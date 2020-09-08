 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Just like the tourists it hauls, the Las Vegas monorail has gone bust
Pinche Mateo
3 hours ago  
Can I adopt Bitey?
 
Gubbo
2 hours ago  
It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that
 
BumpInTheNight
2 hours ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


No kidding, it feels like a project built from limited self-interest and vision.  The airport at least, its right freakin' there, a couple vegas blocks away.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
Casino gambling: a voluntary tax on people who can't understand math.
 
Herr Morgenstern
1 hour ago  
A headline about a monorail and they didn't make a Simpsons reference? That's unpossible!
 
Starblazer
1 hour ago  
DEEP STATE!  TAXI UNIONS KEPT THE MONORAIL FROM BEING PROFITABLE! OBAMA DID IT!!!!

Sorry, had to get the derp out.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
In a city full of useless things it seems weird that this would be the first of them to fail.
 
LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
As it always intended
 
Evilnissan
1 hour ago  
Been to Vegas once, bought metro cards for the monorail thinking that it would be helpful, it was not.
 
Fano
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


The same people that designed the Memphis Bum Transport System
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
What's next? The Disney Monorail?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
1 hour ago  
Gone bust..

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
g.fro
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


The same guy who put North Haverbrook on the map.
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers
56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


Taxi unions.
 
Opacity
55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
55 minutes ago  
In San Diego we have a trolley that also doesn't go to the airport.  General feeling around town is the Taxi unions prevent it.
 
LesserEvil
54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


$5 and it doesn't really go anywhere. If I'm on the strip, why would I want to walk a (large) block away to pay $5 to skip part of the strip, and then have to walk another (large) block back? If it went downtown, that would be great, and yes, $5 is a lot cheaper than a taxi or Uber, but if it doesn't even leave the strip, it isn't at all.

Meanwhile, there is at least one free shuttle to take you downtown and back, run by downtown casinos.

As for the airport, for being so close to the strip, it is the most god awful pain to get to and from. It is literally set up to help taxis/shuttle services make money.

For a town that faces a lot of competition from the many casinos that have opened up across the US, Las Vegas seems to only double down on the stupidity... resort fees, paid parking, Uber's "surge pricing"... and all the cheap venues on the strip have been shuttered in favor of developments aimed at the ultra-rich. I miss Westward Ho, Stardust, Rivieara... no more dollar slots with the fun, loud dealers, no more Elvis impersonators on the street, hawking the free shows in the lounges. So much fun character gone, sapped by greedy corporations who have destroyed what made Vegas a great place to go.
 
some_beer_drinker
53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 622x349]


came for this reference. i guess im satisfied
 
Great_Milenko
53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


It took people from the casinos to the convention center.

When I rode it last year, it felt rickety and poorly maintained.  Can't say I'm surprised they're packing it in.

Hopefully someone can revitalize it.
 
edmo
52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that


Half the team that developed Phoenix light rail which doesn't go to the airport.

/it does get to the city
 
Truck Fump
51 minutes ago  
Seattle also has a monorail which doesn't go to the airport.
However, it does go to the Space Needle, which has an enthusiastically tacky gift shop at the base...
 
FrancoFile
51 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

No kidding, it feels like a project built from limited self-interest and vision.  The airport at least, its right freakin' there, a couple vegas blocks away.


It was funded by a couple of the casinos.  It was an attraction, not a serious mass transit vehicle.

Ever tried to board it?  Cramped as all get out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
51 minutes ago  
At least the track didn't bend...
 
Great_Milenko
50 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

Taxi unions.


I'm so glad Uber and Lyft drank that particular milkshake.
 
Champion of the Sun
50 minutes ago  
just walk a 1/2 mile through a casino to the station and pay $15 to ride it to another casino 1/4 a mile away.
 
havocmike
49 minutes ago  

Evilnissan: Been to Vegas once, bought metro cards for the monorail thinking that it would be helpful, it was not.


