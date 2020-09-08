 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(God's lonely man)   Taxi driver busted for stealing from drunk. Someday, a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets   (shine.cn) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, taxi driver, drunk man, American films, Mobile phone, mobile phone, police, investigation  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens to a convicted thief in China? 10 years hard labor? Execution? Low level Party job?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy was spotted at Trump rally:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are not allowed to quote lines from that movie that do not include the word "talking."
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You talkin' to me?!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
joe strummer approves
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb:

I left my wallet in a cab and the guy driving stole my identity to set up accounts for various services for his family across the country.

Who the fark is stupid enough to set up home services for his family members using my credit cards? Well, this genius was.

The credit card company said it was the easiest clean up they had encountered because normally the thieves aren't stupid enough to use their own fricken addresses for what they steal.

The sad thing is it happened again here for Stapede, crews were working tables and stealing phones (my phone is my wallet and has my id and cards and shiat) and whoever bought my identity used it to order services from Telus.

At least these guys aren't smart but I can tell you that I don't leave my shiat on the table if I'm hitting the dance floor anymore.

/csb
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the taxi driver be able to work with just one hand?
 
corbulo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Really stellar article.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: What happens to a convicted thief in China? 10 years hard labor? Execution? Low level Party job?


15 years making blister mold packaging for JVC is the mandatory minimum.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read wash the cum off the streets, so...

/still works?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: You are not allowed to quote lines from that movie that do not include the word "talking."


Who do you think you're talking to?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.