking over.

I was wrong - there was no dog, the guy in fact carried the kid back to the car but it was too late, he died hours later.  But this is the story.  one year later - and this was filmed in 2017 - and no criminal charges.  I just googled it and i didn't see any further update so I'm guessing the adult was never charged.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JesseL: Even with enough water, it's easy to get yourself in trouble if you don't replenish electrolytes.

In dry heat you can literally sweat away gallons without ever feeling damp, but you'll notice your clothes start crusting up with salt. Drink enough water to stay hydrated and you throw your salt balance dangerously out of whack.


image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: If it's 115 degrees, I'm not even walking out front to the mail box.


Exactly. Hell, I'm not even looking out the window.
WTF? I live in Texas, I appreciate staying inside. I don't get why people don't understand. We we built  shelter for a reason give you dumb farks.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: ShavedOrangutan: I live in Santa Monica and used to go hiking there a lot.  A few years ago a guy in front of me snapped his ankle so we called 911.  They send a helo, we flag him down, paramedic is lowered on the hoist, guy is treated and taken via helo to the hospital.  While all this was all going down, the paramedic told me that during busy weekends they just have the medevac helos doing loop patrols around the Santa Monica/Topanga/Malibu mountains.  So many people get hurt it's just faster and easier to keep the patrol going.

They do that in the San Gabriel Mtns too.  I often see the helicopter flying over my house in the evening on its way back to its home base.


It's funny how people forget/don't know their limits because things are so close.  Anyway, forgot to post this photo of my balcony at 2:30 on Sunday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
