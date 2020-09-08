 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Time to start sucking up to China, they cured the covid apparently
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A reporter should reference this story to Trump at his next press conference and ask him if he is considering importing this vaccine to the US.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death is 100% effective at preventing further disease.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...of course they engineered the cure. They created the pandemic
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the daily mail... Perhaps this whole COVID thing is a hoax after all...
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to dog this was an episode of GI Joe.  Except it was Cobra that started and then cured the "disease". I think it was a Dr. Mindbender episode (the best type of episode, like Q in Star Trek).
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they should print "The Chinese Cure" on every vial and his head would explode
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and produced hundreds of thousands of doses.  Amazing.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we. We'll just reverse engineer the first sample of it we intercept. Aint no real scenario where any country is "gettin paid!" because no country is going to give a flying fark about copyright law while hundreds of thousands of their citizens are sick and/or dying.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese National Radio is known for their fair unbiased reporting.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we order it now, it'll take 3 months to arrive and it'll be counterfeit.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China has given experimental coronavirus vaccines to 'hundreds of thousands without a single infection'

That's right.  Those hundreds of thousands didn't have a single infection until they were given an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Trump will call it the China Vaccine.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad when you can trust China as much as you can trust the US Govt.

/no trust whatsoever
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suuuuuure.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: If we order it now, it'll take 3 months to arrive and it'll be counterfeit.


The vials will be a quarter the size shown on their website and oddly misshapen.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't doubt that there are treatments, including vaccines, which may already exist and be effective but for the sake of safety need to go through the approval process. So let's keep on with proper testing so that when the vaccine is available it is known to be safe and effective, and not just one of those.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it comes with a bag of seeds for your victory garden!
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far be it from me to go anti-vax, but I'm not trusting anything without the WHO's explicit seal of approval on it. A politicized virus invites a politicized "cure."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's really amazing is that they dedicated so much effort to a vaccine when they haven't had a case in months. That really leads me to believe all their reporting on the matter.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only works if you planted the seeds they mailed.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also China has a low transmission rate. Like less then a 100 a day. Of their study was in the US we might be onto something but they don't have enough vectors.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it must be true, China has only reported 90k cases of the rona.

There are no other truer truths than those spoken by The Party.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on....trust China...what could go wrong?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they start inoculating their armed forces en masse you'll know they are 100% satisfied with the results. Until then a little skepticism of non peer reviewed results might be in order.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...of course they engineered the cure. They created the pandemic


They may have created it, but the US perfected the distribution channels so it could given to all Americans. If possession is 9/10 of the law, then this virus definitely belongs to the United States.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Why would we. We'll just reverse engineer the first sample of it we intercept. Aint no real scenario where any country is "gettin paid!" because no country is going to give a flying fark about copyright law while hundreds of thousands of their citizens are sick and/or dying.


So... treat Chinese products with the same intellectual property laws they treat everyone else's?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: If we order it now, it'll take 3 months to arrive and it'll be counterfeit.


I don't know. Maybe lead is the cure.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Assuming this is true,

It's China. They're going to want something in return. Probably all your mineral and fishing rights in perpetuity.

You assume they'd give you the working vaccine instead of some sh*tty knock off that leaves you wanting another one an hour later.

I suppose that's marginally better than any polonium laced vaccine Russia would offer but still....
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that the Oct. surprise ?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure why not
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I called China "somehow" winning the covid-19 vaccine race right here on Fark, many months ago.

The country where covid-19 was born and first released, from a city that researches these things....is also the first country that magically comes up with quick miracle solution? Coincidence.

Just coincidence, probably, that China stands to gain on most fronts:
- world heroes (for defeating the horror they gave birth to)
- global medical prestige
- economic and societal crippling of their major Western adversaries, in a way that is much worse than their own negative repercussions. America's poor, fractured reaction to the pandemic in such a fractured political climate, months before a presidential election, was predictable
- the pandemic fares worse for Western countries' citizens (more overweight, etc)

Just a coincidence that everything comes up roses for China. I'm sure.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Recently granted exclusive distribution rights

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh huh.  Just like all those Sorny and Panaphonic televisions on Amazon that have ten thousand five star reviews.
 
v2micca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmm....I seem to remember when a Chinese firm had also cracked Cold Fusion, or when they had mastered some new cloning technique, or when 107 of their research papers were retracted as false from the International Science Journal.

Lets just say, I'm skeptical at best regarding the reports of their vaccine.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: docilej: ...of course they engineered the cure. They created the pandemic

They may have created it, but the US perfected the distribution channels so it could given to all Americans. If possession is 9/10 of the law, then this virus definitely belongs to the United States.


