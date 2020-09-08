 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Jumping in the water to swim away from the cops is always a bad idea. It's a worse idea with handcuffs on   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Battery, Donnie Brownlow Jr., Treasure Island Police Department, Pinellas County, Florida, Misdemeanor, Assault, Sheriff  
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops didn't want to get wet and were OK letting him drown.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
8 On Your Side found jail records that show Brownlow had a number of priors including an arrest by Pinellas Park police earlier this year for aggravated battery, reckless driving, and fleeing officers.

Sounds like a real loss to humanity.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like the world lost a true treasure.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
florida. and died in the water without help from sharks OR gators...

at least the woman he was beating (or man, and/or kids) will never have to experience that again.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Munden: Cops didn't want to get wet and were OK letting him drown.


I don't care what crimes a person has committed, that's just farking evil. And all the cops should be fired and face criminal charges.
 
