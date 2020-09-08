 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   2020 gets around to Millard Fillmore   (wkbw.com) divider line
90
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really have nothing else to do?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like his Presidential coin a lot. My daughter and I collect Presidential dollar coins.

Using the word "cancelled" in this way is dumb. Just say we're 'changing' the name. If anything its drawing more attention to who we name things for, not less. There is no such thing as "canceling history"--we're actually doing the opposite : embracing a fuller understanding of its moral heritage and legacy. So stop using such a bullshiat term.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/glug, glug, glug
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do we really have nothing else to do?


Its clear that systemic police reforms aren't going to happen for the moment, so other people are doing what they can to learn from the more obscure parts of pre-Civil War American presidential politics.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


Came to the comments to see if I was the only one.

/leaving satisfied?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows what he did. That bastard.
 
RsquaredW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WrongTrousers: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

Came to the comments to see if I was the only one.

/leaving satisfied?


Oops, I forgot the joke.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.


I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this article and my first reaction was to ask who the fark is Millard Fillmore?

Then I googled Millard Fillmore.

Then I asked who the fark is Millard Fillmore :)
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That''s an easy ask.

Tell me the truth. Was anybody pulling hard for Millard Fillmore?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


Yeah, I got my hopes up for a second.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes to far!  Specifically because we need to preserve the legacy of our goofiest named president.  I mean Millard Fillmore?  That name is still going to be hilarious 100 years from now.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 161x170]


He always did.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.

I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.


Readers were able to get it pulled from the Oregonian.  They refused to put it on the op ed where it belonged, but simply stopped carrying it.  Nice.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.

I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.


My local paper used to carry it.  After it expressed support for the murder of Dr. George Tiller, I refused to even glance at it.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boaty McCanalboatyface
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know nothing, Millard Fillmore
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?

Seriously, a president you say?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the guy the cops knocked down and put in a hospital for a month, Martin gugino.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.

I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.


With samples of said crap postings:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ good ridance
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millard Fillmore may have been gay. You can look it up. Cue the outrage.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I knew Fillmore was president, but what exactly did he do wrong? Don't have a lot of history on him. He was a whig I believe, associated with the "no-nothings", a one termer, and he supported the union and opposed secession. He was then part of reconstruction I think.

That is about all I remember on him.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do we really have nothing else to do?


It's what we're doing to pretend we care about the real problem.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 741x696]

I like his Presidential coin a lot. My daughter and I collect Presidential dollar coins.

Using the word "cancelled" in this way is dumb. Just say we're 'changing' the name. If anything its drawing more attention to who we name things for, not less. There is no such thing as "canceling history"--we're actually doing the opposite : embracing a fuller understanding of its moral heritage and legacy. So stop using such a bullshiat term.


The issue I have with removing all these statues and renaming everything is that iit 'whitewashes' (sorry, pun not intended) history.

History happened.  A lot of it was fairly shiatty.  But you cannot undo the past by hiding it away from view.

If you want to do something about all these things there are ways to do it that place them in the correct context, and actually educate people about why it sucked, and why 'So-and-so' was actually a fairly horrible person (or not, some were just people in the wrong point in history)   Sure, move some of the statues, but dont destroy them.  Add some context.  Educate people, and definitely stop the worship culture that surrounds some of these asshats, but don't farking hide them away.

A culture that forgets its history is doomed to repeat it.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look it up, but he was a dick, a really quite large dick at that.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: I guess I knew Fillmore was president, but what exactly did he do wrong? Don't have a lot of history on him. He was a whig I believe, associated with the "no-nothings", a one termer, and he supported the union and opposed secession. He was then part of reconstruction I think.

That is about all I remember on him.


The article wasnt very helpful in saying what he did wrong.  It just said he had a role in "allowing slavery to continue," but that seems pretty vague.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: That''s an easy ask.

Tell me the truth. Was anybody pulling hard for Millard Fillmore?


Fark user imageView Full Size


(For what it's worth, I also read it as "Mallard Fillmore" at first.)
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 741x696]

I like his Presidential coin a lot. My daughter and I collect Presidential dollar coins.

Using the word "cancelled" in this way is dumb. Just say we're 'changing' the name. If anything its drawing more attention to who we name things for, not less. There is no such thing as "canceling history"--we're actually doing the opposite : embracing a fuller understanding of its moral heritage and legacy. So stop using such a bullshiat term.

The issue I have with removing all these statues and renaming everything is that iit 'whitewashes' (sorry, pun not intended) history.

History happened.  A lot of it was fairly shiatty.  But you cannot undo the past by hiding it away from view.

If you want to do something about all these things there are ways to do it that place them in the correct context, and actually educate people about why it sucked, and why 'So-and-so' was actually a fairly horrible person (or not, some were just people in the wrong point in history)   Sure, move some of the statues, but dont destroy them.  Add some context.  Educate people, and definitely stop the worship culture that surrounds some of these asshats, but don't farking hide them away.

A culture that forgets its history is doomed to repeat it.


The only people trying to rewrite history are conservatives. The war of Northern aggression, it was over state rights, etc. Just because you remember your history and study it in school doesn't mean you need a f'n statue or military base for traitors, racists, etc.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Millard Fillmore may have been gay. You can look it up. Cue the outrage.


