(Vice)   Actual headline: "Puppy Girls: The Women With a Fetish for Acting Like Cute Dogs". I'll be in my bunk   (vice.com) divider line
    BDSM, Puppy Girl Jenna, Dog, puppy play, Puppy, TikTok video, growing trend of straight women, weird dog kink  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Old hat for some of us gay dudes.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I'd rub her tummy and give her a treat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
why could i not find this 15 minutes ago-...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cat Girls are better than Dog Girls.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good for her! I have no idea how much content she it putting out each week, but even if she is spending 40 hours a week making these videos (which I highly doubt) she is pulling in $120,000 a year. Yeah, she is not going to get rich but that is a very nice salary. And she loves her job. So yeah, good for her.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: OK, I'd rub her tummy and give her a treat.


Throw her a bone?
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Puppy Girls: The Women With a Fetish for Getting Paid to Act Like Cute Dogs
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: OK, I'd rub her tummy and give her a treat.


I've got a stick she can fetch...on a busy freeway.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's got too much bathtub caulk in her butt. It's affected her mind.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't check out the equivalent fetish for girls who dress and act like cows.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So missed up i want you here
In my room i want you here
Now we are gonna be face to face
And i lay right down in my favourite place
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
yeah, that would be cute for about 10 minutes. now stop embarrassing me.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like her style.

/wink
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
obviously, that's "messed" up
 
Cache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How much for a leg hump?
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Girl dogs will ruin your lawn.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's her own best friend
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I'll be in my bunk?"

Missed opportunity for "I'll be in my lab."
 
Jclark666
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I need to order some peanut butter.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm incredibly creeped out by this. And exhausted from just reading about it, probably out of embarrassment for them.

/not kink-shaming
//but if you make this public, I reserve the right to my feelings
///barf
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzfaJ​R​Dfveo
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just waiting for Furries to get added to the acronym.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Givin the Dog a Bone
Youtube ZjYjjLJtGpo
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What now?

/Listening to this cute anime girl gush about the weapons in Doom 2016 and monster design in various Resident Evil games is... Interesting.
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
[Grabs a rolled up newspaper]
 
Biledriver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Stooges - I wanna be your dog (1969)
Youtube vwmU343eBu0
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Heamer: Puppy Girls: The Women With a Fetish for Getting Paid to Act Like Cute Dogs


this was a critical omission
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, real cute, until she shiats on the bed.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$10K a month sounds great until you realize that knee pad and Frontline costs alone bring that down to only $573.45.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Correction: she has a fetish for being paid for acting like a cute dog.
 
scalpod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"CUMDUMP PUPPYC*NT"
"DUMB DADDY'S PUP"

Now there's a set of tags I can see getting a lot of mileage around here...
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't let Bob get near them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Weirdos"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The hard hitting biting stories from Vice.

/let's face it, clickbait sells
//insert TV pic from Idiocracy
///now, go away
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"yeah, I can see you on the cam now, can you do that thing behind your ear that makes your leg shake? That's so sexy..."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In one TikTok video, Puppy Girl Jenna cheekily begs for food under the table at a cafe before her owner feeds her a scrap of meat.

...

They're careful not to do anything too obviously puppy-related outside the house, in case they accidentally involve anyone else without their consent.

Sure.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Don't let Bob get near them.

[Fark user image image 512x341]


Oh yeah, then you can do it doggie style while bare back.

Good idea
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bookmark
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put Em Down - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube z2_8cfVpXbo
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have you guys seen those people from Turkey that walk on all fours?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People with weird fetishes are perverted and disgusting.

Why can't everyone just learn to enjoy the basic missionary position with a lesbian, left-handed, albino, Eskimo midget librarian with Tourette's?
 
