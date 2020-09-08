 Skip to content
(Metro)   Religious leader who blamed homosexuality for Coronavirus is now infected with Coronavirus   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Ironic, Homosexuality, Russian Orthodox Church, Same-sex marriage, Ukraine, LGBT, Marriage, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Filaret  
•       •       •

baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Starting to think maybe fark needs a "hubris" tag
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks a little old to me to be hitting the clubs.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He who smelt it, dealt it
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me rephrase my last statement...
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does God act like an abusive SO?

Maybe work on our communication skills?

Humans: "Hey God, what's with these plagues?"

God: "You don't deserve my love!"

H: "So you're punishing me?"

G: "Hmph!" ::storms off and smites the innocent::

H: "Is this about that gay thing? Because I'm pretty sure those old people and nurses you're smiting had very little to do with that."

::smiting continues::

H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Why does God act like an abusive SO?


He hits you because he loves you and thinks you can do better. Nobody else can ever love you like him, it's just that you make him so crazy sometimes. Just remember that you don't need anybody else and you should never listen to anyone who doesn't understand what the two of you have.

nmrsnr: H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU!"


Followed shortly by "If I can't have you, nobody can." He's not very good at letting go.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's just a test of his faith.

Good luck, asshole.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


That is a hat.  I don't have the car for it but I would be styling in a hat like that.  If I had a favorite sporting team, it would be right there in the center, bucko.  Maybe list all their victories down each side.  "Yeah, buddy.  When the Piggies win the Super Game this year, I'm a gonna extend these hat flaps.  Make 'em longer!"
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we're suffering from schadenfreude
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks a little old to me to be hitting the clubs.


Maybe he goes to one of them backroom clubs at the local country club. They get the pool boys and caddy's back there.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Patriarch Filaret, 91, is in hospital in a stable condition after he was diagnosed with Covid 19 during routine testing."

Wow. That guy looks great for 91. Must be all the gay sex. Lucky bastard.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... bye
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Why does God act like an abusive SO?

Maybe work on our communication skills?

Humans: "Hey God, what's with these plagues?"

God: "You don't deserve my love!"

H: "So you're punishing me?"

G: "Hmph!" ::storms off and smites the innocent::

H: "Is this about that gay thing? Because I'm pretty sure those old people and nurses you're smiting had very little to do with that."

::smiting continues::

H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU!"


I think one reason Evangelica respond so well to Trump is that their version of Christianity* casts the Divine Masculine as physically and emotionally abusive.

When you've been raised since birth to believe that true fatherly love is drowning or setting fire to your kids because they won't behave, a dangerous creep who obviously hates you must feel so rightin some way.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: nmrsnr: Why does God act like an abusive SO?

He hits you because he loves you and thinks you can do better. Nobody else can ever love you like him, it's just that you make him so crazy sometimes. Just remember that you don't need anybody else and you should never listen to anyone who doesn't understand what the two of you have.

nmrsnr: H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU!"

Followed shortly by "If I can't have you, nobody can." He's not very good at letting go.


Tyrannis deo!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad we have come so far since the 80's homo-gay scare of HIV/AIDS.

/COVID isn't even a distant relative of AIDS.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks a little old to me to be hitting the clubs.


I know.  Lindsey realized that but sometimes context is lost on him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to revive this meme?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Associative principle strikes again.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been unchristian of him if he didn't finish sucking those cocks once they were already in his mouth.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm glad we have come so far since the 80's homo-gay scare of HIV/AIDS.

/COVID isn't even a distant relative of AIDS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Why does God act like an abusive SO? Give us the freedom to fix ourselves to learn that we can't?

Maybe work on our communication skills?

Humans: "Hey God, what's with these plagues?"

God: "You don't deserve my love eat bats and screw sheep; how did you think this would end?"

H: "So you're punishing me?"

G: "Hmph!" ::storms off and smites the innocent:: You punish yourselves by refusing to obey rules that were established in love to protect you from yourselves and the consequences of your own stupidity."

H: "Is this about that gay thing? Because I'm pretty sure those old people and nurses you're smiting had very little to do with that."

::smiting continues:: "It's freedom of choice. I gave you a chance and you keep choosing poorly".

H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU! All of this is literally YOUR fault."

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​----


All have failed and fallen short of the Glory of YHWH: there is none righteous, no not one! All have turned each to their own way, all seek a path other than the one laid out by God and all of human "righteousness" is like menstrual rags to Him in comparison to His perfection.

