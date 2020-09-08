 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Earthquake panic in UK as quake 'violently' shakes homes across England. Oh Noes, a 3.3 magnitude tremor   (standard.co.uk) divider line
32
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never forget the horrors...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, the UK doesn't build for earthquakes.  And considering the age of the median house is 1500 years, it doesn't take a lot of shaking to send many things falling down.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Several upper lips were unstiffened.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 600x531]
Never forget the horrors...


Keep calm and carry on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are the same people who consider 80F a heat wave.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: Subby, the UK doesn't build for earthquakes.  And considering the age of the median house is 1500 years, it doesn't take a lot of shaking to send many things falling down.


Like London Bridge.  It's falling down.  Falling down.  Falling down.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Came here for the lawn chairs.  Leaving happy.

/I love good outdoor furniture, although I worry about slats sometimes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: Subby, the UK doesn't build for earthquakes.  And considering the age of the median house is 1500 years, it doesn't take a lot of shaking to send many things falling down.


True, but if I'm reading TFA correctly, the British Geological Survey doesn't consider an earthquake to be destructive unless it registers at least a 5.5 on the Richter scale, or just over 100 times as powerful as this one.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: phalamir: Subby, the UK doesn't build for earthquakes.  And considering the age of the median house is 1500 years, it doesn't take a lot of shaking to send many things falling down.

True, but if I'm reading TFA correctly, the British Geological Survey doesn't consider an earthquake to be destructive unless it registers at least a 5.5 on the Richter scale, or just over 100 times as powerful as this one.


They also don't know how to say aluminum, so we're gonna put their opinion right over here in the corner and let it stay there until it figures out what it did wrong.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Twitter user Dave wrote: "The whole house just shook. Anyone know what just happened in Leighton Buzzard?"

"The earth just quaked!! Does anyone know what that was?!"
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope they are ok
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phalamir: They also don't know how to say aluminum,


...and they call sprinkles "hundreds and thousands"

the horror....
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I hope they are ok
[Fark user image 320x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


Stupid 3.3 quake, not even a jiggle.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's 3.3 in metric terms so....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
3.3 is about the level of my greasy downstairs neighbors having an afternoon fark.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Video of the last 3.3quake in London

Queen - We Will Rock You (Live at Wembley 11.07.1986)
Youtube FtyZSWJkFXU
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: 3.3 is about the level of my greasy downstairs neighbors having an afternoon fark.


Uhm, that's not grease...might be lube but, its not grease.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I hope they are ok
[Fark user image 320x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


I ordered a cup-rattler.   that's not even a jiggle.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3.3?  Isn't that the equivalent of a fat guy falling down?
 
Alebak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, if you're not ready for or expecting an earthquake at all then 3.3 probably feels weird and scary.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Several upper lips were unstiffened.


Yeah but what about the lips down there?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
USGS has it at 3.9

Which is what, 2, 3 times as powerful as a 3.3?

Enough to be out of the ordinary if you were one of the Londoners 50 miles away.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's see your superfluous "u"s save you now.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: gunther_bumpass: 3.3 is about the level of my greasy downstairs neighbors having an afternoon fark.

Uhm, that's not grease...might be lube but, its not grease.


I'll just leave this here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I hope they are ok
[Fark user image 320x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


What I wouldn't give........
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: jim32rr: I hope they are ok
[Fark user image 320x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

What I wouldn't give........


Ok I'll arrange it, gonna need some TF and some time with your Mom.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 317x258]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In 1968 I was a fairly new arrival at NAS Atsugi Japan. Was barely 21 and had grown up in New Jersey. Had a small Japanese house off base. Was drinking a bit of sake in a small bar near where I lived.  The ground began to roll under my feet. All the employees fled to a basement while I stayed at the bar. Wish I could be that young and dumb again. Life goes by too fast. Enjoy your youth while you have it.
 
