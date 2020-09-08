 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Roger Daltrey says be prepared for the next pandemic   (reuters.com) divider line
27
    More: Misc, World Health Organization, next pandemic comes, novel coronavirus, public health, Public health, Pandemic, Reuters tally, world  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Third base!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pete

/Bruce
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, good thing the U.S. isn't in WHO any more... the virus will skip us for sure!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So essentially we won't be fooled again is what he hopes?
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the kids are alright-play football
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Doctor Jimmy has no miracle cure and we do get fooled again you better you bet my wife and I are going mobile on the 5:15.  She is a greyhound girl though so we might take the magic bus and if I don't get to play her squeeze box I can use pictures of lily for a happy jack.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra! Extra! Read all about it!  The Pinball wizard in a miracle cure.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will get fooled again.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That joke gets better the 159,456th time it's been made. It's funny coz there's a band called The Who. Get it?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

d23: We will get fooled again.


Meet the new virus. Same as the old virus.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
meet the new cough...same as the old cough...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RainDawg: That joke gets better the 159,456th time it's been made. It's funny coz there's a band called The Who. Get it?


guess who?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
you better you better you bet
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RainDawg: That joke gets better the 159,456th time it's been made. It's funny coz there's a band called The Who. Get it?


Now I get it.  Heeheehee

/CSB
It was the seventh season of Friends when I got the Central Perk joke.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The sun shines And people forget The spray flies as the speedboat glides And people forget Forget they're hiding
/best bassline ever
 
Thudfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He was asked to see what he could really learn you
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RainDawg: That joke gets better the 159,456th time it's been made. It's funny coz there's a band called The Who. Get it?


Spoiler.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

d23: We will get fooled again.


"There's an old saying in Tennessee-I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee-that says, 'Fool me once, shame on...shame on you. Fool me-you can't get fooled again.'"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WHO: "Do better". Ooookay, thanks for that.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WE WON'T GET FLUED AGAIN!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

grokca: Who?


The Doctor.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New pandemic same as the old pandemic
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: So essentially we won't be fooled again is what he hopes?


media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: RainDawg: That joke gets better the 159,456th time it's been made. It's funny coz there's a band called The Who. Get it?

guess who?


Now I'm shakin all over.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dude shut up we're not prepared for the pandemic we're currently experiencing.   It's like a fireman warning me about the next time my house catches fire when it's currently on fire.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Dude shut up we're not prepared for the pandemic we're currently experiencing.   It's like a fireman warning me about the next time my house catches fire when it's currently on fire.


This.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.