When you post stuff like this, it makes me understand how various world leaders feel when Ivanka tries to talk to them at summits.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


2020 could come for the asshole who draws that strip too.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


No, it was about Millard Fillmore.  Whose unique accomplishment was to be the do-nothing president *before* being the know-nothing candidate.
/ok, they were calling themselves the "American Party"
//but they were still the know-nothings
///no need for 3 slashies
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: CarnySaur: Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.

I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.

With samples of said crap postings:
[Fark user image 400x126]
[Fark user image 401x126]
[Fark user image 339x149]
/ good ridance


I suspect a little projection in that middle one.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: CarnySaur: Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.

I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.

With samples of said crap postings:
[Fark user image 400x126]
[Fark user image 401x126]
[Fark user image 339x149]
/ good ridance


...........who the fark hates the Jews?

I've met a few good Jews in my life.

I'm going to marry one.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Buffalo Common Council has approved of a motion to remove the name of Millard Fillmore from properties owned by the city, and is looking for your help on what name should replace them.

So Building McBuildingface it is.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: I guess I knew Fillmore was president, but what exactly did he do wrong? Don't have a lot of history on him. He was a whig I believe, associated with the "no-nothings", a one termer, and he supported the union and opposed secession. He was then part of reconstruction I think.

That is about all I remember on him.


Yeah, TFA needs at least a sentence explaining why he's on the outs.

Apparently the problem is that he signed and enforced the Fugitive Slave Acts.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imaconnect4guy: MarciusDecimus: I guess I knew Fillmore was president, but what exactly did he do wrong? Don't have a lot of history on him. He was a whig I believe, associated with the "no-nothings", a one termer, and he supported the union and opposed secession. He was then part of reconstruction I think.

That is about all I remember on him.

The article wasnt very helpful in saying what he did wrong.  It just said he had a role in "allowing slavery to continue," but that seems pretty vague.


I would guess it was his work and support for the Compromise of 1850? it delayed the Civil War but definitely gave some concessions to the slavers including a stricter fugitive slave law while punting the issue of more slavery in the territories to later.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If tradition holds true, one day we will have a library named after Donald Trump.  Let that thought camp out in your head for a little bit.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


Patience
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 741x696]

I like his Presidential coin a lot. My daughter and I collect Presidential dollar coins.

Using the word "cancelled" in this way is dumb. Just say we're 'changing' the name. If anything its drawing more attention to who we name things for, not less. There is no such thing as "canceling history"--we're actually doing the opposite : embracing a fuller understanding of its moral heritage and legacy. So stop using such a bullshiat term.


His coin is one  of them that does not have a horrible beard.  Maybe the white house had a mirror during his stay.

Anywho, making future people not have to think about or recognize the past by removing references does not do what you are saying.  Id does not embrace anything, it hides it.

Stop trying to cancel cancelling.  Maybe stop cancelling instead and embrace a fuller understanding every time you hear his name.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: WastrelWay: Millard Fillmore may have been gay. You can look it up. Cue the outrage.

When you post stuff like this, it makes me understand how various world leaders feel when Ivanka tries to talk to them at summits.


Goddamn.

That's a burn so bad that my hairs are singed all the way over here.
 
Muta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.


Are you not amused?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember back in high school when they took us to the Fillmore academic center and the Fillmore statue to learn about our 13th president. It's a gap that can never be replaced. Where else would I have learned about... that stuff?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ssa5: I saw this article and my first reaction was to ask who the fark is Millard Fillmore?

Then I googled Millard Fillmore.

Then I asked who the fark is Millard Fillmore :)


Dave Barry once summed him up well:

"Highlights of the Fillmore administration: the earth did not crash into the sun."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought you meant they had stopped making the Mallard Philmore strip. That would be news.

I am very disappointed, Subby, that you would post a nothing berder about a nobody that most Americans couldn't identify in a line up if he was wearing period costume.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: This goes to far!  Specifically because we need to preserve the legacy of our goofiest named president.  I mean Millard Fillmore?  That name is still going to be hilarious 100 years from now.


Back in High School in the late 70's... we had a 'Milliard Fillmore' fan club.. as kind of a joke.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have to admit that I'm kinda drawing a blank on what Millard Fillmore might have done to merit his name getting taken off of things.

I mean, I believe them, I guess, but frankly I'm having issues remembering anything his administration did at all, other than tread water and be pretty powerless because he didn't have the charisma to influence congress and executive power creep hadn't turned the presidency into a temporary quasi-dictatorship capable of unilateral action yet.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alphax: CarnySaur: Somacandra: Alphax: At first glance, I thought the headline was about Mallard Fillmore, that terrible comic strip.

I think that is most Farkers' association with it. That's what I thought too.

I haven't seen that strip in a while, I figured it might have been cancelled after the artist just started sending in blank proofs smeared with feces.

My local paper used to carry it.  After it expressed support for the murder of Dr. George Tiller, I refused to even glance at it.


I quit checking it for an ironic laugh after it kept on complaining about the Abu Graihb coverage.
 