The VR you live in is broken, and it has been since the first humans made a choice other than God, and that single bug in the code alone started all of this this suffering, and every single wrong choice since then continues to multiply the effect: anything other than God's way is the wrong way, and it only took one failure to derail the program for all time but humans can't help themselves but to do what is wrong, every single time.

It isn't just homosexuality, there's war, robbery, adultery (which sullies the beautiful picture of the relationship God wants to have with all of us), selfish greed and avarice, hatred, child molestation, pride (and as many have said the multiplier of that: hubris), and I'm just covering the Republican Party and Baptist and Catholic Churches. So many sins, so little time!

Look around you. Diseases all have origins in cross contamination from living beings whose blood contained nanobots designed for upkeep and maintenance of specific creatures, and now the damned things run amok all over the place and wreak havoc everywhere they spread. The shedding of living blood started the illness plagues, not God. God simply chooses to withhold his favor from the people who refuse to listen to his voice, and he gives you the freedom to fix it yourselves and you don't.

God starts to clean house by cleaning up those who claim to follow him first. Expect lots of "Christians" to die because quite frankly, a good old-fashioned culling was long overdue. In Victorian England it was Syphilis, in the Medieval times it was various plagues (mainly Yersinia Pestis), and if you keep going backwards in time, every major human civilization has been laid low by every kind of disaster and rot when they have reached their pinnacle, because humans will always fail and fall short. ALWAYS.

99% of the suffering and wrongs on earth fall squarely at the feet of man, and God has nothing to do with it other than bu giving all of us the freedom to do better and waiting, so very patiently waiting... Jesus died and rose again to prove that He alone can save us from ourselves, but we tried to kill him for the horror of healing the sick, teaching good manners, and chastising the rich and the religious. God dies to save us despite the fact we don't actually deserve saving, and even in your hatred and slander He will still take you just as you are and forgive you if you let him.

People keep blaming God for stupid human tricks; there cannot possibly be a worse form of hubris than that.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*To be fair, this Sky God who loves you so much that he hates you has been the default setting for Christianity for most of its 2,000 years. It's not just evangelicals.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Paging Richard Poolboy

Dick Poolboy to the white courtesy phone please.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"His Holiness Bishop is undergoing treatment at a hospital."

Apparently his faith doesn't extend to his health care, or he would just stay home and pray it away.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: nmrsnr: Why does God act like an abusive SO? Give us the freedom to fix ourselves to learn that we can't?

Maybe work on our communication skills?

Humans: "Hey God, what's with these plagues?"

God: "You don't deserve my love eat bats and screw sheep; how did you think this would end?"

H: "So you're punishing me?"

G: "Hmph!" ::storms off and smites the innocent:: You punish yourselves by refusing to obey rules that were established in love to protect you from yourselves and the consequences of your own stupidity."

H: "Is this about that gay thing? Because I'm pretty sure those old people and nurses you're smiting had very little to do with that."

::smiting continues:: "It's freedom of choice. I gave you a chance and you keep choosing poorly".

H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU! All of this is literally YOUR fault."

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​----

All have failed and fallen short of the Glory of YHWH: there is none righteous, no not one! All have turned each to their own way, all seek a path other than the one laid out by God and all of human "righteousness" is like menstrual rags to Him in comparison to His perfection.

The VR you live in is broken, and it has been since the first humans made a choice other than God, and that single bug in the code alone started all of this this suffering, and every single wrong choice since then continues to multiply the effect: anything other than God's way is the wrong way, and it only took one failure to derail the program for all time but humans can't help themselves but to do what is wrong, every single time.

It isn't just homosexuality, there's war, robbery, adultery (which sullies the beautiful picture of the relationship God wants to have with all of us), selfish greed and avarice, hatred, child molestation, pride (and as many have said the multiplier of that: hubris), and I'm just covering the Republican Party and Baptist and Catholic Churches. So many sins, so little time!

Look around you. Diseases all have origins in cross contamination from living beings whose blood contained nanobots designed for upkeep and maintenance of specific creatures, and now the damned things run amok all over the place and wreak havoc everywhere they spread. The shedding of living blood started the illness plagues, not God. God simply chooses to withhold his favor from the people who refuse to listen to his voice, and he gives you the freedom to fix it yourselves and you don't.

God starts to clean house by cleaning up those who claim to follow him first. Expect lots of "Christians" to die because quite frankly, a good old-fashioned culling was long overdue. In Victorian England it was Syphilis, in the Medieval times it was various plagues (mainly Yersinia Pestis), and if you keep going backwards in time, every major human civilization has been laid low by every kind of disaster and rot when they have reached their pinnacle, because humans will always fail and fall short. ALWAYS.

