(Business Insider)   Recent findings suggest dogs may use Earth's magnetic field like a compass to find their way home & that they understand speech in the same way we do. Not too certain about the latter sometimes, but welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
106
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


How goes it today?
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
That was a surprisingly insightful read.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
wut?? dogs are awful at finding their way home. they're like Nature's male drivers.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
A dog sees a car that looks like it knows where it is going and follows it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I've also read that dogs like to poop along the north/south axis.  If that's the case, then mine is an exception, because he waggles his butt around like a honeybee dancing before pooping in virtually any direction except north or south.

He is, however, able to pick out some words regardless of tone.  I was talking to my wife about something that was sitting on top of the dog crate, and immediately he picked up his head off the couch with this pained look of betrayal like "what did I do NOW? I don't WANT to go in the crate."  I had to thoroughly reassure him at that point.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

hobnail: I've also read that dogs like to poop along the north/south axis.


'Lassie, I think we're lost in there woods & I don't know which direction is north!'
*PHAAAAARP-P-P-P*
'Good boy! We'll head in the direction of the tip of that turd!'
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How goes it today?


I could do without the smoke, but other than that I'm doing okay.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu thinks it's a great time for a nap


In case you haven't met her already, this is my son & DIL's new puppy, an 8-week old Golden Retriever. Sir Percy the Cat mostly ignores her and just stares at her while she's sleeping.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
My brother just moved halfway across the country and took his dog, Walter White, with him. I'm going to miss this big goofball so much:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Tell your dog a story using the words they understand | TikTok Compilation
Youtube KfwggvklQ-c
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fawkes had excellent language understanding.  You had to be careful what you said around him.  He definitely understood the words for different things, and also understood directions.  "Go get your stick."  "Put the ball in the tub."  "Time for bed."  "Get the dandelions" (he was a helpful gardener, biting the dandelion flowers off for me).

"Do you want a..." would produce excited drooling because he assumed the next word was "treat."

Once my husband said, "Aw, jeez..." and Fawkes got all excited because he thought he heard "cheese."
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
20 dog .gifs you may enjoy, from Where Else but imgur   Sure Hope This Functions Correctly--
i.imgur.comView Full Size

4.7.2020 from Plumbicon's & my Alma Mater, Butler Univ in Indpls very long time ago.   Butler Blue III's Trip, now retired. New sports mascot IV answers to Blue
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
sorry if linkage not work, furrgot I can't see anything but cover shot on imgur.  Linkage takes me to black screen.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A slightly better pic of Miss Lady Lu Lu
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How goes it today?

I could do without the smoke, but other than that I'm doing okay.


The wind must've blown it from my house to yours because we had a ton of smoke last night not today
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: My brother just moved halfway across the country and took his dog, Walter White, with him. I'm going to miss this big goofball so much:

[Fark user image 850x637]


Sure is a cute big goofball
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

A slightly better pic of Miss Lady Lu Lu


They sure got a beautiful one
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My dog still hasn't figured out how to take selfies.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How goes it today?

I could do without the smoke, but other than that I'm doing okay.

The wind must've blown it from my house to yours because we had a ton of smoke last night not today


It's diminished somewhat overnight in Cottage Grove, but not in the Eugene/Springfield area. DIL & son live in Springfield and there are reports of ash on vehicles there and in Eugene with a reported air quality level of Unhealthy. Cottage Grove's air quality level is at Moderate.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]
Miss Lady Lu Lu thinks it's a great time for a nap


In case you haven't met her already, this is my son & DIL's new puppy, an 8-week old Golden Retriever. Sir Percy the Cat mostly ignores her and just stares at her while she's sleeping.


That is, perhaps, the cutest puppy I've seen.  My god.  Please give her a puppy-safe taco. :)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
So I should stop calling my dog Dumb-Dumb?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/And old picture of the dummy in his natural state
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How goes it today?

I could do without the smoke, but other than that I'm doing okay.

The wind must've blown it from my house to yours because we had a ton of smoke last night not today

It's diminished somewhat overnight in Cottage Grove, but not in the Eugene/Springfield area. DIL & son live in Springfield and there are reports of ash on vehicles there and in Eugene with a reported air quality level of Unhealthy. Cottage Grove's air quality level is at Moderate.


I guess Albany is pretty bad
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kudayta: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]
Miss Lady Lu Lu thinks it's a great time for a nap


In case you haven't met her already, this is my son & DIL's new puppy, an 8-week old Golden Retriever. Sir Percy the Cat mostly ignores her and just stares at her while she's sleeping.

That is, perhaps, the cutest puppy I've seen.  My god.  Please give her a puppy-safe taco. :)


I haven't met her yet, but plans are in the works to see her later this month.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.


