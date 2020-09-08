 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Woman who came up with the gender-reveal party idea says enough already   (wcvb.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Gender, Gender role, Gender studies, Transgender, Gender identity, blogger Jenna Karvunidis, massive wildfire, Wildfire  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 9:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does she hate explosives and gunfire? Not much of a patriot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One such study, published in 2017 by Carly Gieseler in the Journal of Gender Studies, characterized the harms of the gender reveal party like this: "It allows adults to recuperate what they have learned from their own gendered constructions, reinscribing expectations and assumptions onto the unwritten body of the unborn and propelling these ideals into the digital, social, public world."

I think it's more about if the doctor saw a dick or not in the ultrasound.
 
joonyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I've ever had a need for a smoke machine, it's when I'm milking attention and gifts for another ridiculous pregnancy party.

Because a "baby shower" isn't enough.
 
TexasDavid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't possibly be the only person who thinks that gender reveal parties for infants are creepy. I mean, an infant has no concept of gender at all, so all we're really saying is:

Behold! My offspring's genitals!
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TexasDavid: I can't possibly be the only person who thinks that gender reveal parties for infants are creepy. I mean, an infant has no concept of gender at all, so all we're really saying is:

Behold! My offspring's genitals!


Attention whoring.  Don't forget about attention whoring.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh the sexuality!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only cool, as long as I get to do do it. You people need to stop!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joonyer: If I've ever had a need for a smoke machine, it's when I'm milking attention and gifts for another ridiculous pregnancy party.

Because a "baby shower" isn't enough.


if I ever need a smoke machine, I have plenty of pothead friends.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: One such study, published in 2017 by Carly Gieseler in the Journal of Gender Studies, characterized the harms of the gender reveal party like this: "It allows adults to recuperate what they have learned from their own gendered constructions, reinscribing expectations and assumptions onto the unwritten body of the unborn and propelling these ideals into the digital, social, public world."

I think it's more about if the doctor saw a dick or not in the ultrasound.


Exactly.  It's a sex reveal party.  If you're too prudish to say "sex" you probably shouldn't be having kids.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rookie best cold openings
Youtube 5T8PXAyXbv8

Watch out for glitter related injuries
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: It's only cool, as long as I get to do do it. You people need to stop!


Well, considering she did a thing of cutting open a cake to show a color and now people are crashing planes and causing million dollar brush fires... I think she has room to criticize.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: It's only cool, as long as I get to do do it. You people need to stop!


^This!

Why should anyone else get attention but meeeeeeeeee
 
vabeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess.  Is she also an 'influencer' mommy blogger?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dack48: SurelyShirley: It's only cool, as long as I get to do do it. You people need to stop!

^This!

Why should anyone else get attention but meeeeeeeeee


The article is about a 7000 acre forest fire.

/Cis people shouldn't have gender reveal parties. I am officially declaring gender reveal parties gay: from now on holding a gender reveal party is the kind of thing where your conservative neighbors start looking at you funny and your overly religious family stop talking to you.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joonyer: If I've ever had a need for a smoke machine, it's when I'm milking attention and gifts for another ridiculous pregnancy party.

Because a "baby shower" isn't enough.


Apparently, sending a card saying "It's a Boy!" or "It's a Girl!" is just not enough for procreating morons.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Apparently, sending a card saying "It's a Boy!" or "It's a Girl!" is just not enough for procreating morons.


Of course not. You wouldn't get many Facebook likes, Twitter followers, or TikTok views if you did something pedestrian and mundane.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not everyone should be allowed to have kids.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: joonyer: If I've ever had a need for a smoke machine, it's when I'm milking attention and gifts for another ridiculous pregnancy party.

Because a "baby shower" isn't enough.

if I ever need a smoke machine, I have plenty of pothead friends.


I heard somewhere weed smoke lowers sperm count, so that helps too.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


IT'S A GIRL!!!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was just going to put food coloring in the food so when they made a boomer they would know the sex.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gender reveal parties are fine but they SHOULDN'T INVOLVE FIRE. Have a cake with the inside being blue or something or a bunch of balloons and you pop them to find out.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Anenu: Gender reveal parties are fine but they SHOULDN'T INVOLVE FIRE. Have a cake with the inside being blue or something or a bunch of balloons and you pop them to find out.


Technically setting off 80 pounds of Tannerite isn't a "fire".
 
mod3072
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"....No one cares but you..."
---interesting opinion to have coming a woman who maintains an online blog.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: SurelyShirley: It's only cool, as long as I get to do do it. You people need to stop!

Well, considering she did a thing of cutting open a cake to show a color and now people are crashing planes and causing million dollar brush fires... I think she has room to criticize.


Don't you get it? Anyone who does anything for attention is literally as bad as the people starting wildfires!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have enjoyed the videos of idiots shooting explosive powder tube things into their groin or partners face.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Anenu: Gender reveal parties are fine but they SHOULDN'T INVOLVE FIRE. Have a cake with the inside being blue or something or a bunch of balloons and you pop them to find out.


Unless it is the first girl or boy being born after a couple of generations of the opposite gender only*, any kind of gender reveal is attention whoring.

*Yes, this occasionally happens. My next door neighbor is pregnant with her third child. They have 2 girls, she is one of 3 girls, and her Mom is one of 2 girls. The baby's father is the only male in his family and his mom is one of 2 girls. If it turns out she is having a boy, they plan to have family over for a celebratory cake.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.