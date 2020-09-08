 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Disney under fire for thanking Chinese governments that are also linked to detention camps. If you think that's bad, wait until they thank Chick-Fil-A for catering   (cnbc.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It sucks that Disney sucks so much.
 
usahole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Disney is craven.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Upvoted for the funny headline
 
moto-geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Technically, the most churchy and delicious catering is provided by In-N-Out Burger...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, the Chinese say they are actually places of learning and designed to help certain people concentrate.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Go ahead and cancel your Disney+ and burn your Baby Yoda doll. Go ahead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Go ahead and cancel your Disney+ and burn your Baby Yoda doll. Go ahead.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
