How college towns melted down so quickly
    Followup, Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, University, Family, college students, Southeastern Conference, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, College, Illinois State University  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colleges are vectors of people coming from many areas, then sharing whatever ailments they may have. News at eleven.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what they were thinking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No parents! Freedom! Party!!!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's why you should go to university, colleges are for the poors
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because kids are stupid?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I don't know what they were thinking.


$$$$$$$$$
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Young people feel like they're invincible and have a lack of life experience so they believe everyone else is a statistic but them.  This is also why young people joined the armed forces, as well, and why the government heavily recruits them in high school and college.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Holy hell what a stupid article format.
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chapel Hill, the town, spans three counties. Pretty obvious in which county UNC sits.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The T-1000 is hiding under that chair.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Holy hell what a stupid article format.


That's Axios's thing. Very short-form news, presented in bullet points with little to no commentary.

I'd never rely on it as my primary daily news source, but there's room for it in the world. The reporting is generally very good.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope the co-eds are OK.

(The guys too. But co-eds.)
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because making college students pinky-swear to not be drunk and horny is a bad plan?
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why do we expect college kids with less personal risk to be better than other Americans? At least they have the excuse of underdeveloped amygdalas.

Plus like every aspect of college life works against this-shared dwellings, riding the bus, low-end service jobs, etc.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"NYU decided early on it was going to be a death cult, and it was going to engage in this experiment with the community-its students, faculty, staff, security and other worker personnel-that we were all going to be guinea pigs in their financial experiment."

https://gothamist.com/news/nyus-covid​-​19-reopening-plan-fuels-inequality-and​-injustice-faculty-and-staff-warn
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I started college 20 years ago, they were FREAKED THE ABSOLUTE FARK OUT about meningitis (after a few cases/deaths in the late 90s) - I'd had the vaccine, but there was some administrative reason the college couldn't accept that (my doc didn't want to fax something. I don't remember specifically), so I signed a liability waiver instead.

Good to know colleges stopped caring about deadly viral outbreaks, I guess?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know what TF they were trying to convey with this graphic, but I'm pretty sure it's not what I associated it with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: The T-1000 is hiding under that chair.


Hope Not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OptionC: Because making college students pinky-swear to not be drunk and horny is a bad plan?


The moral of the COVID story:
It does not pay to be drunk and horny

// but that's the way it has to be
// they lock you in a dormitory
// I can't take pity on admins of this kind
// should have moved their students' classes online
// apologies to Brad Nowell...
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: that's why you should go to university, colleges are for the poors


Fark user imageView Full Size

Quite.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I don't know what they were thinking.


Tuition 🤑.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: I don't know what TF they were trying to convey with this graphic, but I'm pretty sure it's not what I associated it with.

[Fark user image 850x478]


No back left leg and a wide base ?   For short people.....  and no charger ports.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Znuh: "NYU decided early on it was going to be a death cult, and it was going to engage in this experiment with the community-its students, faculty, staff, security and other worker personnel-that we were all going to be guinea pigs in their financial experiment."

https://gothamist.com/news/nyus-covid-​19-reopening-plan-fuels-inequality-and​-injustice-faculty-and-staff-warn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live in a college town. 5 colleges all together.

The president of one of these colleges said, in no uncertain terms, that in person teaching will continue regardless of COVID, with a focus on freshman and sophmores remaining in class. Said college also requires freshman and sophmores to live on campus.
Meanwhile, the community college I am attending pushed every course possible online.

Follow the money. These colleges make bank on room and board.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Panty raid!
 
tekmo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The answer is "fraternities," right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Simple. Two kinds of universities.

1) They simply didn't care.
2) They did care, and they made a plan completely ignoring the reality that students are either older teenagers or very young adults and will do stupid things because that's what kids do.

The University of Illinois had a great plan, created by a couple of physicists, except they used spherical students of uniform density. When the school actually opened, the students actually talked to each other, went to parties, all that sort of social thing that students did.

The University of Illinois' carefully crafted plan failed. Hard.

Now they're trying a lockdown. You can only go to class, go to get food, go to get tested. Otherwise, stay in your dorm room on campus, or do not enter campus if you live off campus.

Don't know what plan three is going to be. Probably "send hundreds of sick students home to infect their parents."
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I don't know what they were thinking.


