Hundreds of Americans planted "Chinese mystery seeds", hilarity ensued
79
posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Sep 2020 at 10:33 AM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudzu, poison ivy, ragweed, wild parsnip and assorted invasive plants.

You're welcome!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
But I'll just plant them anyway, you know for laughs!  Gambling is fun, especially when there are stupid prizes that affect people other than myself!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
Conservative humor: Doing something you know could be harmful to others, then laughing your ass off when it actually hurts people (other than you).

Conservative Butthurt: When your "Conservative humor" backfires and hurts you. Often inspires outrage and blamestorming.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Make sure to plant them in an uncontrolled environment so they can affect everyone. Put them right in your garden and not in separate, isolated pots so that you can more safely figure out what they are.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tinfoil hat time: they're seeds that are genetically engineered with various blights and diseases that are intended to spread to native crops and plants.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Im more impressed by the people who ATE them.

These are my true hero's and who embody the American Spirit and way of life.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I kept waiting for my rando seeds. Totally disappointed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mask trees?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
every spring i plant patches of poison ivy in public parks. i enjoy giving back to nature.
 
mr-b
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was certain I saw cannabis seeds in one of these posts.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Given that it is 2020 this had to be the result of at least one of those...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Some people ate the seeds, according to the documents."

O_o
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
this guy gets it. nice
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In one exchange, a state entomologist and a plant health director discuss how they should categorize and respond to a person who said they had eaten the seeds.

"I'm adding them to my database. Of course, there doesn't yet exist field to indicate that someone ATE the seeds," the plant health director wrote. "I don't know if they also ate other seeds or the packaging," the entomologist responds.

Ain't that America?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
5G antennas grew out of them spreading the Wu Han germ and simultaneously stealing all intellectual property within sight.
 
Gonzo317
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only the seeds of knowledge were planted in these people.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One thing is clear to me, from reading these documents. American people do not seem particularly well-prepared for scams of this nature.

Pretty sure you can drop that chunk of sentence & remain accurate. What moron, upon receipt of seeds from an unknown source, plants them (never mind EATS them)?

But, you're talking about a population in which about 40% believe that their God created this planet 10,000 years ago, despite a couple of centuries of scientific evidence to the contrary, so for all I know they thought those seeds arrived via divine providence.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As many times as I've read about this, I still don't know what the seeds are.  The strangest thing is, from looking at the pictures, is that they are all different.  I can identify some of them too.  Pumpkins are pretty obvious.  Others are pretty easy too, like Basil, Arugula, or Cilantro.

If find it very difficult to believe that the Chinese bioengineered a bunch of seeds to start killing our crops, and somehow managed to do it with multiple unrelated species of plants.  That really is a wonder.

Could it be that they dusted them with something evil?  Like, the equivalent of salting the ground?

I can't believe that after all this time, not a dingle lab has analyzed the seeds to tell us what they are, if they are dangerous, or anything else.  After weeks of this, the next article we see is someone writing an opinion piece.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pod people
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe it's like Willy Wonka mixed with jack and the beanstalk. The Chinese have done it.
 
HeartBurnKid
I've been fighting poison ivy in my back yard.  It's no fun.  I found it when clearing weeds, and didn't realize what I was pulling up until my wrists had turned red and leathery and erupted in a ton of blisters.  It was three weeks ago, and my arms are mostly back to normal, but the wrists are still a little pink.  Super glad I was wearing gloves, or my hands would have been farked too.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember that each of these people have the same right to vote as you do.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, the instructions didn't say to shove them in your anus?
 
Advernaut
I started to scan but didn't give enough of a damn about morons to read it. Thanks for listing the only interesting info in the article.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some people ate the seeds

Land of the Brave.


People planted seeds even when expressly told not to.

