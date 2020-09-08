 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   250,000 Coronavirus cases now linked to Sturgis mortorcycle rally, a worst-case scenario super spreader event   (motherjones.com) divider line
102
    More: Sick, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Election, last month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Elections, vigorous free press, annual event, fair elections, Motorcycle rally  
•       •       •

2798 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



102 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 500,000 is correct, that's about $24K each. Send them the bill.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to be some excellent deals on used Harley's in the next few months....
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAR 'MURICA TAG?

/Play stupid games, win stupid prizes - you dumb farks
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY SEEN THIS COMING?!?!


/s
//also, fark em.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Going to be some excellent deals on used Harley's in the next few months....


The problem is, then you own a Harley.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY SEEN THIS COMING?!?!


/s
//also, fark em.


I agree with your fark 'em sentiment if only their stupidity could be contained to themselves. Unfortunately they're infecting unsuspecting people.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they ain't the sharpest tools in the shed.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many accountants and dentists lost... the humanity...
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I guess loud pipes actually DON'T save lives.  Skull head is fitting for the amount of death resulting from the 250,000+ cases spread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
please
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny (not really) but my conservatives relatives are all posting "Where's the virus after Sturgis?!" crap on fb.  There's no convincing them.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES


What? I can't hear you. These motorcycles are too loud...
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES


Damn you.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: WHAR 'MURICA TAG?

/Play stupid games, win stupid prizes - you dumb farks


If only the damage could be contained within the group of idiots that went.  But it can't be.  Family members, friends, store clerks, etc. have been infected by the idiots.  It's going to get worse before it gets better.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES


So you're saying that Loud Pipes Matter?  On a serious note, this is why we can't have nice things.  Because of scuzzy, trashy, overweight, white people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been a way to prevent this.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could find a video of Debbie Reynolds doing the "I told you so" dance from Will And Grace. But as it is... LOL.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Fox news is saying 20% of cases are tied to Sturgis.

Would have thought Area 51, a weapons research lab, or two nutty kids in science class would have been the cause of the end of the world, but never Sturgis.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way these fine gentlemen would be responsible for such a thing

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Youtube UK2FBEpmlUo

/white trash america
//ruining america since the beginning
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: tuxq: WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY SEEN THIS COMING?!?!


/s
//also, fark em.

I agree with your fark 'em sentiment if only their stupidity could be contained to themselves. Unfortunately they're infecting unsuspecting people.


I just want to yell at every person who posts on social media that, "we should have the right to choose..." Hey moron, that's not how pandemics work.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
estimated in the billions....estimated, but not known.........OK, what was the outcome of all those cases? Figure about 96% used their own money to buy drugs over the counter because they had a sore throat. They knew what they were getting into. Getting closer to herd immunity, it seems.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<--------FREE HARLEY
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet I still have assholes yelling at me, "what're gonna hide in your basement for two years till the government says it's ok?"

Yes. Because of assholes like this who can't stay home for THREE FARKING WEEKS.


/SHOMER FARKING SHABBOS
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: No way these fine gentlemen would be responsible for such a thing

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UK2FBEpm​lUo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
/white trash america
//ruining america since the beginning


wow.

His kids must be super proud.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.  Nothing new to see here.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Harry Freakstorm: Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES

So you're saying that Loud Pipes Matter?  On a serious note, this is why we can't have nice things.  Because of scuzzy, trashy, overweight, white people.


Woah, woah, woah.  I am a scuzzy, trashy, overweight, white male, and I want nice things.  Watch how broad that brush you are painting with is.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loud Pipes Save Lives...B.S.   Why do you poser selves have to floor it and make noise on my small town street?  Losers and Attention Whores!   Why are they aloud to make so much noise?  Your the idiot risking you life...whey do I have to hear it?    $400 noise fines will change their tunes....Harleys = Blubbering Pieces of Crap
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valkore: Harry Freakstorm: Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES

Damn you.


Damned a long long time ago
In a Galaxy far, far away
1968 Galaxy 500
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: If only there had been a way to prevent this.


Or the Harley rally that happened this last weekend in Milwaukee.  Aaaaand, there goes any hope of West Allis schools opening for in person this year.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even scum hole Daytona was smart enough to delay Bike week till at least March to see how things go.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bikers South Park
Youtube 9LlA0_Hv3CQ

Loud pipes save lives! Safety is my main concern here, which is why I'm riding a donorcycle with no helmet and a tshirt with a leather vest!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: Well they ain't the sharpest tools in the shed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
250,000 infections is a small price to pay for the chance to drink shiatty beer and see fat biker chick titties.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: valkore: Harry Freakstorm: Luckily, them loud pipes will save many lives.

I SAID LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES

Damn you.

Damned a long long time ago
In a Galaxy far, far away
1968 Galaxy 500


we had the 1969 Ford Galaxie 500....


and this album is pretty good too

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these numbers all calculated in to the cnn ticker?

So if numbers hold up that may be 6-8000 dead?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: 250,000 infections is a small price to pay for the chance to drink shiatty beer and see fat biker chick titties.


And to see Smash Mouth.

You can't forget Smash Mouth.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: and this album is pretty good too


...and rather timely for those of us here on the left coast.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, we'll just add a 500% sales tax to Harleys to cover the cost. I know my dentist can afford it.
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dogsafark: Getting closer to herd immunity, it seems.


There's never been a case of "herd immunity" via natural-course infections.

https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020​/​09/herd-immunity-not-strategy/168265/
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to read the study they linked to, but I got to the formula used to determine the datasets and my brain melted. I'll just take their word for it.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now go ahead and let's charge SD the expenses for care.  Or send the sick back to SD.

Get the insurance companies on it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: SumoJeb: 250,000 infections is a small price to pay for the chance to drink shiatty beer and see fat biker chick titties.

And to see Smash Mouth.

You can't forget Smash Mouth.


Oops, I nearly did.

/smashes Glitchwerks in the mouf
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9LlA0_Hv​3CQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Loud pipes save lives! Safety is my main concern here, which is why I'm riding a donorcycle with no helmet and a tshirt with a leather vest!


When I think of the Sturgis rally, it always reminds me of that episode.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Private_Citizen: Going to be some excellent deals on used Harley's in the next few months....

The problem is, then you own a Harley.


All the people who want a Harley already own one. No one under 50 gives a shiat about a status symbol that costs as much as a house and pisses oil like a racehorse on an IV.
 
Displayed 50 of 102 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.