Poor pupper!
 
MrThumbs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How goes it today?

I could do without the smoke, but other than that I'm doing okay.

The wind must've blown it from my house to yours because we had a ton of smoke last night not today

It's diminished somewhat overnight in Cottage Grove, but not in the Eugene/Springfield area. DIL & son live in Springfield and there are reports of ash on vehicles there and in Eugene with a reported air quality level of Unhealthy. Cottage Grove's air quality level is at Moderate.

I guess Albany is pretty bad


Philomath is awful, visibility is down to a few hundred yards, time to time. Wind picking back up, may go nap,   as I may not get much sleep again tonight (vol. firefighter)
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.

Poor pupper!


He's doing really well. Surgeon sent him home with a pharmacy and he has the natural plucky way of the Labrador.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deku enjoying the Sequoia Park.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was 108° outside but 72 inside which resulted in 💤💤💤💤  (yes, we are Halloween ready also 😆).
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.


Get well soon, Baboo!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie's 9th birthday is today!  He tolerated the hat, sort of.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1275]

Tootsie's 9th birthday is today!  He tolerated the hat, sort of.


Happy birthday, Tootsie! Looks more like a sparkly wizard hat than a birthday hat :-)
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
 Dear lord I need another doggo. This is the first extended time I haven't had one. But due to the virus impact on my personal finances I fear to adopt one because I"m not sure I can even care for myself in the near future and our furry friends need a comfy home. I often think of my ex girlfriends but it's dogs I miss the most! Have been harassing people in the park asking if I can pet their pooches. It's a friendly city so everyone lets me and I get a vicarious buzz. 

I feel so lonely these days and need a dog. They've been solace all my life.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Deku enjoying the Sequoia Park.


howdy Deku
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
It was 108° outside but 72 inside which resulted in 💤💤💤💤  (yes, we are Halloween ready also 😆).


Looks like you didn't scare the furball :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1275]

Tootsie's 9th birthday is today!  He tolerated the hat, sort of.


Now that's a hat!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1275]

Tootsie's 9th birthday is today!  He tolerated the hat, sort of.


happy birthday!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1275]

Tootsie's 9th birthday is today!  He tolerated the hat, sort of.


Happy Birthday, Tootsie!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Dear lord I need another doggo. This is the first extended time I haven't had one. But due to the virus impact on my personal finances I fear to adopt one because I"m not sure I can even care for myself in the near future and our furry friends need a comfy home. I often think of my ex girlfriends but it's dogs I miss the most! Have been harassing people in the park asking if I can pet their pooches. It's a friendly city so everyone lets me and I get a vicarious buzz. 

I feel so lonely these days and need a dog. They've been solace all my life.


We happy to see you I'm sure Sammy would love Scritches
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Zulu_as_Kono: My brother just moved halfway across the country and took his dog, Walter White, with him. I'm going to miss this big goofball so much:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Sure is a cute big goofball


Sweetest boy, too. He gets so excited when I visit that he cries. Can't imagine what he'll do after it's been a few months.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.

Get well soon, Baboo!


His name is Beacan, but he has such aliases: Baboo, brûlée, Bay-Bay, Kisses, The Pig, The love nut, Chunk Chunk, The Chunker, The tiny terror, Seal pup One, Angel face.

He responds to all.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

August11: Mitch Taylor's Bro: August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.

Get well soon, Baboo!

His name is Beacan, but he has such aliases: Baboo, brûlée, Bay-Bay, Kisses, The Pig, The love nut, Chunk Chunk, The Chunker, The tiny terror, Seal pup One, Angel face.

He responds to all.


Every pet has one name you give to the vet and 17 others you use when you're at home :-)
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: August11: Mitch Taylor's Bro: August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
My Baboo just had his doggie ACL rebuilt and is drugged out of his mind.

Get well soon, Baboo!

His name is Beacan, but he has such aliases: Baboo, brûlée, Bay-Bay, Kisses, The Pig, The love nut, Chunk Chunk, The Chunker, The tiny terror, Seal pup One, Angel face.

He responds to all.

Every pet has one name you give to the vet and 17 others you use when you're at home :-)


Ha! So true!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
At first, I was like...
Fark user imageView Full Size


...but then...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...I remembered that it's Woofsday!

And also, my neighbor downstairs gave me a free pound of bacon (BACON!).
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: At first, I was like...
[Fark user image 425x425]

...but then...

[Fark user image 425x283]

...I remembered that it's Woofsday!

And also, my neighbor downstairs gave me a free pound of bacon (BACON!).


what a good neighbor!!
 
