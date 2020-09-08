 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   What's round on both ends and high in the middle? Stoned Buckeyes   (freep.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got a rhyme that starts with a riddle
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chilly boobie seen from a modest altitude.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bong Hits for Buckeyes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Whats Up Ohio!!
Youtube yzXX0SxwqHg
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the blame for that is squarely on the part of Ohio that's South of Rt 30, which is the reddest and "thou shalt not"-est pat of the state.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bmorrison: the blame for that is squarely on the part of Ohio that's South of Rt 30, which is the reddest and "thou shalt not"-est pat of the state.


Moose out front should have told you that line is now the Turnpike.  Been around Medina lately?
 