Same. It's also impossible to find it you want to ride it between casinos. Entrances and exits are buried deep within the buildings. I felt like I had to go through labyrinths of shops, bathrooms, kitchens and empty hallways to find them half the time.
 
Slypork
49 minutes ago  

Snotnose: In San Diego we have a trolley that also doesn't go to the airport.  General feeling around town is the Taxi unions prevent it.


In Chicago, not only does the train take you to the airport, it will even take you upstairs!
Video Shows Moment Of Impact In Blue Line Crash
Youtube B89latHLRlU
 
Vtimlin
46 minutes ago  
They should have put in a big hill or something, loop daloops, cork screws...worst ride ever.
 
Gubbo
46 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Madman drummers bummers: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

Taxi unions.

I'm so glad Uber and Lyft drank that particular milkshake.


Much though I think we all hate Uber and Lyft, at least their corporate sides, they did hobble taxi unions.
 
Sexy Jesus
39 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: A headline about a monorail and they didn't make a Simpsons reference? That's unpossible!


This thread needs a Simpsons reference like a mule needs a spinning wheel.
 
doctorguilty
38 minutes ago  
But .but now that one episode of CSI won't make any sense!
 
Opacity
38 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

$5 and it doesn't really go anywhere. If I'm on the strip, why would I want to walk a (large) block away to pay $5 to skip part of the strip, and then have to walk another (large) block back? If it went downtown, that would be great, and yes, $5 is a lot cheaper than a taxi or Uber, but if it doesn't even leave the strip, it isn't at all.

Meanwhile, there is at least one free shuttle to take you downtown and back, run by downtown casinos.

As for the airport, for being so close to the strip, it is the most god awful pain to get to and from. It is literally set up to help taxis/shuttle services make money.

For a town that faces a lot of competition from the many casinos that have opened up across the US, Las Vegas seems to only double down on the stupidity... resort fees, paid parking, Uber's "surge pricing"... and all the cheap venues on the strip have been shuttered in favor of developments aimed at the ultra-rich. I miss Westward Ho, Stardust, Rivieara... no more dollar slots with the fun, loud dealers, no more Elvis impersonators on the street, hawking the free shows in the lounges. So much fun character gone, sapped by greedy corporations who have destroyed what made Vegas a great place to go.


Not to mention that if you dare tell the cab driver to drive straight down the strip to the airport they'll throw a fit worse than a 6 year old that's just had their lollipop taken away. (For those that don't know, that's the quickest way to the airport - the strip more or less ends at McCarren by some of the low end casino hotels) They all want to hop on the freeway (I-15 I think), which easily adds 30-45 minutes and probably $30-$45 to the fare, because, well, they're cab drivers. Fark them, they're one of a long line of reasons I avoid Las Vegas.
 
Call the Guy
37 minutes ago  
Bankrupt? Again? Guess it's back to the pedicabs

CSB:

A very attractive young woman with Slavic accent once peddled me from Caesars to Luxor when I was "too tired" to walk. Turns out she was an Olympic athlete (biking) with the legs to prove it and she earned her large gratuity

Svletlana, wherever you are, God bless and thanks for the memories
 
G. Tarrant
35 minutes ago  
LesserEvil:

For a town that faces a lot of competition from the many casinos that have opened up across the US, Las Vegas seems to only double down on the stupidity... resort fees, paid parking, Uber's "surge pricing"... and all the cheap venues on the strip have been shuttered in favor of developments aimed at the ultra-rich. I miss Westward Ho, Stardust, Rivieara... no more dollar slots with the fun, loud dealers, no more Elvis impersonators on the street, hawking the free shows in the lounges. So much fun character gone, sapped by greedy corporations who have destroyed what made Vegas a great place to go.

It says something when you can say the mob ran Vegas more fairly and with less fleecing than the megacorporations do (despite the occasional murder and such). Everything costs more, everything that used to be free now has a charge, everything that's harder to add a charge to (like the lounge acts) barely exist anymore since people aren't gambling if they're watching the show, and the stuff they used to give away even to regular Joes to entice people to come back now are only for the megawealthy.
 