99% of the suffering and wrongs on earth fall squarely at the feet of man, and God has nothing to do with it other than bu giving all of us the freedom to do better and waiting, so very patiently waiting... Jesus died and rose again to prove that He alone can save us from ourselves, but we tried to kill him for the horror of healing the sick, teaching good manners, and chastising the rich and the religious. God dies to save us despite the fact we don't actually deserve saving, and even in your hatred and slander He will still take you just as you are and forgive you if you let him.

People keep blaming God for stupid human tricks; there cannot possibly be a worse form of hubris than that.


TL; DR: It's never the omnipotent being's fault, it's your fault and you fault and you should feel bad.

/ If that was a Poe, good job
// If you're actually a homophobic fundie, you're making the ex-Christians' case very well
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How embarrassing!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So is this the Roman Catholic lead church or the Moscow facing church?

They's both look the same and dress the same, but one of them split from Moscow and went over to the Pope which some think is the reason for Putin's invasion of Ukraine and Crimea.

If it's the new Roman Catholic side, maybe, just maybe, poison is now in the form of COVID19.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shame. Thoughts 'n' prayers.
 
Mabman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am part-Ukrainian, and I try to keep abreast of what's going on in the Old Country.  For background:

Filaret did some good work while leading one of the independent Ukrainian Orthodox churches that was NOT under the Russian Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow, but which was not widely formally recognized outside of Ukraine.

However, in the fall of 2018, much of the church he leads voted to unite with the many of the other independent Ukrainian Orthodox churches to form the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.  A much younger Metropolitan Archbishop was elected to lead the united church.

In January of 2019, the Patriarch of Constantinople recognized the new united church's independence in the Orthodox world, under the jurisdiction of that Patriarch (which is how it was structured before it was "transferred" to the Moscow Patriarchate, which was questionably done at the time, according to many).

Filaret refuses to retire and he refuses to acknowledge that the united Orthodox Church of Ukraine is legitimate. Most of his parishes have moved to the new church, but he still insists on leading "his" church in a rump state, basically.

The majority of Ukrainian Orthodox want him to retire quietly to a monastery as is common practice, but he is stubbornly holding on.  When he passes on, it's likely "his" church will formally dissolve and the hold-outs will join the united Orthodox church.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gee...who'd have guessed?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1 No poofters.
2 No member of the faculty is to maltreat the "Abos" in any way whatsoever-if there's anyone watching.
3 No poofters.
4 I don't want to catch anyone not drinking in their room after lights out.
5 No poofters.
6 There is no rule six.
7 No poofters.
Violate 1,3,5,7 and you get this karma
 
Decorus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm glad we have come so far since the 80's homo-gay scare of HIV/AIDS.

/COVID isn't even a distant relative of AIDS.


You sure the way it attacks the immune system is similar...
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: *To be fair, this Sky God who loves you so much that he hates you has been the default setting for Christianity for most of its 2,000 years. It's not just evangelicals



If you look at it a bit more like the Greek gods it might look something like this:

"Hey Dad... I'm bored, I want a new toy"

"Jesus Christ, what now? First you wanted a playground so I gave you one, but it was too big, too complicated, so I made you a smaller one, one more manageable. I gave you a sandbox and even filled it with water and sea-monkeys, but that wasn't good enough. Then, I gave you some dinosaurs to play with and you barely touched them, and worse you just kept leaving them lie around to collect dust or would bury them and lose them."

"They were ok I guess.."

"Yeah, so you took an blew them up and I told you then I wasn't building you new ones."

"I'm too old for dinosaurs anyway! No I want something cooler! I want action figures dad!"

"How's about these? They seem pretty cool, look you can pose them, they can hold sticks and they almost look like us?"

"I don't want Monkeys! Make me action figures, and make them cool, like the angels, or cool, like... like YOU"

"Wait, you think I'm cool?"

"Well yeah, you're the coolest dad in the heavens!"

"Alright, then I will make you the coolest action figure! And what do you think about this? I'll make him look just, like, you."

"SWEET REALLY?"

"Really really"

"Your the best dad!"

"Here you go, some action figures, just like us. But now this is a big responsibility, you aren't going to just leave it lying around like those dinosaurs are you?"

"No way! I'm going to take real good care of them, I promise!"

"Hey, I thought you said you weren't going to leave them lying around? I found them wandering around the garden and getting into things."

"I know, but you told them not to, so I thought it was ok"

"Son, If you aren't going to be responsible with them then I'm going to take them away."

