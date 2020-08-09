 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   At this point it's probably easier to pick out the parts of America that AREN'T on fire (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know which parts of America will be receiving Federal aid for all these disasters. Namely those states that kiss Trump's ass.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump had spent more time raking instead of golfing, this could have been avoided.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
www.ismetroonfire.com

Sadly when I lived in DC this was a way of life.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somehow having so much smoke in the air that the sky isn't blue anymore and you can smell it when you go outside seems appropriate for 2020.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe Americans should not be moving into rural areas and constructing communities in the middle of a farking forest!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Salem, Oregon Noon 9/8/2020
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Go be California somewhere else.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Submit designs for an archeology, or GFTO.

And no cheating by copying Sim City 2000. I personally think the Hive cities from 40K would be the best way to go.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We have a shiny new fire by Sacramento Airport, about 15-20 miles from my house. I was actually relieved to hear it was a new fire. I've been waking up to ash all over the family vehicles off and on for a couple of weeks now from assorted fires around the valley. The idea that one of those fires had moved close enough to turn the sky orange and cause visible smoke in my little 'burb was scarier to me than a grass fire by the airport, tho the airport is obviously much closer.

I have no idea if that's a reasonable response or not. We've had fires out there before - the farmers out that way even used to burn the rice paddies every year - but none have ever made it to Sacramento proper, let alone my side of the 'burbs. That I know of.

It kind of makes me wonder if grass fires are just easier to put out or if it is the proximity to a major city and therefore resources that tends to save us.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salem, Oregon Noon 9/8/2020[Fark user image 850x1133]


burning witches got out of control!
Yikes!
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I couldn't get past the adblock but did you also notice the story about the wildfire nearing Chernoble?  Can you get more 2020? I'd hate to be downwind from that fire.

nitropissering That's not real right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

For the record, the sky has been orange here in Oakland all day.
 
Elzar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Biden's Amerika is on fire!

/ My relatives in OR were claiming fires were supposedly started by anitfa <rolls eyes>
// Yes just like when antifa burned down the Reichstag...
/// Doomed to repeat it
 
Pincy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Same thing just happened in Blue River, OR. Nothing left standing. They will almost certainly find some bodies.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

All that's missing to complete the ambience are clusters of heads on pikes and clusters of feral mutants killing each other over MAFA caps.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MAGA.  Crap.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

*waves* Hi, didn't know you were in Salem.

Yep, a beautiful orange day.
Was raining ash a bit ago.
 
