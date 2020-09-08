 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Oh baby, that fire sparked by the gender reveal party has grown to 10,000 acres
52
    Followup, San Bernardino County, California, United States Border Patrol, Misdemeanor, Felony, October 2007 California wildfires, San Bernardino, California, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, El Dorado Fire  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gender reveal parties -- more often than not -- reveal that the parents are idiots.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When incredibly stupid antics by a known individual start a fire like this, they need to name the fire after that individual.  That individual needs their stupidity commemorated for all time to remind us of just how stupid they were.

Yes, I'm aware that said stupid person might no longer be employable.  That's sort of the point.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are they going to name the baby?
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article mentions that the last person who was charged with this was ordered to pay $8.2 million in restitution.  Just curious, how does that work?  Are their wages garnished for the rest of their lives, or is it just one of those things where they'll only come after you if you come into money somehow?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: When incredibly stupid antics by a known individual start a fire like this, they need to name the fire after that individual.  That individual needs their stupidity commemorated for all time to remind us of just how stupid they were.


You may not have been aware of it, but many people are AW and would do something like this intentionally to get attention, notorious as it is.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Damian
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Sparky?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womb bomb.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Gender reveal parties -- more often than not -- reveal that the parents are idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

criscodisco: The article mentions that the last person who was charged with this was ordered to pay $8.2 million in restitution.  Just curious, how does that work?  Are their wages garnished for the rest of their lives, or is it just one of those things where they'll only come after you if you come into money somehow?


Wage garnishment forever, they'll come after you if they find out you got any money from anything, and they'll take the rest of what they can get out of your estate's ass once you're dead.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parents to be should be charged with arson and stupidity.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Womb bomb.


It's actually kind of frustrating that these words do not rhyme.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


If it's a boy, Dante. Girl, Lilith.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid article won't even tell us if it's a boy or a girl.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what better way to let everyone know you're having a Balrog?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this happen last year?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jevans47403
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as well as charge the attendees for accessory to commit arson for just being at the stupid gender reveal party in the first place.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


firecrotch.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Stupid article won't even tell us if it's a boy or a girl.


Guess they'll just have to throw another party, then.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Force them to sell the child, as restitution.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: Didn't this happen last year?


It happens every year.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet thy didnt even wear masks at the party
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: When incredibly stupid antics by a known individual start a fire like this, they need to name the fire after that individual.  That individual needs their stupidity commemorated for all time to remind us of just how stupid they were.

Yes, I'm aware that said stupid person might no longer be employable.  That's sort of the point.


Fine line. Then arsonists do it for celebrity status.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: You may not have been aware of it, but many people are AW and would do something like this intentionally to get attention, notorious as it is.


See Herostratus.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: But what better way to let everyone know you're having a Balrog?


The best way is to bring them over without warning after they're born.  Hilarity ensues.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: When incredibly stupid antics by a known individual start a fire like this, they need to name the fire after that individual.  That individual needs their stupidity commemorated for all time to remind us of just how stupid they were.

Yes, I'm aware that said stupid person might no longer be employable.  That's sort of the point.


The Karen and Toby wildfire.
 
FunkyBlue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

criscodisco: The article mentions that the last person who was charged with this was ordered to pay $8.2 million in restitution.  Just curious, how does that work?  Are their wages garnished for the rest of their lives, or is it just one of those things where they'll only come after you if you come into money somehow?



Wage garnishment for eternity, liens against any property you may have or acquire, social security benefits will be garnished, tax refunds will be redirected, and if there's a remainder it'll be applied against your estate when you die.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Stupid article won't even tell us if it's a boy or a girl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Force them to sell the child, as restitution.


Given the parentage, this isn't exactly a top of the line kid. How much could they get for it?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Manhattan is about 14,478 acres.

At 10,574 acres with 16% containment, it's safe to say that this fire's going to be bigger than Manhattan by the time it's contained.

Those parents should be proud! Not even born yet, and already an area of land the size of Manhattan's been razed in its name! ALL HAIL THE DESTROYER!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pudding Taine: gameshowhost: Force them to sell the child, as restitution.

Given the parentage, this isn't exactly a top of the line kid. How much could they get for it?


Whole, or broken up for parts? Parts are usually worth much more, and you can get quick cash for them ASAP...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pudding Taine: gameshowhost: Force them to sell the child, as restitution.

Given the parentage, this isn't exactly a top of the line kid. How much could they get for it?


I suppose they can keep it until it's 12. Then Rush Limbaugh will pay a lot to have sex with it.

/tangentially, if limbaugh survives that long, no one is allowed to speak of god ever again
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?

firecrotch.


If it's anything but Gozer, I'm going to be disappointed.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Womb bomb.


Womb Bomb Stupid Mom?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I didn't know better, I would say Gender Reveal Parties inspired this song:

The Cult - Fire Woman
Youtube 8g6h1vI4Xv0
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Fun fact: Manhattan is about 14,478 acres.

At 10,574 acres with 16% containment, it's safe to say that this fire's going to be bigger than Manhattan by the time it's contained.


Fun fact: Denver International Airport is about 33,500 acres.

At 10,574 acres with 16% containment, it's safe to say that this fire's going to be less than half the size of the Denver International Airport by the time it's contained.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Gender reveal parties -- more often than not -- reveal that the parents are idiots.


Most of the time it's just a harmless reason to have a gathering, but fark YOU if you're one of these assholes who leaves a mess of blue or pink plastic confetti all over a public park.  I once came across a big mess of this stuff on a public beach at a state park.  Assholes.  farking assholes.
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Charlie Mcgee.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: When incredibly stupid antics by a known individual start a fire like this, they need to name the fire after that individual.  That individual needs their stupidity commemorated for all time to remind us of just how stupid they were.

Yes, I'm aware that said stupid person might no longer be employable.  That's sort of the point.


This should apply to anyone who has a "gender reveal party."
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Prometheus.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?

Prometheus.


That was what I was going to say but too late.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Sexy Jesus: ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?

Prometheus.

That was what I was going to say but too late.


Could always go with Epimetheus...
 
jsnbase
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Bernie.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Asher.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, the revealing of their crotch fruit's gender was totally worth millions of dollars of damage and destruction.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What are they going to name the baby?


Johnny Storm
 
