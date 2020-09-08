 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Today's headline that would have made absolutely no sense 10 years ago: "An influencer who traveled to Rwanda to work with gorillas says she was locked up for 4 days after a false-positive COVID test"   (yahoo.com) divider line
57
    More: Asinine, Hotel, Debut singles, 2005 singles, English-language films, travel influencer, influencer Charly Jordan, Rwanda, US Centers  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 3:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they at least put her up in a nice hotel?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diane Falsie?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And?
I don't understand people upset about stuff in other nations. Stay in your nation. And deal with your own crap. Because enough crap happens here why travel and add an other wrinkle? Why?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen some serious Twitter takedowns of this vapid twunt.  "Influencer" should be the only word you need to pay attention to in the headline.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the mist.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell is this asshole traveling right now
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Why the hell is this asshole traveling right now


What do you mean? Those gorillas aren't going to influence themselves!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well she sounds like a horrible horrible person. people who are not serious and trained primatologists trying to protect the species and their habitat should leave wild gorillas the f*ck alone, not try to make instagrams with them.

ESPECIALLY now. it's very possible they can catch COVID from humans, and it could be even more fatal to them than it is to us.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind four days alone with her: 'rona or no 'rona!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that she couldn't have "influenced" them into letting her leave so she could just head to the nearest place where Rwandan attention whores hang out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a true world-class gorilla influencer looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: well she sounds like a horrible horrible person. people who are not serious and trained primatologists trying to protect the species and their habitat should leave wild gorillas the f*ck alone, not try to make instagrams with them.

ESPECIALLY now. it's very possible they can catch COVID from humans, and it could be even more fatal to them than it is to us.


Exactly. How was she planning to "work with gorillas"?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we make fun of the influencer here, we all have to ask ourselves, who are her fans and followers?

As Obi Won once said....

Who is the fool? The fool themselves or the people who follow?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wondering how she prepared to keep smoking weed every day in Rwanda if she wasn't quarantine. Did she take it with her? Mailed it to herself? Had a local contact ready to go?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: While we make fun of the influencer here, we all have to ask ourselves, who are her fans and followers?

As Obi Won once said....

Who is the fool? The fool themselves or the people who follow?


I wish I had a nice ass I could wave and get corporate sponsorship. Shamefully, I have no ass.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah it turns out a country that shares a border with the region of the DRC that was home to the most recent Ebola outbreak takes infectious diseases seriously. Who knew? Apparently not this idiot.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no you misunderstood.
She was there to work with guerrillas
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you dont know: She (her?) and those gorillas were working on chemical weapons.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikdanger: luna1580: well she sounds like a horrible horrible person. people who are not serious and trained primatologists trying to protect the species and their habitat should leave wild gorillas the f*ck alone, not try to make instagrams with them.

ESPECIALLY now. it's very possible they can catch COVID from humans, and it could be even more fatal to them than it is to us.

Exactly. How was she planning to "work with gorillas"?


Take duck lip pictures and raise awareness.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikdanger: How was she planning to "work with gorillas"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


As only an "influencer" can.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing even Hutus and Tutsis can agree on its "influencers" suck. I mean, not machete to the head suck, but close.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: steklo: While we make fun of the influencer here, we all have to ask ourselves, who are her fans and followers?

As Obi Won once said....

Who is the fool? The fool themselves or the people who follow?

I wish I had a nice ass I could wave and get corporate sponsorship. Shamefully, I have no ass.


So when can we expect your gofundme for ass-implants?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: If there's one thing even Hutus and Tutsis can agree on its "influencers" suck. I mean, not machete to the head suck, but close.


I was coming here to hope that the Hutus and the Tutsi could find some long-term common ground over influencers and YouTubers...seems like we're of like mind.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you can tell that social media is destroying our civilization, when even Fark thinks that a story about an "influencer" (no, I can't type that word without scare quotes) is worth posting.

Just like that kid who died a little while ago, his mourners were bemoaning the loss of his talent. Apparently, his talent at attracting attention.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: I wish I had a nice ass I could wave and get corporate sponsorship. Shamefully, I have no ass.


CSB  Columbia, MD Circa 1996

While at an office working on the AOL contract, a few of the guys wanted to start an office calendar of all the females in the office. Well word got out and the girls instead published a cute little fake calendar anyway I was voted as "best ass".

I'm thinking it was because I was an ass, not that I had an ass....
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: This is how you can tell that social media is destroying our civilization, when even Fark thinks that a story about an "influencer" (no, I can't type that word without scare quotes) is worth posting.

Just like that kid who died a little while ago, his mourners were bemoaning the loss of his talent. Apparently, his talent at attracting attention.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers. Like pretty much all the other members I think it's kinda douchy. But the people you meet make it worth it. The joint is wall to wall insanely successful people. Nobel and every other prize you can think of winners.  Founders and owners of the largest tech companies. Editors and writers of the most major newspapers and publications. Writers and creative teams of the most successful and popular TV shows. Artists and entrepreneurs of every kind. (except actors)  It's pretty wild.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend from Burundi. Wonderful guy.

