 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Uh....it stops people from getting COVID-19? Is this a trick question?   (npr.org) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Clinical trial, Vaccine, large-scale studies, large-scale vaccine efficacy studies, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Johnson, vaccines, President Trump  
•       •       •

1961 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 11:50 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of autism cases?

/i keed
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.

"We're going to expose you to this virus.  You may have blood clots in various organs or strokes, you may be permanently disabled for life, if you live.  But most people who contract this virus are asymptomatic, so we won't actually have a clue if this works or not."
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the vaccine is perceived as a flop by the public, it will undermine confidence in the government.


That ship sailed a long time ago.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.

"We're going to expose you to this virus.  You may have blood clots in various organs or strokes, you may be permanently disabled for life, if you live.  But most people who contract this virus are asymptomatic, so we won't actually have a clue if this works or not."


If I was in prison, I'd volunteer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dennysgod: If the vaccine is perceived as a flop by the public, it will undermine confidence in the government.


That ship sailed a long time ago.


I have complete confidence in the US Government to do whatever it can to make Donald Trump richer and the rest of us poorer.

And ineffective vaccine is basically perfect for that.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Throw 'em in a cattle car with a bunch of 'muricans, see if they survive.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the unit responds to commands from the 5G cell sign*** CARRIER LOST
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.


No. You give it to a large body, you test them, and wait. Some of them will catch the disease for whatever reason. When you hit a certain number of confirmed cases, you "open the box" and see who amongst the ones who tested positive had the vaccine.

If the number is extremely low, you then call the trial complete, vaccinate the ones who had the placebo before, and move on.

If the number is high, the vaccine is proven ineffective.
 
way south
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.



At the rate people are catching it naturally, I don't think you have to intentionally expose them.
Safe to assume that out of thousands of monitored subjects you could have expected a percentage of new infections.  If the test subjects have fewer infections than the control group then its quite likely the vaccine is working.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Urban areas are already checking levels of COVID-19 in the sewer system. Push to inoculate some area where that monitoring is taking place and see if there is a correlation between decreasing 'rona levels in sewer samples and percentage of the population that has been inoculated.
 
tekmo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
>If the vaccine is perceived as a flop by the public, it will undermine confidence in the government.

I already have so little confidence in this government that I'm not entirely sure I'd take a vaccine approved by this administration.

This administration has been nothing but a parade of blissful incompetents periodically interrupted by the occasional malicious criminal.
 
joker420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What happened to using the prison population for this kind of thing, inject infect simple.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Duh - they don't bury survivors.
 
lennavan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The answer isn't that obvious. How do you define/determine it is reducing the infection rate. And importantly - at what time point do you call it a success/failure and stop the trial to either distribute it broadly or give up on it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dennysgod: If the vaccine is perceived as a flop by the public, it will undermine confidence in the government.


That ship sailed a long time ago.


The overall lack of confidence in the flu shot already kills its chances, it would have to have stellar results and to do that would need a large population to get it.  Doubt that will happen.  Sadly it will likely be essential workers and military as the first experimental group
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think we need to clarify on the definition of a vaccine. A REAL one, with public studies and clinical research and backed by the health departments of countries we consider allies? Hell yes. That would boost public perception and encourage a positive feedback loop - a vaccine becomes available, it works, so more people get it, so fewer cases start popping up, so more people get it.

A hastily approved "vaccine" given the green light by Donald's FDA two weeks before the election? Hell no. Nobody in their right mind should get it. "Harmless and ineffective" is the best case scenario there.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

way south: syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.


At the rate people are catching it naturally, I don't think you have to intentionally expose them.
Safe to assume that out of thousands of monitored subjects you could have expected a percentage of new infections.  If the test subjects have fewer infections than the control group then its quite likely the vaccine is working.


That.

I'm a doc, and have applied to enroll in the Astra-Zeneca study at U of Michigan. I figure a 35% effective vaccine is better than what we have now.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Lots of autism cases?

/i keed


[with flat affect] too late
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It fixes the cable?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lennavan: The answer isn't that obvious. How do you define/determine it is reducing the infection rate. And importantly - at what time point do you call it a success/failure and stop the trial to either distribute it broadly or give up on it.


