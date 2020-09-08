 Skip to content
(NPR)   Pandemic got you down? Looking for a place to start over and possibly gain some superpowers? Fukushima has lots of open space and could be just the place you're looking for   (apps.npr.org) divider line
    Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear power, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, Electricity generation, Nuclear technology, Nuclear safety, Three Mile Island accident, Enrico Fermi  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hipsters will probably be the first to move in because "it's never been done before"!

/Probably start an "Artisan coffee shop/dance clubx called The Radioactive
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

Your real estate agent Emil is here to help you with any questions you might have.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


After fukushima my penis is fall off...."And penis is Japanese for......??"
 
Polezni Durak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it, I'm in
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch OUT, RADIOACTIVE MAN!
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Count me in, what the heck.  I'm not having kids anyway.

How's their English?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Farking 1960 GE reactor technology...

/never put your back-up generators in the basement when there's a roof
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: Watch OUT, RADIOACTIVE MAN!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hipsters will probably be the first to move in because "it's never been done before"!

/Probably start an "Artisan coffee shop/dance clubx called The Radioactive


They don't actually do things that haven't been done before. They just give those things a new name and pretend they invented it.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cheeki Bleeki
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Enjoy your new, fully-self-sanitizing home! (tm)
 