"NO! PLEASE!"

"Hey what did we talk about? Not only did they get into things, they ATE my prized fruit!"

"No Dad, please!"

"No we talked about this. Clearly they don't belong in the garden so I'm taking them away. You can have them back when I think you are ready"

"It's been a while, can I have my figures back?"

"Have you seen what they've been up to? They breed like rabbits and I had to powerwash the playground just to keep them under control. If you don't do something about their habits I'm just going to burn them out."

"I got this, I will go play with them and start training them to behave."

"That was quick, what happened?"

"They are mean and they bite."

"I say we burn them out them, I will make you some new toys"

"Well... Not yet... I was able to teach a few of them how to behave and I think they will show the others. If they don't then I promise you can get rid of them."
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: nmrsnr: Why does God act like an abusive SO? Give us the freedom to fix ourselves to learn that we can't?

Maybe work on our communication skills?

Humans: "Hey God, what's with these plagues?"

God: "You don't deserve my love eat bats and screw sheep; how did you think this would end?"

H: "So you're punishing me?"

G: "Hmph!" ::storms off and smites the innocent:: You punish yourselves by refusing to obey rules that were established in love to protect you from yourselves and the consequences of your own stupidity."

H: "Is this about that gay thing? Because I'm pretty sure those old people and nurses you're smiting had very little to do with that."

::smiting continues:: "It's freedom of choice. I gave you a chance and you keep choosing poorly".

H: "You know what? Fine. I'm probably better off without you."

G: "But I LOVE YOU! All of this is literally YOUR fault."

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​----

All have failed and fallen short of the Glory of YHWH: there is none righteous, no not one! All have turned each to their own way, all seek a path other than the one laid out by God and all of human "righteousness" is like menstrual rags to Him in comparison to His perfection.

The VR you live in is broken, and it has been since the first humans made a choice other than God, and that single bug in the code alone started all of this this suffering, and every single wrong choice since then continues to multiply the effect: anything other than God's way is the wrong way, and it only took one failure to derail the program for all time but humans can't help themselves but to do what is wrong, every single time.

It isn't just homosexuality, there's war, robbery, adultery (which sullies the beautiful picture of the relationship God wants to have with all of us), selfish greed and avarice, hatred, child molestation, pride (and as many have said the multiplier of that: hubris), and I'm just covering the Republican Party and Baptist and Catholic Churches. So many sins, so little time!

Look around you. Diseases all have origins in cross contamination from living beings whose blood contained nanobots designed for upkeep and maintenance of specific creatures, and now the damned things run amok all over the place and wreak havoc everywhere they spread. The shedding of living blood started the illness plagues, not God. God simply chooses to withhold his favor from the people who refuse to listen to his voice, and he gives you the freedom to fix it yourselves and you don't.

God starts to clean house by cleaning up those who claim to follow him first. Expect lots of "Christians" to die because quite frankly, a good old-fashioned culling was long overdue. In Victorian England it was Syphilis, in the Medieval times it was various plagues (mainly Yersinia Pestis), and if you keep going backwards in time, every major human civilization has been laid low by every kind of disaster and rot when they have reached their pinnacle, because humans will always fail and fall short. ALWAYS.

99% of the suffering and wrongs on earth fall squarely at the feet of man, and God has nothing to do with it other than bu giving all of us the freedom to do better and waiting, so very patiently waiting... Jesus died and rose again to prove that He alone can save us from ourselves, but we tried to kill him for the horror of healing the sick, teaching good manners, and chastising the rich and the religious. God dies to save us despite the fact we don't actually deserve saving, and even in your hatred and slander He will still take you just as you are and forgive you if you let him.

People keep blaming God for stupid human tricks; there cannot possibly be a worse form of hubris than that.


The bug in the code is that we made up religion to explain the things.we.didn't.understand. And like a computer virus it continues to spread and wreck havoc on our systems.

You little religious believer, imagine for a moment if it was all just a story we told ourselves. Something we made up. God doesn't exist. All of that stuff isn't true. And poof its gone. Imagine how not terrible that would be.....
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Decorus: Mister Buttons: I'm glad we have come so far since the 80's homo-gay scare of HIV/AIDS.

/COVID isn't even a distant relative of AIDS.

You sure the way it attacks the immune system is similar...


Yep, Covid is of course a coronavirus and HIV is a retrovirus. They have a number of fundamental differences.

But religion would pick any disease and blame it on the actions of the unfaithful or the spiritually weak because they think it increases their rapport with their congregation which translates to more power and money for them.
 
