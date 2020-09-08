 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Oh sorry, we all thought you were dead   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Sappy, Search and rescue, Rescue, The Sun, Swaledale, Pennine Way, Mountain Rescue Ireland, rescue operation, North Yorkshire  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 7:58 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hiking? In the US the 80 year old would have been found next to their mobility scooter with a dead battery.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
oops
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"He was found by a wildlife photographer - six miles away from where he got lost - near Keld, in North Yorkshire, and was rushed to the local pub where a police appeal was being held."

This is the way.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.