MythDragon
34 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

It put Las Vegas on the map.
 
Fireproof
33 minutes ago  
I normally love public transit (I'm from a smallish town and it has a lot of novelty value to me), but fark the Vegas monorail. Had an assignment for a potential employer to get b-roll footage of The Strip while we there for the NAB convention. The only sign I could find anywhere as to where it was was a monorail map saying it was at the end of the line. Rode it, cut through an entire casino starting at the very back (as almost every stop forced you to do), had to convince a security guard there that I wasn't carrying that camera for cheating purposes, finally got to the outside world and walked a bit to discover I was actually in the desolate wasteland of a massive under-construction casino that was never finished (this was 2011, maybe someone could tell me what it was). Spent hours walking around with only Google Maps and the occasional mostly-useless stranger to help me. Finally got my footage and went to bed now that it was too late to actually enjoy Vegas if you had a convention tomorrow and potential employers to impress.
 
MythDragon
32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Herr Morgenstern: A headline about a monorail and they didn't make a Simpsons reference? That's unpossible!

This thread needs a Simpsons reference like a mule needs a spinning wheel.


Lyle Lanley, is that you?
 
gbcinques
31 minutes ago  
Meh, it's more of a Shelbyville thing.
 
Fireproof
29 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I normally love public transit (I'm from a smallish town and it has a lot of novelty value to me), but fark the Vegas monorail. Had an assignment for a potential employer to get b-roll footage of The Strip while we there for the NAB convention. The only sign I could find anywhere as to where it was was a monorail map saying it was at the end of the line. Rode it, cut through an entire casino starting at the very back (as almost every stop forced you to do), had to convince a security guard there that I wasn't carrying that camera for cheating purposes, finally got to the outside world and walked a bit to discover I was actually in the desolate wasteland of a massive under-construction casino that was never finished (this was 2011, maybe someone could tell me what it was). Spent hours walking around with only Google Maps and the occasional mostly-useless stranger to help me. Finally got my footage and went to bed now that it was too late to actually enjoy Vegas if you had a convention tomorrow and potential employers to impress.


Bonus: Later learned that part of the Strip was right next to our hotel, but not the side that I went out of.
 
Claude Ballse
28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: BumpInTheNight: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

No kidding, it feels like a project built from limited self-interest and vision.  The airport at least, its right freakin' there, a couple vegas blocks away.

It was funded by a couple of the casinos.  It was an attraction, not a serious mass transit vehicle.

Ever tried to board it?  Cramped as all get out.


No entirely true. Although a couple of casinos did sabotage it.

Sheldon Adelson refused to pony up the cash to have a station at the Venetian, because the Sands convention center was his, and he didn't want his hotel guest to have immediate access to the LVCVA convention center.

Caesars' got cold feet and pulled funding to have a forum shops station. But Bellagio still has hidden tracks under the dance floor of a particular club that demands you ascend escalators to access. Because that club was supposed to be a train station.

A spur line for Downtown exists at Sahara & Paradise, but years of arguing over funding ceased construction.

Believe it it not, the taxis didn't kill the monorail; it was the city busses.

The RTC that runs the busses demanded to instead redirect municipal funds away for quasi-autonomous buses in NLV, and dedicated bus lanes connecting DTLV to The Strip. All do they could boost ridership.
 
desertgeek
22 minutes ago  
The big problem, as been referenced by others; is that it didn't take you anywhere. Here were the stops on the monorail, from south to north:

MGM Grand
Paris & Bally's
Flamingo
Harrah's
Las Vegas Convention Center
Westgate (formerly the LV Hilton)
Sahara

It skips Sheldon Adelson's shiathole hotel (The Venetian) and the Wynn property. And outside of the MGM Grand, all of the good hotels are on the other side of the Strip (the Flamingo stop is advertised as "Flamingo & Caesar's Palace").

/Of course, a lot of hotels sounded like shiatholes this weekend
//Cheap rates brought out a lot of problems, from what I heard from reliable Vegas insiders
 
BumpInTheNight
16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: BumpInTheNight: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

No kidding, it feels like a project built from limited self-interest and vision.  The airport at least, its right freakin' there, a couple vegas blocks away.

