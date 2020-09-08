 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Just to cheer Murica up, here's a covidiot in the UK running a beauty salon. Stupidity doesn't recognise borders or boundaries   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Covidiots are everywhere. If they weren't then the global lockdown would have worked and we wouldn't have people dying of coronavirus today.

Blood on their hands.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who the fark is posting all the links to the Fail today??
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seriously?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"American Exceptionalism" definitely had its roots in the hardheadedness of rural Britain and Ireland.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Next week: Salon owner from her hospital bed says "I wish I had taken this more seriously"
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Exporting soon to the USA, now with extra melamine and cadmium!
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: Exporting soon to the USA, now with extra melamine and cadmium!


oops wrong thread.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images1.fanpop.comView Full Size


"when i grow up, i want to own a hair salon, or two."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who the fark is posting all the links to the Fail today??


Good news died about 4 years ago. All we've got left are tabloids.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was she trying to set up Nancy Pelosiworthingtonshire in a sting op?
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the dailyfail, so now I doubt the existence of... wait... what? I doubt the existence of... that they doubt the existence of... how does this work?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: plutoniumfeather: Exporting soon to the USA, now with extra melamine and cadmium!

oops wrong thread.



Actually, maybe not.   Seems appropriate.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.