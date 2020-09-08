 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Things that matter in Florida: 1) football; 2) orange juice; 3) air conditioning   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Luis Martin Pages, Murder, Florida, Florida man, Miami, North Miami Beach  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air conditioning allowed good swathes of Arizona and Florida to be considered even vaguely livable.

Seriously. You cannot have a city like Miami or Phoenix without air conditioning being a thing. No one would live there. Even the native folk went out of their way to avoid such spots when they could. Maybe they'd go around Miami's environs to fish, but for the most part, Miami is an inhospitable place, and it's terrible for building as well. Oolite makes the idea of basements in the Miami area not ever a thing, because of the seepage. But with air conditioning, it became not only possible, you could take advantage of those beaches and natural beauty, and still have habitable and even comfortable homes, year round.

You want to get people prickly and over-sensitive? You drop them somewhere hot, and without any way to find relief. That's the whole premise behind Sheriff Joe's Tent-City, or most of the ICE detention facilities. They're supposed to be terrible and uncomfortable, always. Miami was not made for humans in numbers, and without air conditioning, no one would have ever built anything there except crude huts or warehouses for shipping in materials to send on elsewhere. Which is kind of how Miami got its start, as a railroad town. When air conditioning was invented in 1902, the idea of expansion became possible, and even attractive.

Air conditioning: Serious. Bidness.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
4) Matlock
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
5) Murder She Wrote
 
Tman144
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: 4) Matlock Meth
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Haunted look on the guy's face.
I'm guessing he was on drugs and went through a "what did I do?!" and turned himself in.
That look on his face is going to last a while.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My mom argued with me about air conditioning once...

Once
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sweet eyebrow, bruh.
 
antijester [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I grew up in FL with no AC. I don't recommend it.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
6) Cracker Barrel
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