They were thinking they get you to pay full freight by starting classes in person and then once you can't get your money back they'll lower their operating costs. It was a pure money play.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tekmo: The answer is "fraternities," right?


You don't need to be involved with such to, you know, have friends you want to hang out with, or go to parties, or any number of social things that college kids do.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I live adjacent to a college town where it seems they determined whether or not to have students on-campus by whoever complained the loudest or would cost the college the most $$$ (faculty and staff said "please don't" while parents and students said "but we wanna").
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: I don't know what TF they were trying to convey with this graphic, but I'm pretty sure it's not what I associated it with.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Some kid peed at his desk, right?
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When you educate stupid people you end up with us.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

The University of Illinois had a great plan, created by a couple of physicists, except they used spherical students of uniform density.

You may have an obesity issue on your hands as well.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

The University of Illinois had a great plan, created by a couple of physicists, except they used spherical students of uniform density.

You may have an obesity issue on your hands as well.


Depends entirely on the density.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The kids think they're "invincible"!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the stonks must go up
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
College towns are filled to overflowing with stupid, self-satisfied people stuffed to the gills with active, sexual hormones. And Life mixed in a virus that primarily harms people the age of their parents.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Znuh: "NYU decided early on it was going to be a death cult, and it was going to engage in this experiment with the community-its students, faculty, staff, security and other worker personnel-that we were all going to be guinea pigs in their financial experiment."

https://gothamist.com/news/nyus-covid-​19-reopening-plan-fuels-inequality-and​-injustice-faculty-and-staff-warn

[Fark user image 661x496]


I like how they measured from a stand here sticker to a reminder to stay 6ft apart sticker.  Totally legit.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IsThatYourFinalAnswer: I live in a college town. 5 colleges all together.

The president of one of these colleges said, in no uncertain terms, that in person teaching will continue regardless of COVID, with a focus on freshman and sophmores remaining in class. Said college also requires freshman and sophmores to live on campus.
Meanwhile, the community college I am attending pushed every course possible online.

Follow the money. These colleges make bank on room and board.


And students are the local economy in little towns with a big university and nothing else.

And then you have Bates which was right in the middle of doubling its enrollment by buying up old slum housing in Lewiston-Auburn and now has more equity than brains.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: macadamnut: Znuh: "NYU decided early on it was going to be a death cult, and it was going to engage in this experiment with the community-its students, faculty, staff, security and other worker personnel-that we were all going to be guinea pigs in their financial experiment."

https://gothamist.com/news/nyus-covid-​19-reopening-plan-fuels-inequality-and​-injustice-faculty-and-staff-warn

[Fark user image 661x496]

I like how they measured from a stand here sticker to a reminder to stay 6ft apart sticker.  Totally legit.


That was pointed out in the comments but I still think the joke has potential.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IsThatYourFinalAnswer: I live in a college town. 5 colleges all together.

The president of one of these colleges said, in no uncertain terms, that in person teaching will continue regardless of COVID, with a focus on freshman and sophmores remaining in class. Said college also requires freshman and sophmores to live on campus.
Meanwhile, the community college I am attending pushed every course possible online.

Follow the money. These colleges make bank on room and board.


Yup. My local college wisely cancelled all sports, but upset the students by refusing to refund the athletic fees they collected.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Salmon: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

The University of Illinois had a great plan, created by a couple of physicists, except they used spherical students of uniform density.

You may have an obesity issue on your hands as well.

Depends entirely on the density.


smarty pants, here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: macadamnut: Znuh: "NYU decided early on it was going to be a death cult, and it was going to engage in this experiment with the community-its students, faculty, staff, security and other worker personnel-that we were all going to be guinea pigs in their financial experiment."

https://gothamist.com/news/nyus-covid-​19-reopening-plan-fuels-inequality-and​-injustice-faculty-and-staff-warn

[Fark user image 661x496]

I like how they measured from a stand here sticker to a reminder to stay 6ft apart sticker.  Totally legit.

That was pointed out in the comments but I still think the joke has potential.


So now I have to read the article and the comments?  No thank you.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Why do we expect college kids with less personal risk to be better than other Americans? At least they have the excuse of underdeveloped amygdalas.

Plus like every aspect of college life works against this-shared dwellings, riding the bus, low-end service jobs, etc.


