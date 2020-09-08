 Skip to content
Army recovers intact UFO, does poor job of hiding it
29
•       •       •

some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i want to believe more than anyone, but that looks more like a life boat than a ufo
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been past Area 51 a number of times

/That doesn't look like the desert
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
john big booty wants his ship back
 
crackpancake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Army:  What should we do to keep this UFO secret??  I know!  Drive it down 64!  No one will ever notice!!

DRRRRrrrrrrr
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Blast! When will DARPA perfect their covered van technology?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The title of the video was "UFO: Man spots orange object outside military base"

Shouldn't this be in the politics tab?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this song


Reminds me of this song

ONE "Wide Load"
Youtube aHRIuWHFPQw
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"If it is a new disk given to the US military from aliens in trade for items, then who is going to know how to pilot it?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is a secret mountain enterance to area 51

well not so secret anymore
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thrown haphazardly on the back of a rented truck?

Looks like these things are getting so common they're becoming a nuisance.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
None of those look like military members.

Those are all civilians.

That looks like it is just a part to a big generator thats is covered for protection.

Possibly a dam generator turbine.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: "If it is a new disk given to the US military from aliens in trade for items, then who is going to know how to pilot it?"
[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks kinda small for intergalactic travel.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Swamp gas.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Looks kinda small for intergalactic travel.


maybe the aliens are only 6 inches tall
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"This is 100 percent alien or it would not need to be transported anywhere."

I think I need a another alien cup of alien coffee from my alien coffee machine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Army:  What should we do to keep this UFO secret??  I know!  Drive it down 64!  No one will ever notice!!

DRRRRrrrrrrr


That's why it works so well. No one would expect them to be stupid enough to transport a secret UFO, so that's why they did it. It's the perfect disguise.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's not F-ing.  If it's not F-ing then it's just a UO.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Well, it's not F-ing.  If it's not F-ing then it's just a UO.


this guy gets it. lol
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: john big booty wants his ship back


It's Big-Boo-TAY!  TAY!  TAY!  TAY!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: some_beer_drinker: john big booty wants his ship back

It's Big-Boo-TAY!  TAY!  TAY!  TAY!

It's Big-Boo-TAY!  TAY!  TAY!  TAY!


thefilmyap.comView Full Size

i meant this guy anyways. my bad
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
UFO: Man spots orange object outside military base


Drink!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I must be wondrous to be so stupid that when you see this on the road you think you've uncovered some grand conspiracy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Looks kinda small for intergalactic travel.


You came in that thing? You're braver than I thought.
 
snodoubt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our alien overlords. About 10 of those invade every year for seafair.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: big pig peaches: Looks kinda small for intergalactic travel.

maybe the aliens are only 6 inches tall


"the mighty ships tore across the empty wastes of space and finally dived screaming on to the first planet they came across - which happened to be the Earth - where due to a terrible miscalculation of scale the entire battle fleet was accidentally swallowed by a small dog."

Sadly, these occurrences were all to common in the Universe.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: some_beer_drinker: big pig peaches: Looks kinda small for intergalactic travel.

maybe the aliens are only 6 inches tall

"the mighty ships tore across the empty wastes of space and finally dived screaming on to the first planet they came across - which happened to be the Earth - where due to a terrible miscalculation of scale the entire battle fleet was accidentally swallowed by a small dog."

Sadly, these occurrences were all to common in the Universe.


douglas adams? nice
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Reminds me of this song

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aHRIuWHF​PQw]


Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image 590x350]

Reminds me of this song

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aHRIuWHF​PQw]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