They didn't create it.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't doubt that there are treatments, including vaccines, which may already exist and be effective but for the sake of safety need to go through the approval process. So let's keep on with proper testing so that when the vaccine is available it is known to be safe and effective, and not just one of those.


Testing will continue, but China and Russia have already begun vaccinations before testing was complete, and the US is planning to as well, barring new information. It's a question of balancing risks prior to stage 3 trial completion. This seems pretty accepted, with varying risk tolerance, within the medical community.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: It's the daily mail... Perhaps this whole COVID thing is a hoax after all...


you refer to the COVID-19? Kung Flu?
 
victrin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: Why would we. We'll just reverse engineer the first sample of it we intercept. Aint no real scenario where any country is "gettin paid!" because no country is going to give a flying fark about copyright law while hundreds of thousands of their citizens are sick and/or dying.


Never underestimate capitalism.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

genner: Death is 100% effective at preventing further disease.


Ha.  Yeah.  I don't trust China at all to not hide disastrous side effects or not exaggerate effectiveness.  I guess I trust them slightly more than Russia.  About equal with Trump, actually.  Sad.
 
zez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How much is a dose on Wish?
 
dogsafark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
all you China-philes in here: No need for sucking Xi's balls to make yourself feel better.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Exporting soon to the USA, now with extra melamine and cadmium!

/right thread this time. sheesh.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bbcard1: Chinese National Radio is known for their fair unbiased reporting.


Well they are unbiased, they report

QuesoDelicioso: Far be it from me to go anti-vax, but I'm not trusting anything without the WHO's explicit seal of approval on it. A politicized virus invites a politicized "cure."


And the WHO isnt politicized? LOL the WHO had this point has barely more credibility than Trump.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't doubt that there are treatments, including vaccines, which may already exist and be effective but for the sake of safety need to go through the approval process. So let's keep on with proper testing so that when the vaccine is available it is known to be safe and effective, and not just one of those.


the English have some encouraging results from a study using interferon to treat it. Nebulizing and inhaling it seems to reduce the severity and recovery times in moderate to severe cases.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whaaat? China shared some information about COVID-19?

You know what that means, kids! It's time to play the game show that shows game shows how game shows should be played:

"WHAT DO YOU TRUST MORE?"

Today's Question: WHAT DO YOU TRUST MORE THAN CHINA?

Here are a few sample answers to get the contestants started:

5. Oprah Winfrey Weight Loss Tips

4. Casey Anthony Child Care Suggestions

3. Marriage Counseling From O. J. Simpson

2. Rap Lyric Workshopping From Ben Shapiro

1. A Cosby Cocktail™

Okay contestants, now it's your turn to play the game that everyone's talking about:

WHAT DO YOU TRUST MORE?
 
dogsafark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: docilej: ...of course they engineered the cure. They created the pandemic

They may have created it, but the US perfected the distribution channels so it could given to all Americans. If possession is 9/10 of the law, then this virus definitely belongs to the United States.


let me guess, the asshole standing in the street beating on a car's windows are the victims, right?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Far be it from me to go anti-vax, but I'm not trusting anything without the WHO's explicit seal of approval on it. A politicized virus invites a politicized "cure."


That's not anti-vax. It's pro-science
 
dogsafark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: LarryDan43: docilej: ...of course they engineered the cure. They created the pandemic

They may have created it, but the US perfected the distribution channels so it could given to all Americans. If possession is 9/10 of the law, then this virus definitely belongs to the United States.

They didn't create it.


who did? De Blasio said it was the "Europeans"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

docilej: ...of course they engineered the cure. They created the pandemic


Was what I was gonna get at. They had the vaccine before they released the virus. They then just left the cat alone in the lab, the rest is history...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: I called China "somehow" winning the covid-19 vaccine race right here on Fark, many months ago.

The country where covid-19 was born and first released, from a city that researches these things....is also the first country that magically comes up with quick miracle solution? Coincidence.

Just coincidence, probably, that China stands to gain on most fronts:
- world heroes (for defeating the horror they gave birth to)
- global medical prestige
- economic and societal crippling of their major Western adversaries, in a way that is much worse than their own negative repercussions. America's poor, fractured reaction to the pandemic in such a fractured political climate, months before a presidential election, was predictable
- the pandemic fares worse for Western countries' citizens (more overweight, etc)

Just a coincidence that everything comes up roses for China. I'm sure.


eh, China can get shiat done when it wants to. I'm not too surprised they claim to have a vaccine first. Ill be shocked if they have a safe, effective one first though.
 