We were driving together from Minneapolis to Duluth for a business retreat and we were talking about family and our home towns. He said that he'd love to go to Montana sometime, which is where I'm from, and meet my folk.

"Do you think my family and I could ever visit you in Burundi?" I asked him.

"No. Sadly, this will always be impossible." he replied.

Then we were quiet for about 50 miles.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mmojo: I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Then we were quiet for about 50 miles.


Could've broken the silence by farting. You know, one of those really stinky SBD's.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She should have been locked up for being an "influencer".  Being locked up for a false positive C19 test is absolutely the right thing to do.  Blame the test, don't blame the people who are trying to protect public health.
 
soupafi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope it was a shiatty hotel with no WiFi.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: While we make fun of the influencer here, we all have to ask ourselves, who are her fans and followers?

As Obi Won once said....

Who is the fool? The fool themselves or the people who follow?


I never understood this line. Isn't it a self own?
Q: "Why should we listen to the foolish things you say?"
A: "Because you're an even bigger fool than me."
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No sense 10 years ago? The whole thing makes no sense NOW.

/I'm not talking about the headline
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I never understood this line. Isn't it a self own?


Hmmm. Yes. I see your point. Reminds me of those silly Zen sayings...

But yeah it's a self put down for sure.

being stupider than the first person...

ta-da.
 
mmojo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: mmojo: I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers.

[Fark user image 850x439]


Close.

The Influencers
 
thesharkman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What does she influence?
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mmojo: steklo: mmojo: I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers.

[Fark user image 850x439]

Close.

The Influencers


heh-heh...I figured that there had to be a rock band with the name first.

I always wanted to form a band called The Instigators.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

40 degree day: steklo: While we make fun of the influencer here, we all have to ask ourselves, who are her fans and followers?

As Obi Won once said....

Who is the fool? The fool themselves or the people who follow?

I never understood this line. Isn't it a self own?
Q: "Why should we listen to the foolish things you say?"
A: "Because you're an even bigger fool than me."


Your interpretation relies on the fool being the one speaking, instead of it being said by an observer.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd pound her chest.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mmojo: I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers. Like pretty much all the other members I think it's kinda douchy. But the people you meet make it worth it. The joint is wall to wall insanely successful people. Nobel and every other prize you can think of winners.  Founders and owners of the largest tech companies. Editors and writers of the most major newspapers and publications. Writers and creative teams of the most successful and popular TV shows. Artists and entrepreneurs of every kind. (except actors)  It's pretty wild.


Top shelf pussy, etc.
 
steklo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Top shelf pussy, etc.


Ewww...too pricey for me. If she won't drop her drawers after a nice dinner at Waffle House, I can't commit to that relationship.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mateomaui: 40 degree day: steklo: While we make fun of the influencer here, we all have to ask ourselves, who are her fans and followers?

As Obi Won once said....

Who is the fool? The fool themselves or the people who follow?

I never understood this line. Isn't it a self own?
Q: "Why should we listen to the foolish things you say?"
A: "Because you're an even bigger fool than me."

Your interpretation relies on the fool being the one speaking, instead of it being said by an observer.


...which could be the case here, I cannot remember the full context of that quote.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sure it does, just change out some of the words:

A motivational speaker who traveled to China to work with orphans says she was locked up for 4 days after a false-positive ebola test

Makes just as much sense, for approximately 10 years ago.
 
mmojo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: mmojo: I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers. Like pretty much all the other members I think it's kinda douchy. But the people you meet make it worth it. The joint is wall to wall insanely successful people. Nobel and every other prize you can think of winners.  Founders and owners of the largest tech companies. Editors and writers of the most major newspapers and publications. Writers and creative teams of the most successful and popular TV shows. Artists and entrepreneurs of every kind. (except actors)  It's pretty wild.

Top shelf pussy, etc.


Hell yeah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thesharkman: What does she influence?


my crotch area.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mmojo: I'm a member of a private group called The Influencers. Like pretty much all the other members I think it's kinda douchy. But the people you meet make it worth it. The joint is wall to wall insanely successful people. Nobel and every other prize you can think of winners.  Founders and owners of the largest tech companies. Editors and writers of the most major newspapers and publications. Writers and creative teams of the most successful and popular TV shows. Artists and entrepreneurs of every kind. (except actors)  It's pretty wild.


Don't you have to be at the gym in 26 minutes?
 
semiotix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: What a true world-class gorilla influencer looks like:

[Fark user image 402x500]


Pff, there's only one real gorilla influencer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/All hail Grodd!
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

luna1580: well she sounds like a horrible horrible person. people who are not serious and trained primatologists trying to protect the species and their habitat should leave wild gorillas the f*ck alone, not try to make instagrams with them.

ESPECIALLY now. it's very possible they can catch COVID from humans, and it could be even more fatal to them than it is to us.


Possibly, but there's also the chance of an "influencer" having their arms pulled off by a gorilla.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.