(Politico)   A map of the western states' hottest Coronavirus hotspots and one of where we get most of the US' fresh fruits and vegetables from are almost identical, thanks to almost non-existent protections for migrant farm workers. Blood on the plow indeed   (politico.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish the article had such a map.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they all go to Sturgis?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm really surprised at how good Utah looks. We've got far less "middle of nowhere" than Nevada, but our map is only the major population centers, and they're red all over.

Yet our governor hemmed and hawed and fi ally the counties decided to make a move, so I don't know how we managed.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I wish the article had such a map.


Here you go:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is good that more people come to understand that the United States in a very literal way has an officially designated "lower caste" with limited legal protections and that we basically treat them the same way pretty much every civilization treats an official underclass. Ancient history isn't always so "ancient" or even "history".

Not so good that we still have one, in the farking year 2020.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It looks like they...*glasses*...got plowed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny enough, outside of the major cities, New Mexico's outbreaks have been concentrated at meat processing plants, the oilfields, and WIPP.  And in exciting news, the Navajo Nation had one positive test announced yesterday, and 44 out of 4500 in New Mexico tested positive.

In shiatty news, the hordes of scumbag Texans in the state over Labor Day weekend didn't wear masks at gas stations and Walmarts and restaurants, so those irredeemable pieces of shiat probably caused new outbreaks that will show up over the next few weeks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
america does work without slavery.  fix your broken shiat.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there any evidence that farmwork has anything to do with why certain people have it?

Here in the Bay Area, it'shiatting Latinos harder than any group. In the Bay Area which has no farms, the excuse provided is that Latinos are poorer and often live with more people in a single home. No doubt this is news to our African-American population who somehow manage to have half the rate of coronavirus as Latinos.

I'm willing to believe any of these reasons if given any evidence. "Group X got it" isn't evidence. The excuses stink of "we like group X so let's come up with a reason why this is happening to them instead of blaming their behavior which is what we do for all other groups."

Saying farmwork causes this because it's common in farmworker communities is no more rational that blaming young Latinos, who are the majority of cases, for killing old White and African-American people, who are the majority of the deaths. Correlation isn't causation. The first step though is to find the correlations and then find the evidence.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there was some way of not using illegal slave labor we might not have this problem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I'll take the 90 minute drive to find a U-Pick orchard for my apples this fall and simply make some cider if I buy more than the fam can eat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In my state the map from the link didn't copy the text but it looks like population density and to a higher extent the combination of population density and the concentration of MAGAts make it worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size

King county would be farked by density if this wasn't related to MAH FREEDUMBS!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Here you go:
[imgs.xkcd.com image 500x542]


In fairness to the map, they did in fact correct for population. So props for you for having read a thing once about bad maps; I just wish you had understood the thing.

They did however set the arbitrary colors just so to make the top counties stand out from the slightly lower counties to make their point appear more correct than the numbers would otherwise show. And they didn't subtract prison cases before making a case about the non-prison population.
 
Electrify
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The fact that the only reason capitalism can sustain itself is through severely underpaid farm workers is proof that it is not working.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If only there was some way of not using illegal slave labor we might not have this problem.


Yes, we really should stop whipping our farmworkers and selling their children away from their parents and screwing their unwilling women.

*Rolls eyes in African-American*
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: Is there any evidence that farmwork has anything to do with why certain people have it?

Here in the Bay Area, it'shiatting Latinos harder than any group. In the Bay Area which has no farms, the excuse provided is that Latinos are poorer and often live with more people in a single home. No doubt this is news to our African-American population who somehow manage to have half the rate of coronavirus as Latinos.

I'm willing to believe any of these reasons if given any evidence. "Group X got it" isn't evidence. The excuses stink of "we like group X so let's come up with a reason why this is happening to them instead of blaming their behavior which is what we do for all other groups."

Saying farmwork causes this because it's common in farmworker communities is no more rational that blaming young Latinos, who are the majority of cases, for killing old White and African-American people, who are the majority of the deaths. Correlation isn't causation. The first step though is to find the correlations and then find the evidence.


https://www.thecalifornian.com/story/​n​ews/2020/08/17/california-motel-guest-​farm-workers-coronavirus-case-outbreak​/5475182002/
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jvl: Is there any evidence that farmwork has anything to do with why certain people have it?

Here in the Bay Area, it'shiatting Latinos harder than any group. In the Bay Area which has no farms, the excuse provided is that Latinos are poorer and often live with more people in a single home. No doubt this is news to our African-American population who somehow manage to have half the rate of coronavirus as Latinos.

I'm willing to believe any of these reasons if given any evidence. "Group X got it" isn't evidence. The excuses stink of "we like group X so let's come up with a reason why this is happening to them instead of blaming their behavior which is what we do for all other groups."

Saying farmwork causes this because it's common in farmworker communities is no more rational that blaming young Latinos, who are the majority of cases, for killing old White and African-American people, who are the majority of the deaths. Correlation isn't causation. The first step though is to find the correlations and then find the evidence.


They are scrunched together in fields and it is really hard to get the masks they need for being together for long periods of time.  They are getting slammed by smoke from wildfires as well and without the n95s they need they are in bad shape.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do they harvest spam in any of those western states? No? Not my problem.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I think I'll take the 90 minute drive to find a U-Pick orchard for my apples this fall and simply make some cider if I buy more than the fam can eat.


There are a few in my area, steamboat peninsula (technically Olympia). About an hour 10 if you are in Seattle proper. Not sure if they are going to be open this year. My next door neighbors isn't, which means more apples for me.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cSquids: https://www.thecalifornian.com/story/​n​ews/2020/08/17/california-motel-guest-​farm-workers-coronavirus-case-outbreak​/5475182002/


That is a really helpful article, and is so much more useful than Politico article linked at the top.

So it sounds like (a) farmworkers packed into motels rooms (b) but not in stable groups separated from each other (c) multiple outbreaks traced to lousy farmworker housing.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cSquids: They are scrunched together in fields and it is really hard to get the masks they need for being together for long periods of time.


I think it's unlikely the fieldwork out in the sun and fresh air. More likely the bus ride, meals, or housing situation.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jvl: In fairness to the map, they did in fact correct for population. So props for you for having read a thing once about bad maps; I just wish you had understood the thing.


Well, I didn't actually rtfa, so there's that, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: fragMasterFlash: I think I'll take the 90 minute drive to find a U-Pick orchard for my apples this fall and simply make some cider if I buy more than the fam can eat.

There are a few in my area, steamboat peninsula (technically Olympia). About an hour 10 if you are in Seattle proper. Not sure if they are going to be open this year. My next door neighbors isn't, which means more apples for me.


It seems like there are spots open through the end of September in Redmond and Snohomish if I stay local, and there is a spot in Wenatchee that would be my preferred destination (stopping for a burger at Gustav's in Leavenworth would be a treat if they are doing outdoor dining). Hope you and the neighbor enjoy a good crop this fall.
 
