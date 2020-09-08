 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Nutter conspiracy theorist completely sure that ISS cameras captured a fast-moving object 'with antennae' behind astronauts on space walk. Also sure it was not Mothra as she is too slow (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a bug on the lens
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment...
 
eKonk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait - am I supposed to believe that there are objects in orbit around the earth other than the ISS, that might be traveling on different trajectories at different speeds? Inconceivable!
 
DubtodaIll [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
whole lotta extraterrestrial hooey going on today.
 
havocmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
does anyone have a link on a site that doesn't immediately give my computer aids?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silverjets
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The stoopid!  It burns!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i mean, for farks sake. i have been saying for years there is something to this. there is news about it every day.

they are intelligently controlled. they come in all sizes and shapes. extraordinary mobility in air water and space.

you farking tell me what they are.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i am also triggered by the nutter conspiracy in the headline, ass mitter
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought space flight was a hoax.  What with the fake round-looking earth, and fake weightlessness and such hoaxitude.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eKonk: Wait - am I supposed to believe that there are objects in orbit around the earth other than the ISS, that might be traveling on different trajectories at different speeds? Inconceivable!


This. It's amazing to me that stuff doesn't run into each other on a regular basis based on all the crap we have sent up.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Sputnik still up there?
 
