(Washington Post)   This fall, Americans who spent the summer traveling and partying and ignoring social distancing measures are going to say, "Why didn't we stay home?"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid people often lack the capacity for realistic self-reflection. They're more likely to seize any opportunity presented to them to blame someone else.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they are going to continue not to give a fark until it happens to themselves or one of their family members and it is noticeable enough to cause suffering.  Hell, even then.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's a hoax and fake news
Heat killed it
It just disappeared
And the young are practically immune
 
limboslam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No. They'll be fine. Their grandparents, not so much...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I will never regret my summer.  You haven't lived until you've seen Smashmouth live in concert.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People are dumb... news at 6.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: But it's a hoax and fake news
Heat killed it
It just disappeared
And the young are practically immune


Dude. Save some bullshiat talking points for the rest of us.
 
victrin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah thanks! I was supposed to get married in November. We should've had this in the rear-view mirror by now, you stupid f**ks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, they won't.

They're just going to mock responsible people.
 
lectos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it was only them that were dying....they are having a civil war through negligent homicide.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too bad its not more deadly, a lot of idiots and sociopaths would end up dead which would be a plus for humanity
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, most of them won't.

It should be clear to most people by now that the great human struggle isn't between religions or political affiliations or "liberal" vs. "conservative."

It's stupid vs. not-so-stupid.

Stupid has far too much power in America today. It needs to be defeated, not debated or "understood." And certainly not indulged with kind words about how scared/confused/rational it is.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I will never regret my summer.  You haven't lived until you've seen Smashmouth live in concert.


I've seen Smashmouth. It was a New Years thing at Planet Hollywood in Times Square in the early 00s; my girlfriend had free tickets.

Full buffet and open bar, and the chance to rub shoulders with a one hit wonder about 5 years past their prime. Those were the days.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ekathimerini.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The cases quadrupled and the death rate drop dramatically not even doubling from the original rate that's a good thing is it not?

No I'm not serious I haven't had my coffee I'm working on it
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [ekathimerini.com image 850x531]


Those two should both be at home waiting out the pandemic.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UberDave: I think they are going to continue not to give a fark until it happens to themselves or one of their family members and it is noticeable enough to cause suffering.  Hell, even then.


Until the bill from the hospital arrives.  Then the bankruptcies will begin... then maybe learning?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An estimated 250,000 infections from Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 - or one-fifth of newly reported cases in the United States during that time - can be traced back to a South Dakota motorcycle rally, according to a San Diego State University paper.

Derp... Nobody could have known. NOBODY! Derp.
 
aedude01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zepillin: The cases quadrupled and the death rate drop dramatically not even doubling from the original rate that's a good thing is it not?

No I'm not serious I haven't had my coffee I'm working on it


It is, but you also have to look at where the initial cases were happening.  It's my understanding that most of the initial deaths were in NYC due to it's tightly compact living situations AND the fact that much was not understood about the virus at the time.  Once appropriate protocols were enacted, the new infection rates and deaths in NYC plummeted.  People are now wearing masks, etc.  So even in fall, my bet is that NYC will probably be fine.

The midwestern/bible belt/sun belt states on the other hand basically didn't take the opportunity to learn from NYC's woes.  And now, things are going to move inside as it gets colder out.  Many of their citizens are still screaming out masks infringing on their freedom.  Oh, and schools are opening up with hundreds of thousands of children/super spreaders in attendance.  And even after the Sturgis Rally, which is responsible for 200k new infections, they STILL don't want to change anything about their way of life.  They're still acting like nothing's going on and are holding the damn state fair.

TLDR: This fall is going to be a damn blood bath and we have no one to blame but ourselves and our fellow citizens.  I'd be shocked if we're not at 400k dead by Jan 1.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Stupid people often lack the capacity for realistic self-reflection. They're more likely to seize any opportunity presented to them to blame someone else.


You know who's reeeeeaaaaally good at this?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: west.la.lawyer: But it's a hoax and fake news
Heat killed it
It just disappeared
And the young are practically immune

Dude. Save some bullshiat talking points for the rest of us.


[/shoves flashlight up butt and drinks bleach]
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No they won't...
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This winter, when lockdown restrictions are even worse than they were last spring, plenty of Americans will be thinking "Why didn't I take advantage of the chances given to me in the Summer?"
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seriously, starting my eighth month of this shiat, telling anyone who'd listen that this is what you need to do, and just shaking my head at the insanity.

One-fifth of all infections recorded for a month in the US can be traced back to Sturgis, FFS - a quarter of a million people, infected because a bunch of assholes went to a biker rally.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Rapmaster2000: I will never regret my summer.  You haven't lived until you've seen Smashmouth live in concert.

I've seen Smashmouth. It was a New Years thing at Planet Hollywood in Times Square in the early 00s; my girlfriend had free tickets.

Full buffet and open bar, and the chance to rub shoulders with a one hit wonder about 5 years past their prime. Those were the days.


I don't know why All Star has staying power, but Walkin on the Sun and Then the Morning Comes and cover of I'm a Believer all got a ton of rock radio play back in the day.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just remember, all these stupid people will eventually be in charge of your healthcare if we go with a national or single payer system...

Seriously, we are getting dumber with every generation.
 