It was funded by a couple of the casinos.  It was an attraction, not a serious mass transit vehicle.

Ever tried to board it?  Cramped as all get out.


I'd been on it a few times, yah its a novelty for the most part, I did really appreciate it as an option the day I decided to walk the strip from my hotel at the south tip to the north edge, by the afternoon the sun was in-your-face and the raw heat was getting to me.  Using the tram to get back to the south end was worth it.
 
Madman drummers bummers
8 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Madman drummers bummers: Gubbo: It's a mass transit that didn't go to the airport or downtown.

Who the hell designed that

Taxi unions.

I'm so glad Uber and Lyft drank that particular milkshake.


The last time I flew to Vegas -- last year or the previous one? I don't remember now, but the point is it could very well be different by now. Anyway, when you pick up your luggage, there are enormous signs: TAXI STAND, and the stand is just through the doors from baggage claim, with a roped-off area and a very efficient system for putting butts in taxicab seats. In contrast, to find Uber, there's a tiny sign: "rideshare" with an arrow. The arrows lead you up some stairs, across a bridge, into a parking garage, down more stairs, through the parking garage, across a tightrope over the tiger pen, over a rickety catwalk above the shark tank, through a nondescript door with a sign reading "Beware the Leopard," into a maze dark, twisty passages, all alike, up an elevator, into another parking garage, finally disgorging you into a chaotic scene where people are waiting for their designated rideshares whilst other drivers attempt to navigate through the pickup area to find parking spots.

Okay, I'm exaggerating a bit, but only a bit. Point is, I'm not sure Uber/Lyft has a lot of pull at McCarran.
 
akya
8 minutes ago  
I think what they need is a light rail system that goes down the strip and connects the airport to fremont/downtown.

The monorail is in an inconvenient location (you have to walk to the back of the west side strip casinos.  Lord help you if you are using the monorail to go from Excalibur to, say, Treasure Island. As a bonus, it doesn't really cover the places most tourists want to go.

The Deuce seems over capacity at many times.

Seems this would fix both issues.
 
ChrisDe
8 minutes ago  
Instead of the back alleys, that thing should have run down the middle of the Strip, to the airport in one direction and downtown in the other. You wouldn't have been able to find a place to stand, it would be so full.
 
Tad_Waxpole
4 minutes ago  
That thing was really not very convenient.  The last time I ever rode it, we were staying at Luxor which has kind of a crappy location, but we figured we could just ride the monorail to get further down the strip.

So we bought a three day pass or whatever, and that walk from Luxor through Excalibur, across the bridge to NY-NY, over to MGM Grand, and then the long walk through MGM Grand to the very back of the hotel to get on the monorail got really old really fast.  Then they drop you off way in the back of each hotel, so you have a long walk out to wherever you are going.

/no, I'm not a Vegas rookie, I just underestimated how big of a pain in the ass that monorail would be.
//I don't like to deal with having a car in Vegas.
 
Gubbo
1 minute ago  

Opacity: Not to mention that if you dare tell the cab driver to drive straight down the strip to the airport they'll throw a fit worse than a 6 year old that's just had their lollipop taken away. (For those that don't know, that's the quickest way to the airport - the strip more or less ends at McCarren by some of the low end casino hotels) They all want to hop on the freeway (I-15 I think), which easily adds 30-45 minutes and probably $30-$45 to the fare, because, well, they're cab drivers. Fark them, they're one of a long line of reasons I avoid Las Vegas.


I've told cab drivers at the airport the specific directions to take so I don't end up getting tunneled. They act is if they would never dare do such a thing and get all indignant and huffy. I just ignore them.

I did have one who took me by the tunnel anyway and the fare was probably $20 more than it should have been. Which escalated into a shouting match with threats of calling the taxi authority.

/not the first time I've had to make that threat to a taxi driver picking me up from the airport
//not the only city either
 
