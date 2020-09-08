 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Well, you have to remember. The people of this small, rural Virginia town, they're just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard this a lot early on. It wasn't going to hit small towns. They were resilient. They were responsible, unlike, you know, those people.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the county's two deaths was his father-in-law's first cousin.
"It's not a hoax," he said. "Anybody with common sense will tell you that."


that's usually not close enough of a relation to get these idiots to take things seriously
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stages of Covid:

1. It won't hit us!
2. It's a liberal hoax
3. It's real, but it came from a Chinese lab
4. Death rates are lower than the flu!
5. Well, he had underlying conditions...
6. I can't breathe with this mask on!
7. I can't breathe with this dry cough!
8. I can't breathe with this ventilator tube!
9. I wonder if Biden could have handled this better
10. Nah, go ahead and mail in my vote for Trump

*DEAD*
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: One of the county's two deaths was his father-in-law's first cousin.
"It's not a hoax," he said. "Anybody with common sense will tell you that."


that's usually not close enough of a relation to get these idiots to take things seriously


That means it's his wife's first husband and his son's uncle grandpa.
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Come on in, I got some lysol wipes I've been re-usin' and just wiped the whole place down for ya..."
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x541]

"Come on in, I got some lysol wipes I've been re-usin' and just wiped the whole place down for ya..."


I mean... i've done sketchier shiat for worse tiddies.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x541]

"Come on in, I got some lysol wipes I've been re-usin' and just wiped the whole place down for ya..."


looks like fun to me!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The virus has taken hold in communities where up to 80 percent of voters backed Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton four years ago.

The Bible, which I'm assuming they cherish, says you reap what you sow.

It's harvest time.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: i've done sketchier shiat for worse tiddies.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"We were never to speak of that night, Mr Pangolin..."
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: steklo: [Fark user image 640x541]

"Come on in, I got some lysol wipes I've been re-usin' and just wiped the whole place down for ya..."

I mean... i've done sketchier shiat for worse tiddies.


username checks out...not that I have much to say in this case.
 