It's all predefined in the study, the so-called "end points." For COVID-19, study participants are frequently tested. When a predefined number (probably defined as X percentage of total study participants) test positive, you unseal the information on who got the vaccine and who got the placebo.

If you have a bunch of non-vaccinated people testing positive and few to no vaccinated people testing positive, you have an effective vaccine.

If you have a bunch of vaccinated people testing positive, you have an ineffective vaccine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's how you get 5G
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I think we need to clarify on the definition of a vaccine. A REAL one, with public studies and clinical research and backed by the health departments of countries we consider allies? Hell yes. That would boost public perception and encourage a positive feedback loop - a vaccine becomes available, it works, so more people get it, so fewer cases start popping up, so more people get it.

A hastily approved "vaccine" given the green light by Donald's FDA two weeks before the election? Hell no. Nobody in their right mind should get it. "Harmless and ineffective" is the best case scenario there.


I'm good with an FDA green light provided it points at the study it's claiming proves effectiveness. I'll judge by that study.

If it's a new trial that tested on 15 people, fark no.
If it's something like Moderna's 30,000 person trial and the outcome was good? Yes, I'll take the vaccine.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.

"We're going to expose you to this virus.  You may have blood clots in various organs or strokes, you may be permanently disabled for life, if you live.  But most people who contract this virus are asymptomatic, so we won't actually have a clue if this works or not."


Otherwise, you just have to wait, and when your group doesn't get any cases when normally, they'd get X amount, you see that it worked.
But that's not good for pharma marketing or media sources either.  Sure, people are grateful that it's gone, but that doesn't create stories other than "We haven't had a case in 9 months...Remember all those silly things we did to stop the spread?  And now you just go in for a shot!"
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

way south: syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.


At the rate people are catching it naturally, I don't think you have to intentionally expose them.
Safe to assume that out of thousands of monitored subjects you could have expected a percentage of new infections.  If the test subjects have fewer infections than the control group then its quite likely the vaccine is working.


There is another way to test:  Check to see how many of the test subjects develop antibodies after taking the vaccine.  It is ,after all, how a vaccine is supposed to work.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

joker420: What happened to using the prison population for this kind of thing, inject infect simple.


Yeah, or maybe we could use one of those all-negro military platoons for testing.

I'm pretty sure Trump's advisory board has already trotted out this idea and is working on making it happen. They are a bit baffled at the lack of segregated military units, though.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't even get my booster till October and then it it is two weeks before I "might" have immunity assuming I have Covid-19 vaccine and not the placebo. Then they have to wait for 105 of us to get sick and they will unmask them to see if a good amount sick don't have the vaccine. Then they do it again at 160ish.

The vaccine maker says at earliest they could see approval is first quarter 2021.
 
lennavan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: lennavan: The answer isn't that obvious. How do you define/determine it is reducing the infection rate. And importantly - at what time point do you call it a success/failure and stop the trial to either distribute it broadly or give up on it.

It's all predefined in the study, the so-called "end points." For COVID-19, study participants are frequently tested. When a predefined number (probably defined as X percentage of total study participants) test positive, you unseal the information on who got the vaccine and who got the placebo.

If you have a bunch of non-vaccinated people testing positive and few to no vaccinated people testing positive, you have an effective vaccine.

If you have a bunch of vaccinated people testing positive, you have an ineffective vaccine.


Yep. And that predefined number isn't pulled out of someone's butt. It's based on statistics and the power of the study.

My point was the answer to how do we determine if it was effective isn't as easy as it seems once you attempt to actually think through the science.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There seems to a lot of Farkers that understand the vaccine process here. So, how do you take the highest at risk into the testing? Just seems that some of the potential side effects may be truly bad for those at the highest risk healthiest.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I think we need to clarify on the definition of a vaccine. A REAL one, with public studies and clinical research and backed by the health departments of countries we consider allies? Hell yes. That would boost public perception and encourage a positive feedback loop - a vaccine becomes available, it works, so more people get it, so fewer cases start popping up, so more people get it.

A hastily approved "vaccine" given the green light by Donald's FDA two weeks before the election? Hell no. Nobody in their right mind should get it. "Harmless and ineffective" is the best case scenario there.

I'm good with an FDA green light provided it points at the study it's claiming proves effectiveness. I'll judge by that study.

