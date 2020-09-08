 Skip to content
(NPR)   Washington State is burning to the ground   (npr.org)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those eastern Washington trumpers forgot to rake their fields!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Winds blew that shiat all the way over to the Western part of the state this morning.

Rude awakening.  Gaak.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Antifa made it out to the sticks.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Cougars.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't do controlled burns.

Don't have firebreaks around houses.

Don't have firebreaks around the town proper.

Don't upgrade buildings to give protection from sparks.

Cry about everything burning down.

CSB:  I used to hate one of my uncle's houses.  It was set in the forest but all the trees and shrubs were cut down for about 100 yards around it in every direction.  There was only grass.  All of his neighbors lived in nice houses that had trees growing around them and shading the house.

A fire came and burned down just about every single house.  My uncle's was untouched.  That "ugly" firebreak made the fire a complete non-issue for him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is why DC should become a state.  We need a spare Washington State.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a Californian in Week 4 of "it smells like a campfire everywhere every day," all I can say is good luck, I hope your HVAC systems are up to date.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: R.I.P. Cougars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Like they were going to win the Pac 12
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was out in Cle Elum yesterday, far away from the Yakima and Okanogan fires, but we got a lot of smoke roll in around 3pm. Here's a pic in the early onset of the haze:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Personally I blame Smokey the Bear.

No, really.....

https://www.npr.org/2012/08/23/159373​6​91/how-the-smokey-bear-effect-led-to-r​aging-wildfires
 
Rucker10
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I live on the Puget Sound and can't see to the end of my damn street. It seemed like it came out of nowhere, last night around 9 or 10 all of a sudden it smells like my house is burning down. We were in the middle of a pretty substantial windstorm as well, kind of a trip.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For the first time this year I woke up to the smell of stale wildfire smoke. As minimal of an inconvenience as that may be I was really hoping the season would pass without dealing with it. Stay safe if your area is in harms way this week.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It smells like campfire in Seattle right now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I was out in Cle Elum yesterday, far away from the Yakima and Okanogan fires, but we got a lot of smoke roll in around 3pm. Here's a pic in the early onset of the haze:


That's a great photo! Horribly ominous but you captured the reality
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Winds blew that shiat all the way over to the Western part of the state this morning.

Rude awakening.  Gaak.


I am extremely allergic to wood smoke.

Yes that is a thing.

My sinuses are now swollen to what I hope is their maximum size. It feels like my skull is almost out of my face now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The fires on 167 and 410 had my mom and sister without power.

I just have a lot of smoke.  Smelled like a house fire last night.  Seems clearer today.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: It smells like campfire in Seattle right now.


I want to die.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"They should have raked"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they having a boy or a girl?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is why DC should become a state.  We need a spare Washington State.


Got your hopes up for a minute did it?  DC can't burn.  Hell is impervious to fire damage.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I was out in Cle Elum yesterday, far away from the Yakima and Okanogan fires, but we got a lot of smoke roll in around 3pm. Here's a pic in the early onset of the haze:
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Lovely. Save it for a Farktography thread.

/my heart goes out to those left homeless, townless even.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Don't do controlled burns.

Don't have firebreaks around houses.

Don't have firebreaks around the town proper.

Don't upgrade buildings to give protection from sparks.

Cry about everything burning down.

CSB:  I used to hate one of my uncle's houses.  It was set in the forest but all the trees and shrubs were cut down for about 100 yards around it in every direction.  There was only grass.  All of his neighbors lived in nice houses that had trees growing around them and shading the house.

A fire came and burned down just about every single house.  My uncle's was untouched.  That "ugly" firebreak made the fire a complete non-issue for him.


uh, wrong alt?
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm so dumb I thought "ok which asshole neighbor is having a bonfire right now?"  Then I was reminded that Trump country is on fire again.  Super nasty air here in South Everett
 
LunaAndromeda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Southeastern WA here. It was like a thick brown fog had rolled in overnight. Stank to high heaven. Fires everywhere around us, and probably pulling some of that smoke up out of CA too. Ash falling from the sky. I've kind of resigned myself to the reality that this will be what summer is from now on. But everything looks much better today, thankfully, because of that nasty wind storm.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The windstorm yesterday also has caused fires in Oregon from downed powerlines.

Yikes!
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Air quality isn't the best right now up here, the sun is red from the smoke.

But that's outside, I fed my two big dogs rice and beans last night and the air quality inside is farking treacherous; great day to be working on the computer I tell yah, almost barfed twice so far.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Personally I blame Smokey the Bear.

No, really.....

https://www.npr.org/2012/08/23/1593736​91/how-the-smokey-bear-effect-led-to-r​aging-wildfires


That was an interesting read.  Thank you for the link!
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why don't they turn on the irrigation systems to stop the fire before it gets to town?  All of the ski areas have plans to implement the snowmaking systems in the event of a fire like this.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You mean spending the last 40 years putting out every single fire while doing nothing to reduce the undergrowth and fuel on a forest floor ends up having disastrous consequences?


Stop the farking presses
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well... when you live in a semi-arid mountain desert.. these kind of things happen.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/sorry
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I was out in Cle Elum yesterday, far away from the Yakima and Okanogan fires, but we got a lot of smoke roll in around 3pm. Here's a pic in the early onset of the haze:
[Fark user image 850x637]


Looks like the deer were made nervous.

The smoke probably didn't help either.
 
Mabeled
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cough, cough, gasp.  Here's what it looked like at my house in western Washington yesterday afternoon.  A fitting end to the summer of 2020 in my opinion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.