(Salt Lake Tribune)   In today's headlines "Mormons get blown". Details at 11   (sltrib.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Max recorded gust was 112 mph at U of U.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CRAZY shiat...

The drive to work was one of the top 3 most terrifying moments driving a car. You'd be driving in a nice gentle breeze, then suddenly everyone has to crawl down the road, then calm again. And you could tell that it wasn't just gusts, it was super windy corridors, and then next to nothing.

Downtown, there are still streetlights out all over (One went out while I was sitting at it this morning), and about 80% of the places down there with trees have at least one major branch down, but there are trees split in half and full trees uprooted all over the place. I passed one where the exposed root ball was probably 12 feet across.

Yet up here on the bench, at the mouth of one of the canyons where we get serious winds? Nothing is a downed. Even thru that corridor I drove thru with the sudden heavy winds.

Power in some areas could be out for 2-3 days. We're farked if our gennie at work runs out of fuel. It's a securities trading company, and they need to be up and active during trading hours, or they lose serious money. Great first week, full on test of our Disaster Recovery system during my training.

But yeah, this is some weird shiat.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just lurk here
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was it a derecho? like Iowa had?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This one lifted the car up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Was it a derecho? like Iowa had?


I don't know if we can get those here. We're in a big bowl, so I'm not sure that thunderstorm chain can form, but it sure was farking weird. They had a wind advisory, but nothing to really prepare for this.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: CRAZY shiat...

The drive to work was one of the top 3 most terrifying moments driving a car. You'd be driving in a nice gentle breeze, then suddenly everyone has to crawl down the road, then calm again. And you could tell that it wasn't just gusts, it was super windy corridors, and then next to nothing.

Downtown, there are still streetlights out all over (One went out while I was sitting at it this morning), and about 80% of the places down there with trees have at least one major branch down, but there are trees split in half and full trees uprooted all over the place. I passed one where the exposed root ball was probably 12 feet across.

Yet up here on the bench, at the mouth of one of the canyons where we get serious winds? Nothing is a downed. Even thru that corridor I drove thru with the sudden heavy winds.

Power in some areas could be out for 2-3 days. We're farked if our gennie at work runs out of fuel. It's a securities trading company, and they need to be up and active during trading hours, or they lose serious money. Great first week, full on test of our Disaster Recovery system during my training.

But yeah, this is some weird shiat.


1/2 mile from the mouth of BCC...some downed limbs and sun rotted fences. Maybe we were close enough to the mountains that they provided a little back eddy lee to keep the higher velocity wind off us.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Was it a derecho? like Iowa had?


A steep temperature/pressure gradient formed over the region...spilling cold air from the Wyoming, down the wasatch front.
It was around the 90s yesterday, this morning it was around the mid 40s. It snowed for about 15 or so minutes this afternoon.
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
