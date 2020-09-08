 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Yes, I'd like to start with the soup please and then for my main course I'll have the elderly pervert being spanked on the terrace please   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1122 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
England...if this had been Germany, it wouldn't have caused any ruckus at all.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it never the kind of people you'd WANT to see doing stuff like that?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: England...if this had been Germany, it wouldn't have caused any ruckus at all.


Depends on who is in the audience in England.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does sound like a Monty Python line.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: England...if this had been Germany, it wouldn't have caused any ruckus at all.


"Can you describe the ruckus, sir?"

/ Do they call garters suspenders in the UK? I know suspenders are braces.
// English is weird sometimes.
/// Yes, may I have another slashie?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Watch the Full Video"

Um, no.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi you two, you've put me right off me bubble and squeak
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw "Lydia" and "Chadwick" and immediately went to a happier place in my mind.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's the Mail, so I no longer believe perverts exist, so that's quite relaxing.

I will miss gastropubs though.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not clicking on the Mail...but lemme guess, Roger Stone now that he's free?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You said 'please' twice."

"I like please."
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well first time i think the old fark client is better looking then the "dominatrix"
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, does she eat half her clients?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need some eyebleach.

Oof.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www3.pictures.livingly.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow the Dominatrix Lobby sure has us fooled.

Also explains why the leather outfits are so expensive (or so a friend tells me) when they require 7-8 full cow hides.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is it never the kind of people you'd WANT to see doing stuff like that?


Because the people you want to see doing that sort of thing do it in clubs that have strict policies of who goes in. Usually by strict dress codes.

Went to a place in Toronto 25 years ago that was nice. The Domme was this tiny little old lady around 50 and the sub was a 300lb man.

There were a few Ponies running around as well, male and female.
 
jn1512
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm 37, I'm not OLD!


(I'm actually older than 37; but go with it)
 
mmojo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is it never the kind of people you'd WANT to see doing stuff like that?


You are going to the wrong parties.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm not clicking on the Mail...but lemme guess, Roger Stone now that he's free?


Awwww dude! Just when I thought the mental picture couldn't get any worse!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*Optional Services may include Sir Charged.....
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What kind of soup was it?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Um ... I think I'll have the salad. Somewhere else.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.