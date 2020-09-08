 Skip to content
 
(WJHL Tri-Cities)   Protip: If you're drunk and the police call you a taxi, don't try to steal it in front of them   (wjhl.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is sage advice.  I am always forgetting that.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Love it when JC makes Fark.
 
Fivekiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why didn't the cops empty their magazines into him?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fivekiller: Why didn't the cops empty their magazines into him?


They only had People, Good Housekeeping and Field & Stream. Somebody swiped their Guns & Ammo.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fivekiller: Why didn't the cops empty their magazines into him?


They were temporarily blinded by all the light his skin was reflecting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
