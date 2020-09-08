 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   We're at the 'Protesters demonstrate naked with spit hoods' stage of....something   (wfla.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, New York, Police, autopsy report, Rochester, New York, Daniel Prude, 41-year-old Black man, Rochester protesters, Seven Rochester police officers  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 1:18 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
'We're also naked and helpless.. you gonna kill us, too?'

... you might not want to tempt them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing underwear large enough to make a tent out of does not equal naked.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Their message? Don't be a Prude.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Half those folks aren't even naked!

You know this was all down to one really enthusiastic dude and nobody else really gets why they took their clothes off.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alphax: 'We're also naked and helpless.. you gonna kill us, too?'

... you might not want to tempt them.


Shouldn't they be high on PCP too?

/Fark the Rochester PD; gettin high and naked ain't a capital offense.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we have Naked Athena back, please?

wweek.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No full frontals?

What the hell
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So now we're on to the kinky stuff.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If those are what protesters look like, I don't wanna see amateur testers.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: No full frontals?

What the hell


Cops just use that 'indecent exposure' charge to get them off the street.

"We didn't arrest them for peacefully protesting- we arrested them for being nekkid in the street."
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
undies and bras =/= naked.

and when i'm getting nekkid i definitely take off my fugly faux-gold embellished faux-leather flip-flops!

these people aren't at all committed to the bit.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Spit hoods exist for a pretty good reason.  They also prevent biting.  That said, I have heard lots of stories about them being misused so I will not say their use is always okay.
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Spit hoods exist for a pretty good reason.  They also prevent biting.  That said, I have heard lots of stories about them being misused so I will not say their use is always okay.


Not allowed to use them in hospitals in NY. When police officers bring a patient (especially psych related) to the hospital, the first thing we have to do is remove any spit hoods, particularly for the reason that happened to Prude. It was at the very least someone's inability to recognize a medical crisis through the hood, or- just as likely, improperly tying or twisting the thing around the neck. Yes, it is mesh- but people have killed themselves with paper scrubs. The issue is how the hood is applied. It sucks to say, but the only proper use of the mask allows the person it's applied to shake it off easily and be able to keep spitting.

In hospitals its the staff that wear the masks and face shields and arm gloves instead- less of a safety thing for the staff as much as no one can accuse them of improperly restraining and causing a liability/fine issue with the state. I bring this up because I know the police are supposed to have the same deescalation trainings with the same state approved 'holding' techniques as the psychiatric med teams do- it's many of the same unions.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.