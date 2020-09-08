 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria News)   Heartwarming: homeless man with cherished pet. Bonechilling: it's a 4.5 foot python that has escaped into the suburbs. Fark: for the second time in six weeks   (vicnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Stupid, Saanich Police Department, Victoria Police Department, 4.5-foot ball python, Snake, Pythonidae, missing snake, Law enforcement agencies of British Columbia, venomous critter  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 2:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who ya gonna call?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not one to want to wantonly kill one of God's creatures, but this thing has got to go.
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm not one to want to wantonly kill one of God's creatures, but this thing has got to go.


It's a four and a half foot python.

Just don't wrap it around your neck and you'll be fine.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Canada.  Wait a couple of weeks and it'll be dead from the cold.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so is that what we are calling "hiding in the bushes with your dick in your hand", these days?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How could anyone hate snakes? Captain wiggly would like a word with you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a 4 and a half foot python is not scary. a 14 and a half foot python now thats a different story.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A python on the Island? That will be turned into sasquatch poop in no time.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cirby: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm not one to want to wantonly kill one of God's creatures, but this thing has got to go.

It's a four and a half foot python.

Just don't wrap it around your neck and you'll be fine.


A friend's rainbow python loved to hook her tail in my belt loop, climb my back and drape herself across my shoulders so she could hide under my hair and pop out at people randomly. Beautiful and sweet as anything.

The above is not a euphemism. Pet snake that loved to be carried around and cooed at.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cirby: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm not one to want to wantonly kill one of God's creatures, but this thing has got to go.

It's a four and a half foot python.

Just don't wrap it around your neck and you'll be fine.


Was gonna say that if I suddenly see it in my home I'll probably freak out, especially 1) if I didn't know one was loose 2) I can't tell the difference between snakes.

/I'll probably end up smacking a poor python with a stick before opening its mouth to check for fangs.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: cirby: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm not one to want to wantonly kill one of God's creatures, but this thing has got to go.

It's a four and a half foot python.

Just don't wrap it around your neck and you'll be fine.

Was gonna say that if I suddenly see it in my home I'll probably freak out, especially 1) if I didn't know one was loose 2) I can't tell the difference between snakes.

/I'll probably end up smacking a poor python with a stick before opening its mouth to check for fangs.


Sorry, forgot to add that yeah, of probably freak out if I saw a decent-sized snake, but knowing a python is loose around me is not bone chilling.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never trust a snake person. Doubly so if their pet snake has an ironic name like "Fluffy" or "Spot." Just don't.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
4.5 Meters? Ok, scary.
4.5 FEET? Put it back in the tank. Tickle it if it wraps around your arm too tightly.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby has a phobia.
This doesn't even reach "worrying" much less "bone chilling".
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know some people are going to say this is a harmless python. But how would you like to have a baby living in a basement suite a block away from where this thing went missing?

I'm all for homeless people being allowed pets, but this is where I draw the line. If you're homeless you shouldn't be allowed to keep a backpack with a pet python, or scorpions, or tarantula, or etc. Doubly so if it has already escaped your backpack once, a few weeks ago.It's not just dangerous for the families and young children living in the neighborhood where they escape, the living conditions are really shiatty for those pets themselves.

As an aside, my understanding is that the city of Victoria has become a homelessness shiatshow in the last couple of years. This is largely thanks to a well-meaning but naive progressive mayor... Lots of new bike lanes, less street parking, no plastic bags allowedcoontil covid happened). Those are all good ideas, but then last but not least there is more support for homeless camping out in public places.

Concentrated homeless camps pop up in parks or other public property.
Some public parks or other spaces are riddled with needles.
Crime has shot through the roof near homeless camps.

The mayor and other government find ways to house a bunch of the homeless...And then before long the homeless numbers are the same if not higher. Why? There are documented accounts that homeless from other parts of the country are heading to Victoria after hearing they'll be housed.

Unless a better approach is taken, left-leaning cities across North America are destined to become known as crime-ridden, drug-addled homeless centers in perpetuity.

It doesn't help that these cities' real estate is very expensive, but when you have homeless moving in from the other side of the country (where rel estate and rent are much cheaper), you see rent prices arent the biggest problem
 
cirby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khitsicker: a 4 and a half foot python is not scary. a 14 and a half foot python now thats a different story.


The biggest one I ever had to deal with was a 17 foot reticulated python. It was in a pet shop, and was the owner's pet.

Mostly a calm and easy-to-deal with creature, but you need at least three people to manage one that size. One person really couldn't manage it alone.

Of course, that same pet shop had some interesting days. Like the time a lady brought in several little snakes (about four inches long) and wanted to know if we wanted to buy them. After getting a good look at them, I told her we didn't generally buy wild animals, especially venomous copperhead snakes, no matter how cute they looked.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.