(TC Palm)   Woman gets naked in store to try out sex toy she just stole because who would possibly notice?   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Barenaked Ladies, FORT PIERCE, alleged naked woman accused, Fort Pierce police, Misdemeanor, Woman, stock room, Crime  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this would've been a

Fark user imageView Full Size


Story
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The alleged naked lady is not to be confused with the Barenaked Ladies, a Canadian band

This story brought to you by TC{face}Palm
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTIUWP
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'So, you can't Try before you Buy here?'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HawgWild: TTIUWP


I'm willing to bet everything I own that none of us want to see that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woman gets naked in store to try out sex toy she just stole


'Ma'am, this isn't an Ikea.'
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: HawgWild: TTIUWP

I'm willing to bet everything I own that none of us want to see that.


Never bet against what us Farkers want to see..
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alphax: Never bet against what us Farkers want to see..


Yeah, I gotta admit, I'm kinda curious now
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: HawgWild: TTIUWP

I'm willing to bet everything I own that none of us want to see that.


Rule 34 would take that wager.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: HawgWild: TTIUWP

I'm willing to bet everything I own that none of us want to see that.


No one would have called the cops if she wasn't already in violation of rules 1 and 2.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the 'Off the Beat' section of the paper.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was trying to smuggle it out of the store?
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She certainly slipped up there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved.


Those things are not necessary to be crazy in the shiathole known as Ft Pierce.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't even have to look at the tag to know what state this would be.
 
splelps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what the fark is with that Barenaked Ladies reference? it's not even funny. paid by the word?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buntz: Alphax: Never bet against what us Farkers want to see..

Yeah, I gotta admit, I'm kinda curious now


Ft Pierce? White. Stringy, salt damaged hair of indeterminate color. Skin tanned to leather and heavily wrinkled. Smells like a combination of dead fish and sour wine. Could be skinny or fat, really. Overall appearance of too many parties and too many bad choices in life.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If she had a million dollars she could have just purchased the whole store (if she had a million dollars)....
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: buntz: Alphax: Never bet against what us Farkers want to see..

Yeah, I gotta admit, I'm kinda curious now

Ft Pierce? White. Stringy, salt damaged hair of indeterminate color. Skin tanned to leather and heavily wrinkled. Smells like a combination of dead fish and sour wine. Could be skinny or fat, really. Overall appearance of too many parties and too many bad choices in life.


Note: This description is good for everywhere on the coast from Cocoa to Boca.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

splelps: what the fark is with that Barenaked Ladies reference? it's not even funny. paid by the word?


That's the writer's shtick. I find him humorous. Tastes vary.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stolen? If it didn't leave the store it's not.
 
buntz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: White. Stringy, salt damaged hair of indeterminate color. Skin tanned to leather and heavily wrinkled. Smells like a combination of dead fish and sour wine. Could be skinny or fat, really. Overall appearance of too many parties and too many bad choices in life.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HawgWild: TTIUWP


On the Pro Side - no mention of a mobility scooter
On the Con Side - Florida.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who would notice what, the fact she is naked swiped a toy or was rubbing one out.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's hard to be a female shoplifter, none of the ladies pants have pockets!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She was probably making a videos and got tired of going to the library. Big sub-genre on xHamster.

Or so I've been told.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Woman gets naked in store to try out sex toy she just stole


'Ma'am, this isn't an Ikea.'


All you need is an Allen wrench to assemble Våjdylldö!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ma'am, this is not an Arby's, but I do see you have some roast beef flaps there.
 