Home of the Free.
 
someonelse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think mostly these were just useless gourds and random cheap seeds. They were faking purchases so they could drum up fake positive reviews.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA (edited for length):
based on analysis from a Utah plant lab... many of the seeds have been identified and do not seem harmful.
"Our seed lab has identified the following: rose, amaranth (not Palmer), 2 mints, False Horse Balm, Self Heal, Lespedeza and Sweet Potato. Our APHIS-PPQ plant health director wants us to destroy the seeds by sterilization or incineration,"

A similar analysis in New Mexico found that some of the seeds were "noxious weeds" that exist in huge numbers in the United States but which people are banned from planting in many states. Those include oxeye daisy, and hedge bindweed. New Mexico also identified onion, cucumber, tomato, radish, peppergrass, alfalfa, corn, lettuce, hollyhock, and spearmint seeds.


So, crap seeds, some harmless, some harmful but already present, by analysis from two state labs. In other words, cheap stuff found lying around, likely to do two things: inflate Amazon rating, and also see how dumb the average American Amazon recipient is (what they found out is, to paraphrase Blazing Saddles: Common Clay of the New West- Morons).
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
They were delicious.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You want Giant Hogweed? Because that's how you get Giant Hogweed.

Genesis - The Return Of The Giant Hogweed
Youtube gTuJQL8GBqY


/ heracleum mantegazzianum!
 
padraig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wasn't that a Amazon Review Scam ? Because Amazon only allows reviews for shipped products, you send thousands of products worth a few cents, and then write five-star reviews for your company ?
 
alto_reed_on_a_tenor_sax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do you want Little shop of horrors? Because this is how you get little shop of horrors.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why would you plant it in your garden and not isolate it in a pot of you were dumb enough to plant them. A coworker of mine got them and she just dumped them in bleach.
 
lectos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Receive a strangely labeled package of seeds in the mail?  Hell yes!  I am eating that immediately!

WTMF.....
 
HotWingConspiracy
It was just regular seeds, they needed something cheap to ship for their scam. But I suppose they inadvertently did a nice dry run for a hostile government that wants to wreck our environment. They can rely on a good number of Americans to plant anything they get in the mail without question, and some people will go ahead and eat them for some reason.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I'm adding them to my database. Of course, there doesn't yet exist field to indicate that someone ATE the seeds," the plant health director wrote. "I don't know if they also ate other seeds or the packaging," the entomologist responds.

fark it, if the lizard people from the hollow earth show up I'm swearing fealty to them. They can't be worse, right?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: Tinfoil hat time: they're seeds that are genetically engineered with various blights and diseases that are intended to spread to native crops and plants.


It's 2020. That isn't as improbable as it sounds.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would have planted a few inside in pot so I could identify them and see wtf they sent me.

I didn't get any though
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These people sound like idiots.

"I planted these seeds and it grew mold!"  Duh, you planted something that doesn't grow in your local soil or conditions, nematodes ate it, and mold moved in.

Seriously, sprout a few seeds, ID it once the true leaves grow in, and see if you want to keep it.  It's not that hard.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
You wouldn't even need to genetically engineer them.

Just sending infected seed would be enough
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next time someone is going to just mail out random pills to people; I'm curious how many people would just down them all.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

not gonna lie, you guys definitely win all the comedy awards

Antifa guy accidentally sets himself on fire but I put Footloose by Kenny Loggins over it
Youtube nqx-5dOE_EI
 
VanillaEnvelope
When this story was hot, I read somewhere that it was most likely fake orders to boost rankings on online sales platforms although I don;t recall the exact mechanics of the scam. The basic idea was that seeds are good for this because they are cheap to obtain and ship.
 
Marbleisheavy
To be fair, they didn't say NOT to.
 
Epoch_Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Millions of Americans voted for Russian Mafia Plant, Fascism Ensued
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Some people ate the seeds, according to the documents."The right to unsolicited snacks by mail shall NOT be infringed. Study it out, liberals.
 
Spartapuss
It'd cure their Covid.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.