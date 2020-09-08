 Skip to content
(NYPost)   TV reporter stabbed with scissors while working on story. No word if assailant was running   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have kept his old job writing the Rock Column for the Paper.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was young, I watched a long version of Jeanne Dielman straight through.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, sub-person!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cut up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about shear terror.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "It was unclear what sparked the attack."

Probably because the suspect has two last names.  Too much writing all the time.
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Ted Wayman of  WCVB-TV was working near Copely Square on Sunday night when he was attacked."

Jeepers H. Crackers, I'm British and even I know it's Copley Square.

/been over a couple of times
//stayed in the Copley Square Hotel
///weather was so hot, there were girls in bikini in the fountains in the square
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We have a picture of a person of interest in the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Scissor me timbers.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Qanon link discovered in 7... 6... 5...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [media1.tenor.com image 420x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: We have a picture of a person of interest in the case.

[Fark user image 257x196]


You dun stole ma post!

:(
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was he holding paper? Well there you go
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they cut to the chase?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not with the good scissors!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Scissor me timbers.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Running With Scissors, the name of my all FtM Cutting Crew cover band.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cut it out.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Panto Trost?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: SBinRR: Scissor me timbers.

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x1138]


We're gonna take your mama out all night, yeah, we'll show'er what it's all about,
We'll get'er jacked up on some cheap champagne we'll let the good times all roll out.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