If it's a new trial that tested on 15 people, fark no.
If it's something like Moderna's 30,000 person trial and the outcome was good? Yes, I'll take the vaccine.


Trials take 6 months before they have enough data points for that sort of thing. Testing has to be done on a large group of people, and includes a control group to provide a baseline.

This isn't a Hollywood movie, where the hapless hero tracks down the one person immune, and they produce a vaccine to save the entire human race in days.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

way south: syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.


At the rate people are catching it naturally, I don't think you have to intentionally expose them.
Safe to assume that out of thousands of monitored subjects you could have expected a percentage of new infections.  If the test subjects have fewer infections than the control group then its quite likely the vaccine is working.


One catch might be that a good percentage of the people still catching are ones who seemingly don't give a crap for whatever reason - refuse to wear mask, think it's a hoax, think it's just a hyped up flu, holding large parties, whatever.  So are they likely to get the vaccine once available?  Or are you looking most recipients being people who are trying to be more careful in the first place?  Meaning you should still a reduction in numbers, but it probably won't be representative of how effective it really is for quite awhile.

/no guarantee on correlation here, just going off how it seems to me based on various news
 
Animatronik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As long as the infection rate is still pretty high, no worries about getting enough data in the vaccine and control groups.

Otherwise, there's always India and Brazil, I guess.
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: joker420: What happened to using the prison population for this kind of thing, inject infect simple.

Yeah, or maybe we could use one of those all-negro military platoons for testing.

I'm pretty sure Trump's advisory board has already trotted out this idea and is working on making it happen. They are a bit baffled at the lack of segregated military units, though.


So you want to use foreign soldiers for testing? SMH
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Not really a trick question.  In order to test it, you'd have to intentionally expose the subjects to coronavirus, which is morally reprehensible and against a doctor's oath.

"We're going to expose you to this virus.  You may have blood clots in various organs or strokes, you may be permanently disabled for life, if you live.  But most people who contract this virus are asymptomatic, so we won't actually have a clue if this works or not."


No, this doesn't happen. The FDA would never approve such a study design, hell you're never even going to get it past an IRB. Volunteers are not intentionally exposed to the pathogen, they are given either the vaccine or placebo and then they go about their normal routines where they may be exposed. After a period of time, the study investigators compare the vaccine and placebo groups to see which arm had more cases.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bfh0417: There seems to a lot of Farkers that understand the vaccine process here. So, how do you take the highest at risk into the testing? Just seems that some of the potential side effects may be truly bad for those at the highest risk healthiest.


There has been zero major side effects with the study I'm on and including their other phase III trials. It's more of "does it work" for this vaccine. If it does and is safe future vaccines could come a lot faster.

I am on Moderna trial.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Animatronik: As long as the infection rate is still pretty high, no worries about getting enough data in the vaccine and control groups.

Otherwise, there's always India and Brazil, I guess.


There is a big problem. Also, If up to 80% of the people show little or no symptoms it might be hard to catch them sick. My "call us to get tested" symptom list is pretty long and usually very minor stuff. Like am I supposed to call tomorrow if I get a runny nose because they are mowing the grass.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bfh0417: There seems to a lot of Farkers that understand the vaccine process here. So, how do you take the highest at risk into the testing? Just seems that some of the potential side effects may be truly bad for those at the highest risk healthiest.


Are you asking whether high risk patients (those that would have worse outcomes if they get Covid) are involved in vaccine testing? I'm guessing not, I would assume that the companies would prefer to enroll patients who are less likely to have severe Covid outcomes, so patients who have COPD, asthma, etc. would be excluded from enrollment.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fiddlehead: bfh0417: There seems to a lot of Farkers that understand the vaccine process here. So, how do you take the highest at risk into the testing? Just seems that some of the potential side effects may be truly bad for those at the highest risk healthiest.

Are you asking whether high risk patients (those that would have worse outcomes if they get Covid) are involved in vaccine testing? I'm guessing not, I would assume that the companies would prefer to enroll patients who are less likely to have severe Covid outcomes, so patients who have COPD, asthma, etc. would be excluded from enrollment.


You have to be generally healthy but there was some pretty old people in the trial from what I saw that probably won't do well if they get it. They won't get Covid-19 from the vaccine though. This one doesn't even have Covid-19 in it dead or alive. Just a small piece of mRNA.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.