Because most modern administrators have no experience with actual college students.  Used to be, you could expect a reasonable majority of a university's administrators to have been professors at some point in their career.  They may have been the shiatty ones that got promoted until they could do no more harm, but they had been in a classroom and dealt with actual college students.  So, they had some experience to understand how students acted.  Not necessarily the best understanding, but they could tell rank bullshiat when they saw it.

Now, college administration actively works to avoid anyone who has firsthand experience with the student body.  At best, you have the EdD motherfarkers who are like the libertarians of the academic world - they exalt undiluted theory as the be-all and end-all of life, and actively disparage anything that actually works as deviant from their perfect crystalline models.  Or, you get failed businessmen and politicians who gave the Board handies in exchange for a sinecure.  This means students are treated as abstract collections of stimulus-response couplets - with the stimulus-response couplets existing wholly within the minds of the EdD motherfarker/politician/businessman, and thus bearing no resemblance to a human being, much less a college student.

So, they merrily predict that students will act as hyper-rational actors in exactly the way that the administrators have determined is most optimal (which lies somewhere between a weeb's idea of a Buddhist monk and a Midwestern Lutheran's idea of Spock).  And they create plans that only account for students following their plans to the letter.  Back-up plans - or even the idea that students are capable of independent though, much less actively hostile ones - are useless work that are unnecessary because it is unpossible any student could act in ways not directed by The Plan!

And when faculty raise a hand and ask "Are you farking nuts?  College kids do three things: party, fark, and break rules.  If you told them the rules say they must party and fark, you might kill them from the paradox." said faculty are told to shut up and not worry their pretty little heads, the Adults have Pronounced the Holy Writ.  And when the kids party, fark, and gleefully break the rules, the administration looks on in complete surprise, then turns to the faculty (who are all standing there with a 'I told you so' expression) and proclaims "This is your fault!  Because reasons and therefore! Now make the students behave like our models say they ought to!" {if you can't hear the stomping foot at the end of that last bit, you aren't listening hard enough]

I mean, shiat, Purdue literally said they had no back-up plan because "Purdue students are special and will obey perfectly".  Even Pollyanna gave Purdue the dog-with-head-tilted-quizzically look.  And Purdue's administrators stood there agog when the inevitable happened.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Simple. Two kinds of universities.

1) They simply didn't care.
2) They did care, and they made a plan completely ignoring the reality that students are either older teenagers or very young adults and will do stupid things because that's what kids do.

The University of Illinois had a great plan, created by a couple of physicists, except they used spherical students of uniform density. When the school actually opened, the students actually talked to each other, went to parties, all that sort of social thing that students did.

The University of Illinois' carefully crafted plan failed. Hard.

Now they're trying a lockdown. You can only go to class, go to get food, go to get tested. Otherwise, stay in your dorm room on campus, or do not enter campus if you live off campus.

Don't know what plan three is going to be. Probably "send hundreds of sick students home to infect their parents."


1. Not a cool story, bro.

2. What's the old saying? Make something idiot proof, and society will just make a bigger idiot.

/UIUC alum - graduate school MS 2009
//now lives in another college town with similar issues (Athens, GA)
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Many college town have their economy strongly tied to the yearly influx of college students and anything that disrupts that sends shockwaves throughout the business community in said towns.

This normally doesn't happen on purpose, its usual more of an evolution as businesses naturally target the largest group of customers which in these towns is often the college population.   While there are often other businesses that have little to do with the college outside of hiring students  the vast majority of the economic activity in such towns can be tied to the student body of the college and servicing the colleges supply needs.
 
imashark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: ChrisDe: I don't know what they were thinking.

Tuition 🤑.


Not just Tuition.

Room and Board. Meal plans. Extra-curriculars.

Plus I bet the owners of off-campus housing pitched a holy biatch about not having renters, and local stores and bars were also shiating their britches about not having clients.
 
imashark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: I mean, shiat, Purdue literally said they had no back-up plan because "Purdue students are special and will obey perfectly". Even Pollyanna gave Purdue the dog-with-head-tilted-quizzically look. And Purdue's administrators stood there agog when the inevitable happened.


Purdue is one of the more conservative campuses nationwide. Not to mention Mitch farking Daniels is their president.

If their students ignored rules, I can only imagine what happened at others.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: 2. What's the old saying? Make something idiot proof, and society will just make a bigger idiot.


I have a theory.

Human intelligence is a constant, but the population keeps increasing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.