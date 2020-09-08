 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh) Because 2020, "rock snot" is invading Pennsylvania
23
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What "rock snot" might look like:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought this would be a story about that chunk of Adderall that came out of Trump's nose.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wagering the mouth-breathing yinzers with boats will respect the treatment of cross contamination of waterways checklists as a priority is pretty dumb.
These people have not been historically trusted to responsibly purchase a 6 pack of beer to go until this century.
You expect them to "Worsh their baots"?
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice and all, but wake me up when when we get to 'meteor shiat'...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better on the rock than in it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get when you snort crack.

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So it's an invasive species of brown algae that clumps into masses? Disgusting but could be worse
I like how the TV reporter said "I don't want to have to show that to you ever again"
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That rock snot stable?

cdn.ukc2.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some people think its funny, but it snot...
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


bughunter: That rock snot stable?


Ooh, so close.

dreadcentral.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Didymosphenia geminata
Fark user imageView Full Size
I am not responsible for any of this
 
fat_free
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, he got the band back together!!! AWESOME!!1!!!


!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife is a member of the local Trout Unlimited chapter and after their meeting last week she mentioned that there was an invasive algae in the area. She had no idea it was called rock snot.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rock snot?

SNOTTY SCOTTY & The HANKIES Paint It Black / Do You Love Me?
Youtube aznOFA9hIAE


Snot rock.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
farking Pennsylvania
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm glad it's out west. I'm in spotted lanternfly territory, (and tied for the derpiest county fringing Philly) so my plate is sort of full.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: My wife is a member of the local Trout Unlimited chapter and after their meeting last week she mentioned that there was an invasive algae in the area. She had no idea it was called rock snot.


Diddy-mo.
Not to be confused with Sean Puffy dad Combs
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone graciously illustrated what "rock snot" may look like.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Glad that on this side of the state the rocks only ring.

historydaily.orgView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The fish and boat commission also recommends allowing equipment to dry for 48 hours before going into new waters. Soaking equipment in dishwashing detergent and hot water for about 20 minutes will also kill rock snot."

And because the people who fish are the same ones to ignore baiting laws designed to stop spread of disease and haul firewood across the state anytime they want because "there ain't no beetles in my wood", expect rock snot to come soon to a lake near you!
 
